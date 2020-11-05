 

Americold Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 22:05  |  12   |   |   

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Fred Boehler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Americold Realty Trust, stated, “Our third quarter results demonstrate the ongoing stability of our temperature controlled warehouse business. We delivered total company revenue growth and NOI growth of 6.7% and 12.1%, respectively, driven by our acquisition activity and continued organic growth. We continue to benefit from our market share, as well as the diversity of our portfolio as measured by geography, customer, commodity, sector, facility type and node in the supply chain. Within our warehouse segment, for the quarter we delivered same store revenue and NOI growth of 1.2% and 7.9% and on a year to date basis same store revenue and NOI growth of 3.6% and 6.5%, all on a constant currency basis.”

Mr. Boehler continued, “We continue to position Americold for long-term growth and we are very pleased with our recent acquisitions in Dallas and Tampa, the progress of our active development projects, and our continued ramp-up toward stabilization at recently delivered facilities. Our strategic growth continued subsequent to quarter end. In October we signed a definitive agreement to acquire Agro Merchants Group, the fourth largest temperature-controlled warehouse company globally and the third largest in Europe, for $1.74 billion in cash and common stock. This strategic acquisition enhances our global market position, establishes our presence in Europe with a leading operator, adds complementary assets in the United States, South America and Australia, and provides attractive long term growth and synergy opportunities. Additionally, we completed the acquisition of Halls Warehouse Corporation for $480 million with eight facilities located near the Port of Newark, New Jersey. We also announced two expansion projects which will start during the fourth quarter of 2020, including a build-to-suit expansion in Arkansas for a top tier customer and an expansion of our Calgary facility, which was acquired earlier in the year with the Nova Cold acquisition.

These growth initiatives will be financed with a combination of proceeds from recent equity offerings and debt private placements. The debt private placement consists of €750 million senior unsecured notes, priced at an attractive weighted average coupon of 1.63% and duration of 11 years. We expect to close this private placement concurrent with the closing of the Agro acquisition. In summary, we believe these strategic initiatives will favorably contribute to our long-term growth as we remain focused on our core mission to support our customers as an integral part of the global food supply chain, and will result in shareholder value creation over time.”

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 6.7% to $497.5 million
  • Total NOI increased 12.1% to $135.3 million.
  • Core EBITDA increased 11.5% to $104.1 million.
  • Net income of $12.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share.
  • Core FFO of $58.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share.
  • AFFO of $62.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share.
  • Global Warehouse segment revenue increased 6.1% to $388.0 million.
  • Global Warehouse segment NOI increased 12.7% to $127.8 million.
  • Global Warehouse segment same store revenue increased 1.6%, or 1.2% on a constant currency basis, same store segment NOI increased by 8.1%, or increased by 7.9% on a constant currency basis.
  • Completed the acquisitions of two previously leased facilities in New Zealand for $8.1 million, AM-C Warehouses for $85.0 million and Caspers Cold Storage for $25.5 million.
  • Completed the disposition of our Quarry segment assets for $9.0 million on July 1, 2020.
  • Under its 2020 ATM Equity Program, the Company entered into forward sale agreements to sell 3,873,550 common shares for gross proceeds of $145.0 million.

Year to Date 2020 Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 12.8% to $1,464.0 million.
  • Total NOI increased 17.2% to 399.1 million.
  • Core EBITDA increased 19.6% to $308.7 million, or 20.3% on a constant currency basis.
  • Net income of $68.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share.
  • Core FFO of $173.8 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share.
  • AFFO of $191.0 million, or $0.93 per diluted common share.
  • Global Warehouse segment revenue increased 14.9% to $1,141.5 million.
  • Global Warehouse segment NOI increased 17.8% to $374.7 million.
  • Global Warehouse segment same store revenue increased 2.7%, or 3.6% on a constant currency basis, same store segment NOI increased 5.8%, or 6.5% on a constant currency basis.

