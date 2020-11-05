National Storage Affiliates Trust Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Issued $150.0 million of 2.99% senior unsecured notes due August 5, 2030 and $100.0 million of 3.09% senior unsecured notes due August 5, 2032 in a private placement, completing the offering that was announced August 6, 2020.

Tamara Fischer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The team did a great job pulling together to execute our COVID management plan, delivering year-over-year growth in Core FFO per share of 10% for the quarter. Our strong results, highlighted by positive growth in same store NOI and increased occupancy of 260bps year-over-year at the end of the quarter, allowed us to increase our quarterly dividend by $0.01 per share, or 6.3% on an annualized basis. Because of the resilience demonstrated by the self storage sector, we are reinstating guidance for the remainder of 2020, and now believe that we will end the year with Core FFO per share of $1.66 to $1.68, with the midpoint being up 8.4% above 2019. We have also been pleased to see increased opportunities ahead for growth via acquisitions, so we opportunistically accessed the capital markets by executing a forward equity transaction which provides us the flexibility to continue to execute on our growth strategy as we close out 2020 and look forward to 2021."

Financial Results

($ in thousands, except per share and unit data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Growth 2020 2019 Growth Net income $ 21,411 $ 16,514 29.7 % $ 54,961 $ 47,187 16.5 % Funds From Operations ("FFO")(1) $ 43,440 $ 36,375 19.4 % $ 120,727 $ 102,933 17.3 % Add back acquisition costs 596 321 85.7 % 1,681 783 114.7 % Core FFO(1) $ 44,036 $ 36,696 20.0 % $ 122,408 $ 103,716 18.0 % Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.15 $ (0.20 ) 175.0 % $ 0.32 $ (0.32 ) 200.0 % FFO per share and unit(1) $ 0.43 $ 0.39 10.3 % $ 1.23 $ 1.14 7.9 % Core FFO per share and unit(1) $ 0.44 $ 0.40 10.0 % $ 1.25 $ 1.15 8.7

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO and NOI, are defined in the Glossary in the supplemental financial information and, where appropriate, reconciliations of these measures and other non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Schedules to this press release and in the supplemental financial information.

Net income increased $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $7.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 ("year-to-date") as compared to the same periods in 2019. The increase for the third quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from additional NOI generated from the 51 wholly-owned self storage properties acquired between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020 and earnings from the Company's unconsolidated real estate ventures partially offset by increases in depreciation and amortization and interest expense. The year-to-date increase was the result of additional NOI generated from the 51 wholly-owned self storage properties acquired between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020 and a decrease in GAAP losses from the Company's unconsolidated real estate ventures partially offset by increases in depreciation and amortization, interest expense and a decrease in gains from the sale of self storage properties.

The increases in FFO and Core FFO for the third quarter of 2020 and year-to-date were primarily the result of incremental NOI from properties acquired between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020 and decreases in distributions to subordinated performance unitholders.

Same Store Operating Results (500 Stores)

($ in thousands, except per square foot data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Growth 2020 2019 Growth Total revenues $ 86,230 $ 86,230 — $ 253,747 $ 252,207 0.6 % Property operating expenses 25,704 25,808 (0.4 )% 76,222 76,079 0.2 % Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 60,526 $ 60,422 0.2 % $ 177,525 $ 176,128 0.8 % NOI Margin 70.2 % 70.1 % 0.1 % 70.0 % 69.8 % 0.2 % Average Occupancy 91.1 % 90.1 % 1.0 % 88.8 % 88.9 % (0.1 )% Average Annualized Rental Revenue Per Occupied Square Foot $ 12.02 $ 12.19 (1.4 )% $ 12.10 $ 12.06 0.3 %

Year-over-year same store total revenues were unchanged for the third quarter of 2020 and increased 0.6% year-to-date as compared to the same periods in 2019. Third quarter 2020 average occupancy increased 100 basis points and average annualized rental revenue per occupied square foot decreased 1.4%. The year-to-date increase in same store total revenue was driven primarily by a 0.3% increase in average annualized rental revenue per occupied square foot partially offset by a 10 basis point decrease in average occupancy. Markets which generated above portfolio average same store total revenue growth include: Oklahoma City, Phoenix, and Kansas City. Markets which generated below portfolio average same store total revenue growth include: Portland, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Year-over-year same store property operating expenses decreased 0.4% for the third quarter of 2020 and increased 0.2% year-to-date as compared to the same periods in 2019. The decrease for the third quarter of 2020 primarily resulted from decreases in personnel costs and utilities expenses, partially offset by increases in property taxes. The year-to-date increase was driven primarily by an increase in property taxes partially offset by decreases in utilities and repairs & maintenance expenses.

