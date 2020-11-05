 

Northern Trust Named Best Private Bank in the U.S.

Northern Trust, a leading provider of wealth management services, has been named Best Private Bank in the U.S. by Professional Wealth Management and The Banker magazines, publications of the Financial Times Group. Northern Trust was also highly commended for Best Private Bank for Thematic Investing for the firm’s industry-leading approach to Goals Driven Wealth Management.

"The judges of the Global Private Banking Awards were particularly impressed by Northern Trust, given the increasingly competitive U.S. marketplace, populated by some very high profile and quality players,” said Professional Wealth Management Editor-in-Chief Yuri Bender. “Northern Trust's ability to engage with clients and bring new ideas while maintaining strong leadership through difficult times was all highlighted by the judges.”

“We appreciate this recognition and reflection of our longstanding dedication to collaborating with clients to assist them in optimizing their wealth,” said Northern Trust Wealth Management President Steven L. Fradkin. “Amid the tumult and uncertainty of 2020, Northern Trust has remained perpetually restless in our pursuit of excellence and in our commitment to provide industry-leading counsel in investment, fiduciary, planning, family business, philanthropy, governance, and other dimensions. Our launch of The Northern Trust Institute, for example, with 175 faculty members, harnesses the intellectual capital of our firm, drawn from our 130 years serving the most affluent individuals and families in the world.”

These awards are part of the Global Private Banking Awards created in 2009 to recognize excellence in the wealth management industry by firms worldwide. More than 170 banks in more than 60 countries entered submissions for the award.

Northern Trust received the honors at a virtual event on November 5.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $318.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $13.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