Subsequent Event Highlights

  • Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Agro Merchants Group, the fourth largest global cold-storage operator, for $1.74 billion, expected to close late 2020 or early 2021.
  • On October 15, 2020, the Company completed an underwritten registered public offering pursuant to forward sale agreements in which the forward purchasers borrowed and sold to the underwriters in the public offering 31,900,000 common shares (excluding 4,785,000 common shares that may be issued in connection with the underwriters’ exercise of their option to purchase additional common shares) at $38.00 per share.
  • Priced a €750 million dollar unsecured debt private placement, which is equivalent to $877 million US dollars. The debt consists of a €400 million tranche with a coupon of 1.62% and a maturity date of January 2031, plus a €350 million tranche with a coupon of 1.65% and a maturity date of January 2033. The notes are expected to close and fund concurrently with the closing of the Agro acquisition.
  • Completed the Halls acquisition, an eight facility operator in New Jersey, for $480 million on November 2, 2020.
  • Announced the expansion of our Russellville, Arkansas facility for $84 million to create a highly-automated build for one of our top tier customers, Conagra. The construction is expected to begin late during the fourth quarter, with targeted completion by the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Announced the expansion of our Calgary, Canada facility for $11 million for conventional, multi-tenant use. The construction is expected to begin immediately, with targeted completion by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2020 Total Company Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $497.5 million, a 6.7% increase from the same quarter of the prior year. This growth was driven by the incremental revenue from accretive acquisitions, recently completed development projects, revenue in our Managed segment driven by higher pass through of costs due to elevated retail volumes and same store revenue growth.

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported net income of $12.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $27.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the same quarter of the prior year.

Total NOI for the third quarter of 2020 was $135.3 million, an increase of 12.1% from the same quarter of the prior year.

Core EBITDA was $104.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $93.4 million for the same quarter of the prior year. This reflects an 11.5% increase over prior year on an actual and constant currency basis, driven primarily from acquisition contribution, organic growth in our core business, and higher health insurance costs in the prior comparable period. These increases were partially offset by the incremental costs incurred in response to COVID-19 and higher SG&A.

For the third quarter of 2020, Core FFO was $58.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $59.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for same quarter of the prior year.

For the third quarter of 2020, AFFO was $62.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $52.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the same quarter of the prior year.

Please see the Company’s supplemental financial information for the definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Third Quarter 2020 Global Warehouse Segment Results

For the third quarter of 2020, Global Warehouse segment revenue was $388.0 million, an increase of $22.4 million, or 6.1%, compared to $365.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. This growth was driven by the recently completed acquisitions and development projects, paired with contractual rate escalations, partially offset by lower throughput associated with the protein and food service sectors.

Warehouse segment NOI was $127.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 12.7%. Global Warehouse segment margin was 32.9% for the third quarter of 2020, an 190 basis point increase compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The year-over-year growth in segment NOI was driven by the previously mentioned revenue trends. The Company continues to incur incremental expenses to address the risks and challenges of COVID-19. These incremental COVID-19 expenses include higher sanitation costs of $0.9 million and higher personal protective equipment (“PPE”) costs of $0.3 million. The Company has experienced certain inefficiencies due to social distancing, staggered schedules, and other changes to processes, all of which it expects to incur going forward. The Company expects to recover these costs through ongoing revenue as it signs new business and renews existing business. The Company’s results include the impact of these items. Additionally, the growth is reflective of the higher health insurance costs and Rochelle start up costs, both incurred in the prior comparable period.

The following tables summarize the global warehouse and same store financial results and metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Change

Dollars in thousands

2020 actual

 

2020 constant currency(1)

 

2019 actual

 

Actual

 

Constant currency

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL WAREHOUSE SEGMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of total warehouses

175

 

 

 

165

 

n/a

 

n/a

Global Warehouse revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rent and storage

$

166,355

 

 

$

166,641

 

$

155,998

 

 

6.6

%

 

6.8%

Warehouse services

221,669

 

 

220,414

 

209,595

 

 

5.8

%

 

5.2%

Total revenue

$

388,024

 

 

$

387,055

 

$

365,593

 

 

6.1

%

 

