Outlook Therapeutics Secures $10 Million in Additional Working Capital

“This non-dilutive funding provides us with additional flexibility as we continue to make great progress in advancing ONS-5010/LYTENAVA towards our planned Biologics License Application (BLA) for wet AMD in the second half of 2021. With all of our planned clinical trials for a wet AMD BLA now complete or fully enrolled, we are intensely focused on advancing ONS-5010 towards pivotal data readout in mid-2021. We also continue our efforts to secure a commercial partner for ONS-5010 by the end of 2020,” commented Lawrence Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO of Outlook Therapeutics.

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced the issuance of a $10.2 million unsecured promissory note (the “Note”) to an accredited investor for $10.0 million cash proceeds, which will be used to pay off existing demand notes and to provide additional working capital.

The Note bears interest at a rate of 7.5% per annum, matures January 1, 2022, and includes an original issue discount of $200,000, along with $20,000 for Investor’s fees, costs and other transaction expenses. Outlook Therapeutics may prepay all or a portion of the Note at any time by paying 105% of the outstanding balance elected for pre-payment.

Other material terms related to the Note can be found in Outlook Therapeutic’s current report on Form 8-K, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema and branch retinal vein occlusion. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating a range of retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway, initially for wet AMD. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.