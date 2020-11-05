 

Qumu Reports Third Consecutive Quarter of Record Cloud Video Usage as Global Workplace Continues to Virtualize

Qumu, the leading provider of secure, cloud-based video streaming and management technology to organizations of all sizes, announced use of its market-leading cloud-based video platform pushed to record levels again during Q3 of 2020. The company reported that traffic through its cloud platform regularly exceeded 10 million monthly viewers during Q3 of 2020, as organizations across the globe continue to rethink the future of physical office space due to COVID-19. This jump represents a more than 400% increase in platform usage from the beginning of 2020, and a 42% increase in platform usage over the previous quarter.

Qumu Cloud Video Viewer Growth September 2019-2020 (Graphic: Qumu)

“The number of highly visible organizations committing to a permanently remote workforce is increasing daily,” said TJ Kennedy, CEO of Qumu. “Global leaders like Microsoft, Hitachi, Fujitsu, Facebook and Slack have already announced permanent work-from-home for some or all employees. And multiple organizations are being added to that list on a daily basis.”

Qumu has become a key component of the enterprise collaboration technology stack, helping organizations of all sizes maintain business continuity as they implement work-at-home policies, restrict travel, and virtualize events. Qumu extends the functionality of popular tools like Zoom, Webex and Teams by adding unlimited scale, enterprise-grade security, comprehensive video asset management and self-service broadcasting—and is leveraged by organizations for live and on demand video use cases including executive webcasting, product launches, customer training, wellness communications and employee onboarding.

“Business leaders across the globe are anticipating the possibility of never going back to a traditional office setting, with a recent Gallup poll indicating that five in ten workers would prefer to never return to an office setting,” noted Kennedy. “This has created significant demand for technologies like Qumu, which allow organizations to not only communicate easily and securely via video, but also manage the massive number of on demand assets video communication is creating. At Qumu, we are excited to be at the forefront of what has become the primary way organizations drive communication and ultimately results.”

Parties interested in learning more about how enterprises of all sizes are using video to replace in-person communication are encouraged to read Qumu’s white paper titled Beyond Uncertain Times: Video Communication as the New Standard available on the Qumu website, or contact the company directly using the Contact Us Form.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