5.9%

Global Warehouse contribution (NOI)

$

127,756

 

 

$

127,596

 

$

113,408

 

 

12.7

%

 

12.5%

Global Warehouse margin

32.9

%

 

33.0%

 

31.0

%

 

190 bps

 

195 bps

Units in thousands except per pallet data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Warehouse rent and storage metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average economic occupied pallets

3,144

 

 

n/a

 

2,999

 

 

4.8

%

 

n/a

Average physical occupied pallets

2,849

 

 

n/a

 

2,857

 

 

(0.3)

%

 

n/a

Average physical pallet positions

4,074

 

 

n/a

 

3,792

 

 

7.4

%

 

n/a

Economic occupancy percentage

77.2

%

 

n/a

 

79.1

%

 

-190 bps

 

n/a

Physical occupancy percentage

69.9

%

 

n/a

 

75.3

%

 

-542 bps

 

n/a

Total rent and storage revenue per economic occupied pallet

$

52.91

 

 

$

53.00

 

$

52.02

 

 

1.7

%

 

1.9%

Total rent and storage revenue per physical occupied pallet

$

58.40

 

 

$

58.50

 

$

54.60

 

 

7.0

%

 

7.1%

Global Warehouse services metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Throughput pallets

7,918

 

 

n/a

 

7,975

 

 

(0.7)

%

 

n/a

Total warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet

$

27.99

 

 

$

27.84

 

$

26.28

 

 

6.5

%

 

5.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SAME STORE WAREHOUSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of same store warehouses

135

 

 

 

135

 

n/a

 

n/a

Global Warehouse same store revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rent and storage

$

127,551

 

 

$

127,816

 

$

125,824

 

 

1.4

%

 

1.6%

Warehouse services

169,514

 

 

168,233

 

166,639

 

 

1.7

%

 

1.0%

Total same store revenue

$

297,065

 

 

$

296,049

 

$

292,463

 

 

1.6

%

 

1.2%

Global Warehouse same store contribution (NOI)

$

99,710

 

 

$

99,514

 

$

92,199

 

 

8.1

%

 

7.9%

Global Warehouse same store margin

33.6

%

 

33.6%

 

31.5

%

 

204 bps

 

209 bps

Units in thousands except per pallet data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Warehouse same store rent and storage metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average economic occupied pallets

2,381

 

 

n/a

 

2,382

 

 

%

 

n/a

Average physical occupied pallets

2,130

 

 

n/a

 

2,261

 

 

(5.8)

%

 

n/a

Average physical pallet positions

3,030

 

 

n/a

 

3,027

 

 

0.1

%

 

n/a

Economic occupancy percentage

78.6

%

 

n/a

 

78.7

%

 

-13 bps

 

n/a

Physical occupancy percentage

70.3

%

 

n/a

 

74.7

%

 

-442 bps

 

n/a

Same store rent and storage revenue per economic occupied pallet

$

53.58

 

 

$

53.69

 

$

52.82

 

 

1.4

%

 

1.6%

Same store rent and storage revenue per physical occupied pallet

$

59.89

 

 

$

60.02

 

$

55.64

 

 

7.6

%

 

7.9%

Global Warehouse same store services metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Throughput pallets

6,286

 

 

n/a

 

6,538

 

 

(3.9)

%

 

n/a

Same store warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet

$

26.97

 

 

$

26.76

 

$

25.49

 

 

5.8

%

 

5.0%

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Change

Dollars in thousands

2020 actual

 

2020 constant currency(1)

 

2019 actual

 

Actual

 

Constant currency

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-SAME STORE WAREHOUSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of non-same store warehouses

40

 

 

 

30

 

n/a

 

n/a

Global Warehouse non-same store revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rent and storage

$

38,804

 

 

$

38,825

 

$

30,174

 

 

28.6

%

 

28.7%

Warehouse services

52,155

 

 

52,181

 

42,956

 

 

21.4

%

 

21.5%

Total non-same store revenue

$

90,959

 

 

$

91,006

 

$

73,130

 

 

24.4

%

 