Investment Activity

During the third quarter, NSA invested approximately $23.8 million in the acquisition of four self storage properties consisting of approximately 0.3 million rentable square feet configured in approximately 2,100 storage units. Total consideration for these acquisitions included approximately $20.2 million of net cash, the issuance of approximately $0.8 million of OP units and $2.6 million of subordinated performance units and the assumption of approximately $0.2 million of other working capital liabilities.

Balance Sheet

In September 2020, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 common shares of beneficial interest under forward sale agreements at a public offering price of $33.15 per share. Subsequent to quarter-end, the underwriters exercised a portion of their option to purchase an additional 400,000 of the Company's common shares for a total offering of 4,900,000 common shares that the Company expects to result in net proceeds of approximately $160 million, assuming full physical settlement of the forward sale agreements. The Company expects to settle the forward sale agreements prior to March 22, 2021 via the issuance and physical delivery of the Company's common shares in exchange for cash proceeds, although the Company may elect cash settlement or net share settlement for all or a portion of its obligations under the forward sale agreements, subject to certain conditions.

On October 22, 2020, the Company's operating partnership issued $150.0 million of 2.99% senior unsecured notes due August 5, 2030 and $100.0 million of 3.09% senior unsecured notes due August 5, 2032 (the "Senior Unsecured Notes") in a private placement to certain institutional investors, completing the offering that was announced August 6, 2020. The Company used the proceeds to repay outstanding amounts on its revolving line of credit and for general corporate purposes.

Common Share Dividends

On August 20, 2020, NSA's Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per common share, which was paid on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

2020 Guidance

The following table outlines NSA's FFO guidance estimates and related assumptions for the year ended December 31, 2020:

Ranges for Full Year 2020 Low High Core FFO per share(1) $ 1.66 $ 1.68 Same store operations (500 stores) Total revenue growth 0.75 % 1.25 % Property operating expenses growth 1.5 % 2.0 % NOI growth 0.25 % 1.00 % General and administrative expenses General and administrative expenses (excluding equity-based compensation), in millions $ 38.5 $ 39.5 Equity-based compensation, in millions $ 4.0 $ 4.5 Management fees and other revenue, in millions $ 22.0 $ 23.0 Core FFO from unconsolidated real estate ventures, in millions $ 14.5 $ 15.5 Subordinated performance unit distributions, in millions $ 28.5 $ 29.5 Wholly-owned acquisitions, in millions $ 400.0 $ 500.0

(1) The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of estimated earnings (loss) per share - diluted to estimated Core FFO per share and unit: Ranges for Full Year 2020 Low High Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.47 Impact of the difference in weighted average number of shares and GAAP accounting for noncontrolling interests, two-class method and treasury stock method 0.21 0.15 Add real estate depreciation and amortization, including NSA's share of unconsolidated venture real estate depreciation and amortization 1.28 1.32 FFO attributable to subordinated unitholders (0.28 ) (0.29 ) Add acquisition costs and NSA's share of unconsolidated real estate venture acquisition costs 0.02 0.03 Core FFO per share and unit $ 1.66 $ 1.68

Supplemental Financial Information

The full text of this earnings release and supplemental financial information, including certain financial information referenced in this release, are available on NSA's website at http://ir.nationalstorageaffiliates.com/quarterly-reporting and as exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 8-K furnished to the SEC on November 5, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Glossary

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are presented because NSA's management believes these measures help investors understand NSA's business, performance and ability to earn and distribute cash to its shareholders by providing perspectives not immediately apparent from net income (loss). These measures are also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties. The presentations of FFO, Core FFO and NOI in this press release are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, NSA's method of calculating these measures may be different from methods used by other companies, and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures as calculated by other companies that do not use the same methodology as NSA. These measures, and other words and phrases used herein, are defined in the Glossary in the supplemental financial information and, where appropriate, reconciliations of these measures and other non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Schedules to this press release and in the supplemental financial information.

Quarterly Teleconference and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 pm Eastern Time on Friday, November 6, 2020 to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results. At the conclusion of the call, management will accept questions from certified financial analysts. All other participants are encouraged to listen to a webcast of the call by accessing the link found on the Company's website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Date/Time: Friday, November 6, 2020, 1:00pm ET

Webcast available at: www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com

Domestic (Toll Free US & Canada): 877.407.9711

International: 412.902.1014

Replay:

Domestic (Toll Free US & Canada): 877.660.6853

International: 201.612.7415

Conference ID: 13692161

A replay of the call will be available for one week through Friday, November 13, 2020. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on NSA's website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com.

