 

IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

OXFORD, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today announced that senior management will be presenting at the following virtual investor conference:

  • Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Baird Global Industrial Conference at 12:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available and archived on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

About IPG Photonics Corporation
IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The company’s mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. A member of the S&P 500 Index, IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 25 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

Contact:
Nicholas Manganaro
Sharon Merrill Associates
(617) 542-5300
ipgp@investorrelations.com


Disclaimer