24.4%

Global Warehouse non-same store contribution (NOI)

$

28,046

 

 

$

28,082

 

$

21,209

 

 

32.2

%

 

32.4%

Global Warehouse non-same store margin

30.8

%

 

30.9%

 

29.0

%

 

183 bps

 

186 bps

Units in thousands except per pallet data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Warehouse non-same store rent and storage metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average economic occupied pallets

763

 

 

n/a

 

616

 

 

23.9

%

 

n/a

Average physical occupied pallets

719

 

 

n/a

 

596

 

 

20.7

%

 

n/a

Average physical pallet positions

1,044

 

 

n/a

 

765

 

 

36.5

%

 

n/a

Economic occupancy percentage

73.1

%

 

n/a

 

80.6

%

 

-747 bps

 

n/a

Physical occupancy percentage

68.9

%

 

n/a

 

77.9

%

 

-901 bps

 

n/a

Non-same store rent and storage revenue per economic occupied pallet

$

50.83

 

 

$

50.86

 

$

48.95

 

 

3.8

%

 

3.9%

Non-same store rent and storage revenue per physical occupied pallet

$

53.98

 

 

$

54.01

 

$

50.66

 

 

6.6

%

 

6.6%

Global Warehouse non-same store services metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Throughput pallets

1,633

 

 

n/a

 

1,437

 

 

13.6

%

 

n/a

Non-same store warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet

$

31.94

 

 

$

31.96

 

$

29.89

 

 

6.9

%

 

6.9%

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

Change

Dollars in thousands

2020 actual

 

2020 constant currency(1)

 

2019 actual

 

Actual

 

Constant currency

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL WAREHOUSE SEGMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of total warehouses

175

 

 

 

165

 

n/a

 

n/a

Global Warehouse revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rent and storage

$

492,328

 

 

$

496,019

 

$

424,403

 

 

16.0

%

 

16.9%

Warehouse services

649,175

 

 

654,138

 

569,036

 

 

14.1

%

 

15.0%

Total revenue

$

1,141,503

 

 

$

1,150,157

 

$

993,439

 

 

14.9

%

 

15.8%

Global Warehouse contribution (NOI)

$

374,661

 

 

$

376,952

 

$

318,044

 

 

17.8

%

 

18.5%

Global Warehouse margin

32.8

%

 

32.8%

 

32.0

%

 

81 bps

 

76 bps

Units in thousands except per pallet data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Warehouse rent and storage metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average economic occupied pallets

3,188

 

 

n/a

 

2,759

 

 

15.5

%

 

n/a

Average physical occupied pallets

2,930

 

 

n/a

 

2,622

 

 

11.7

%

 

n/a

Average physical pallet positions

4,043

 

 

n/a

 

3,528

 

 

14.6

%

 

n/a

Economic occupancy percentage

78.9

%

 

n/a

 

78.2

%

 

66 bps

 

n/a

Physical occupancy percentage

72.5

%

 

n/a

 

74.3

%

 

-188 bps

 

n/a

Total rent and storage revenue per economic occupied pallet

$

154.41

 

 

$

155.57

 

$

153.84

 

 

0.4

%

 

1.1%

Total rent and storage revenue per physical occupied pallet

$

168.06

 

 

$

169.32

 

$

161.84

 

 

3.8

%

 

4.6%

Global Warehouse services metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Throughput pallets

23,834

 

 

n/a

 

21,862

 

 

9.0

%

 

n/a

Total warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet

$

27.24

 

 

$

27.45

 

$

26.03

 

 

4.6

%

 

5.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SAME STORE WAREHOUSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of same store warehouses

135

 

 

 

135

 

n/a

 

n/a

Global Warehouse same store revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rent and storage

$

378,390

 

 

$

381,754

 

$

365,551

 

 

3.5

%

 

4.4%

Warehouse services

495,785

 

 

500,499

 

485,737

 

 

2.1

%

 

3.0%

Total same store revenue

$

874,175

 

 

$

882,253

 

$

851,288

 

 

2.7

%

 