Upcoming Industry Conferences

NSA management is scheduled to participate in the Nareit REITworld Virtual Conference, November 17-19, 2020.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. Changes in any circumstances may cause the Company's actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. When used in this release, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: market trends in the Company's industry, interest rates, the debt and lending markets or the general economy; the Company's business and investment strategy; the acquisition of properties, including those under contract and our ability to execute on our acquisition pipeline; the timing of acquisitions under contract; the internalization of retiring participating regional operators ("PROs") into the Company; the negative impacts from the continued spread of COVID-19 on the economy, the self storage industry, the broader financial markets, the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and the ability of the Company's tenants to pay rent; and the Company's guidance estimates for the year ended December 31, 2020. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, and other risks, uncertainties and factors are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUE Rental revenue $ 99,690 $ 92,746 $ 290,394 $ 262,776 Other property-related revenue 3,883 3,217 10,672 9,169 Management fees and other revenue 5,901 5,374 17,047 15,383 Total revenue 109,474 101,337 318,113 287,328 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses 31,546 28,988 92,395 82,635 General and administrative expenses 10,818 11,271 32,241 32,464 Depreciation and amortization 28,933 27,598 87,347 77,776 Other 479 768 1,330 1,511 Total operating expenses 71,776 68,625 213,313 194,386 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest expense (15,262 ) (14,432 ) (46,403 ) (41,590 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated real estate ventures 37 (1,214 ) (251 ) (4,962 ) Acquisition costs (596 ) (321 ) (1,681 ) (783 ) Non-operating expense (120 ) (8 ) (629 ) (275 ) Gain on sale of self storage properties — — — 2,814 Other expense (15,941 ) (15,975 ) (48,964 ) (44,796 ) Income before income taxes 21,757 16,737 55,836 48,146 Income tax expense (346 ) (223 ) (875 ) (959 ) Net income 21,411 16,514 54,961 47,187 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (7,924 ) (25,374 ) (24,404 ) (56,292 ) Net income (loss) attributable to National Storage Affiliates Trust 13,487 (8,860 ) 30,557 (9,105 ) Distributions to preferred shareholders (3,275 ) (3,272 ) (9,822 ) (9,117 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 10,212 $ (12,132 ) $ 20,735 $ (18,222 ) Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.15 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.32 $ (0.32 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 68,887 59,278 65,643 57,835

National Storage Affiliates Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Real estate Self storage properties $ 3,381,418 $ 3,091,719 Less accumulated depreciation (416,423 ) (337,822 ) Self storage properties, net 2,964,995 2,753,897 Cash and cash equivalents 16,779 20,558 Restricted cash 4,486 3,718 Debt issuance costs, net 2,698 3,264 Investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures 206,284 214,061 Other assets, net 62,320 65,441 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,354 23,306 Total assets $ 3,280,916 $ 3,084,245 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Debt financing $ 1,741,703 $ 1,534,047 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 51,280 37,966 Interest rate swap liabilities 86,746 19,943 Operating lease liabilities 24,929 24,665 Deferred revenue 15,858 15,523 Total liabilities 1,920,516 1,632,144 Equity Preferred shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share. 50,000,000 authorized, 8,732,719 and 8,727,119 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, at liquidation preference 218,318 218,178 Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share. 250,000,000 shares authorized, 69,177,872 and 59,659,108 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 692 597 Additional paid-in capital 993,164 905,763 Distributions in excess of earnings (242,222 ) (197,075 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54,723 ) (7,833 ) Total shareholders' equity 915,229 919,630 Noncontrolling interests 445,171 532,471 Total equity 1,360,400 1,452,101 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,280,916 $ 3,084,245