3.6%

Global Warehouse same store contribution (NOI)

$

290,221

 

 

$

292,287

 

$

274,391

 

 

5.8

%

 

6.5%

Global Warehouse same store margin

33.2

%

 

33.1%

 

32.2

%

 

97 bps

 

90 bps

Units in thousands except per pallet data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Warehouse same store rent and storage metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average economic occupied pallets

2,417

 

 

n/a

 

2,355

 

 

2.6

%

 

n/a

Average physical occupied pallets

2,190

 

 

n/a

 

2,232

 

 

(1.9)

%

 

n/a

Average physical pallet positions

3,028

 

 

n/a

 

3,027

 

 

%

 

n/a

Economic occupancy percentage

79.8

%

 

n/a

 

77.8

%

 

201 bps

 

n/a

Physical occupancy percentage

72.3

%

 

n/a

 

73.7

%

 

-142 bps

 

n/a

Same store rent and storage revenue per economic occupied pallet

$

156.57

 

 

$

157.96

 

$

155.25

 

 

0.9

%

 

1.7%

Same store rent and storage revenue per physical occupied pallet

$

172.80

 

 

$

174.34

 

$

163.81

 

 

5.5

%

 

6.4%

Global Warehouse same store services metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Throughput pallets

18,890

 

 

n/a

 

19,170

 

 

(1.5)

%

 

n/a

Same store warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet

$

26.25

 

 

$

26.49

 

$

25.34

 

 

3.6

%

 

4.5%

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

Change

Dollars in thousands

2020 actual

 

2020 constant currency(1)

 

2019 actual

 

Actual

 

Constant currency

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-SAME STORE WAREHOUSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of non-same store warehouses

40

 

 

 

30

 

n/a

 

n/a

Global Warehouse non-same store revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rent and storage

$

113,938

 

 

$

114,265

 

$

58,852

 

 

93.6

%

 

94.2%

Warehouse services

153,390

 

 

153,639

 

83,299

 

 

84.1

%

 

84.4%

Total non-same store revenue

$

267,328

 

 

$

267,904

 

$

142,151

 

 

88.1

%

 

88.5%

Global Warehouse non-same store contribution (NOI)

$

84,440

 

 

$

84,665

 

$

43,653

 

 

93.4

%

 

94.0%

Global Warehouse non-same store margin

31.6

%

 

31.6%

 

30.7

%

 

88 bps

 

89 bps

Units in thousands except per pallet data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Warehouse non-same store rent and storage metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average economic occupied pallets

772

 

 

n/a

 

404

 

 

91.0

%

 

n/a

Average physical occupied pallets

740

 

 

n/a

 

391

 

 

89.3

%

 

n/a

Average physical pallet positions

1,015

 

 

n/a

 

501

 

 

102.7

%

 

n/a

Economic occupancy percentage

76.1

%

 

n/a

 

80.7

%

 

-464 bps

 

n/a

Physical occupancy percentage

72.9

%

 

n/a

 

78.0

%

 

-514 bps

 

n/a

Non-same store rent and storage revenue per economic occupied pallet

$

147.65

 

 

$

148.08

 

$

145.66

 

 

1.4

%

 

1.7%

Non-same store rent and storage revenue per physical occupied pallet

$

154.01

 

 

$

154.45

 

$

150.60

 

 

2.3

%

 

2.6%

Global Warehouse non-same store services metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Throughput pallets

4,943

 

 

n/a

 

2,692

 

 

83.6

 

 

n/a

Non-same store warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet

$

31.03

 

 

$

31.08

 

$

30.94

 

 

0.3

%

 

0.5%

(1) The adjustments from our U.S. GAAP operating results to calculate our operating results on a constant currency basis are the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates relative to the comparable prior period.

(n/a = not applicable)

Fixed Commitment Rent and Storage Revenue

As of September 30, 2020, $279.7 million of the Company’s annualized rent and storage revenue were derived from customers with fixed commitment storage contracts. This compares to $270.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and $244.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2020 we brought a long-term protein customer onto the fixed commitment pricing structure. The Company’s recent acquisitions had a lower percentage of fixed committed contracts as a percentage of rent and storage revenue. On a combined pro forma basis, assuming a full twelve months of acquisitions revenue, 42.1% of rent and storage revenue were generated from fixed commitment storage contracts, which is a 70 basis point increase over the second quarter of 2020.

Economic and Physical Occupancy

Contracts that contain fixed commitments are designed to ensure the Company’s customers have space available when needed. For the third quarter of 2020, economic occupancy for the total warehouse segment was 77.2% and warehouse segment same store pool was 78.6%, representing a 726 basis point and 829 basis point increase above physical occupancy, respectively. For the third quarter of 2020, physical occupancy for the total warehouse segment was 69.9% and warehouse segment same store pool was 70.3%.

Real Estate Portfolio

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consists of 185 facilities. The Company ended the third quarter of 2020 with 175 facilities in its Global Warehouse segment portfolio and 10 facilities in its Third-party managed segment. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company added two facilities in Dallas, Texas through the AM-C acquisition, one of which is owned and one of which is leased, and one facility in Tampa, Florida through the Caspers acquisition. Additionally, the Company exited the operations of one Third-party managed facility in Canada. The same store population consists of 135 facilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The remaining 40 non-same store population includes the 34 facilities that were acquired since the beginning of 2019 and six legacy facilities.

Balance Sheet Activity and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $1.2 billion, including cash and capacity on its revolving credit facility and $291.4 million of net proceeds available from equity forward contracts. Total debt outstanding was $2.0 billion (inclusive of $193.0 million of financing leases/sale lease-backs and exclusive of unamortized deferred financing fees), of which 77% was in an unsecured structure. The Company has no material debt maturities until 2023. At quarter end, its net debt to pro forma Core EBITDA was approximately 4.3x. Of the Company’s total debt outstanding, $1.8 billion relates to real estate debt, which excludes sale-leaseback and capitalized lease obligations. The Company’s real estate debt has a remaining weighted average term of 6.0 years and carries a weighted average contractual interest rate of 3.59%. As of September 30, 2020, 86% of the Company’s total debt outstanding was at a fixed rate, inclusive of interest rate swaps.

The Company’s equity forwards, the respective contractual latest settlement dates, and net proceeds are detailed in the table below:

Outstanding Equity Forward Data

in millions, except share price amounts

pro forma for 4Q equity raise

Quarter Raised

Forward Shares

Net Share Price2

Net Proceeds

Contractual Outside Settlement Date

Target Use of Net Proceeds

3Q 2018

6.000

$21.99

$132

3/18/2022

Fund the Ahold Development

2Q 2020 - 3Q 2020

2.429

$36.24

$88

7/1/2021

Fund the Calgary and Arkansas expansions

3Q 2020

1.917

$37.25

$71

9/1/2021

Fund Halls acquisition

4Q 2020

23.698

$36.67

$869

10/13/2021

Agro acquisition ($737M), Transaction Expenses ($41M), IT Integration and Startup costs ($46M), and Agro's development in Ireland ($45M)

4Q 20201

8.202

$36.67

$301

10/13/2021

Fund Halls acquisition

 

42.246

$34.59

$1,461

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Estimated remaining shares & net proceeds after close of Agro acquisition, Transaction Expenses, IT Integration + Startup costs, and Agro's development in Ireland. Does not include any shares from the underwriters option to purchase up to 4.8 million additional shares.

(2) Net of underwriter fee, forward costs and dividends paid.

Proforma Leverage Profile

As of September 30, 2020, pro forma for the new private placement and the Agro and Halls transactions, our total debt outstanding is $2.7 billion and our net debt to pro forma Core EBITDA is 4.5x. Our real estate debt has a weighted averaged remaining term of approximately 8 years and carries a weighted average contractual interest rate of 3.21%.

Dividend

On September 11, 2020, the Company’s Board of Trustees declared a dividend of $0.21 per share for the third quarter of 2020, which was paid on October 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.