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and Core FFO

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 21,411 $ 16,514 $ 54,961 $ 47,187 Add (subtract): Real estate depreciation and amortization 28,564 27,279 86,283 76,816 Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture real estate depreciation and amortization 3,830 5,197 11,428 16,126 Gain on sale of self storage properties — — — (2,814 ) Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture loss on sale of properties — — — 202 Mark-to-market changes in value on equity securities — — 142 — Distributions to preferred shareholders and unitholders (3,513 ) (3,515 ) (10,541 ) (9,729 ) FFO attributable to subordinated performance unitholders(1) (6,852 ) (9,100 ) (21,546 ) (24,855 ) FFO attributable to common shareholders, OP unitholders, and LTIP unitholders 43,440 36,375 120,727 102,933 Add: Acquisition costs 596 321 1,681 783 Core FFO attributable to common shareholders, OP unitholders, and LTIP unitholders $ 44,036 $ 36,696 $ 122,408 $ 103,716 Weighted average shares and units outstanding - FFO and Core FFO:(2) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 68,887 59,278 65,643 57,835 Weighted average restricted common shares outstanding 32 27 30 29 Weighted average OP units outstanding 29,559 30,483 29,994 30,217 Weighted average DownREIT OP unit equivalents outstanding 1,925 1,848 1,900 1,848 Weighted average LTIP units outstanding 513 535 555 605 Total weighted average shares and units outstanding - FFO and Core FFO 100,916 92,171 98,122 90,534 FFO per share and unit $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 1.23 $ 1.14 Core FFO per share and unit $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 1.25 $ 1.15 (1) Amounts represent distributions declared for subordinated performance unitholders and DownREIT subordinated performance unitholders for the periods presented. (2) NSA combines OP units and DownREIT OP units with common shares because, after the applicable lock-out periods, OP units in the Company's operating partnership are redeemable for cash or, at NSA's option, exchangeable for common shares on a one-for-one basis and DownREIT OP units are also redeemable for cash or, at NSA's option, exchangeable for OP units in the Company's operating partnership on a one-for-one basis, subject to certain adjustments in each case. Subordinated performance units, DownREIT subordinated performance units and LTIP units may also, under certain circumstances, be convertible into or exchangeable for common shares (or other units that are convertible into or exchangeable for common shares). See footnote(3) for additional discussion of subordinated performance units, DownREIT subordinated performance units, and LTIP units in the calculation of FFO and Core FFO per share and unit.

Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted to FFO and Core FFO Per Share and Unit

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.15 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.32 $ (0.32 ) Impact of the difference in weighted average number of shares(3) (0.05 ) 0.07 (0.10 ) 0.11 Impact of GAAP accounting for noncontrolling interests, two-class method and treasury stock method(4) 0.08 0.26 0.23 0.62 Add real estate depreciation and amortization 0.28 0.30 0.88 0.85 Add Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture real estate depreciation and amortization 0.04 0.06 0.12 0.18 Subtract gain on sale of self storage properties — — — (0.03 ) FFO attributable to subordinated performance unitholders (0.07 ) (0.10 ) (0.22 ) (0.27 ) FFO per share and unit 0.43 0.39 1.23 1.14 Add acquisition costs 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 Core FFO per share and unit $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 1.25 $ 1.15 (3) Adjustment accounts for the difference between the weighted average number of shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share and the weighted average number of shares used to calculate FFO and Core FFO per share and unit. Diluted earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method for the company's restricted common shares and the treasury stock method for certain unvested LTIP units, and assumes the conversion of vested LTIP units into OP units on a one-for-one basis and the hypothetical conversion of subordinated performance units, and DownREIT subordinated performance units into OP units, even though such units may only be convertible into OP units (i) after a lock-out period and (ii) upon certain events or conditions. For additional information about the conversion of subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units into OP units, see Note 10 to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The computation of weighted average shares and units for FFO and Core FFO per share and unit includes all restricted common shares and LTIP units that participate in distributions and excludes all subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units because their effect has been accounted for through the allocation of FFO to the related unitholders based on distributions declared. (4) Represents the effect of adjusting the numerator to consolidated net income (loss) prior to GAAP allocations for noncontrolling interests, after deducting preferred share and unit distributions, and before the application of the two-class method and treasury stock method, as described in footnote(3).

Net Operating Income

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 21,411 $ 16,514 $ 54,961 $ 47,187 (Subtract) add: Management fees and other revenue (5,901 ) (5,374 ) (17,047 ) (15,383 ) General and administrative expenses 10,818 11,271 32,241 32,464 Other 479 768 1,330 1,511 Depreciation and amortization 28,933 27,598 87,347 77,776 Interest expense 15,262 14,432 46,403 41,590 Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated real estate ventures (37 ) 1,214 251 4,962 Acquisition costs 596 321 1,681 783 Income tax expense 346 223 875 959 Gain on sale of self storage properties — — — (2,814 ) Non-operating expense 120 8 629 275 Net Operating Income $ 72,027 $ 66,975 $ 208,671 $ 189,310

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 21,411 $ 16,514 $ 54,961 $ 47,187 Add: Depreciation and amortization 28,933 27,598 87,347 77,776 Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture depreciation and amortization 3,830 5,197 11,428 16,126 Interest expense 15,262 14,432 46,403 41,590 Income tax expense 346 223 875 959 EBITDA 69,782 63,964 201,014 183,638 Add (subtract): Acquisition costs 596 321 1,681 783 Gain on sale of self storage properties — — — (2,814 ) Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture loss on sale of properties — — — 202 Equity-based compensation expense 1,183 1,153 3,108 3,373 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,561 $ 65,438 $ 205,803 $ 185,182

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105006120/en/