2020 Outlook

The Company is tightening its AFFO per share guidance to $1.26-$1.29 from $1.24-$1.30 for 2020. Please note that this guidance includes the impact of the Halls acquisition, and assumes a year end closing for Agro. While the Agro acquisition results in an increase in the number of Americold shares outstanding, it does so for only 1-2 days. Therefore, we do not anticipate a material impact to our per share metrics for the full year 2020. Certain components are updated as follows:

  • SG&A expense from a range of $135-$140 million to $140-$143 million
  • Managed & Transportation segment NOI from a range of $28-$31 million to $30-$31 million
  • Deferred tax income benefit from a range of $2-$4 million to $4-$5 million
  • Non-real estate depreciation and amortization from a range of $70-$72 million to $71-$74 million; subject to the Halls acquisition purchase price allocation
  • Total maintenance capital expenditures from a range of $65-$73 million to $66-$70 million

The Company’s guidance is provided for informational purposes based on current plans and assumptions as is subject to change. The ranges for these metrics do not include the impact of acquisitions, dispositions, or capital markets activity beyond that which has been previously announced.

Investor Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2020 results. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of Americold Realty Trust’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the site at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and providing the conference ID# 13711305. The telephone replay will be available starting shortly after the call until November 19, 2020.

The Company’s supplemental package will be available prior to the conference call in the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://ir.americold.com.

About the Company

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Core EBITDA and same store segment revenue and contribution. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common shareholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to core FFO and AFFO, and definitions of FFO, and core FFO are included within the supplemental. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common shareholders to EBITDAre and Core EBITDA, a definition of Core EBITDA and definitions of net debt to Core EBITDA are included within the supplemental.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future financial and operating performance and growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include the following: adverse economic or real estate developments in our geographic markets or the temperature-controlled warehouse industry; general economic conditions; uncertainties and risks related to natural disasters, global climate change and public health crises, including ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with the ownership of real estate and temperature-controlled warehouses in particular; defaults or non-renewals of contracts with customers; potential bankruptcy or insolvency of our customers; or the inability of our customers to otherwise perform under their contracts, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; uncertainty of revenues, given the nature of our customer contracts; increased interest rates and operating costs, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our failure to obtain necessary outside financing; risks related to, or restrictions contained in, our debt financings; decreased storage rates or increased vacancy rates; risks related to current and potential international operations and properties; our failure to realize the intended benefits from our recent acquisitions including synergies, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to our recent acquisitions; our failure to complete the announced Agro Merchants acquisition; our failure to successfully integrate and operate acquired or developed properties or businesses; acquisition risks, including the failure to identify or complete attractive acquisitions or the failure of acquisitions to perform in accordance with projections and to realize the anticipated cost savings and revenue improvements; risks related to expansions of existing properties and developments of new properties, including failure to meet budgeted or stabilized returns within expected time frames, or at all, in respect thereof; difficulties in expanding our operations into new markets, including international markets; risks related to the partial ownership of properties, including as a result of our lack of control over such investments and the failure of such entities to perform in accordance with projections; our failure to maintain our status as a REIT; our Operating Partnership’s failure to qualify as a partnership for federal income tax purposes; possible environmental liabilities, including costs, fines or penalties that may be incurred due to necessary remediation of contamination of properties presently or previously owned by us; financial market fluctuations; actions by our competitors and their increasing ability to compete with us; labor and power costs; changes in applicable governmental regulations and taxation legislation, including in the international markets; additional risks with respect to the addition of European operations and properties; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; the competitive environment in which we operate; our relationship with our employees, including the occurrence of any work stoppages or any disputes under our collective bargaining agreements and employment related litigation; liabilities as a result of our participation in multi-employer pension plans; losses in excess of our insurance coverage; the cost and time requirements as a result of our operation as a publicly traded REIT; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our constituent documents and under Maryland law, which could make an acquisition of us more difficult, limit attempts by our shareholders to replace our trustees and affect the price of our common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share, of our common shares; the potential dilutive effect of our common share offerings; and risks related to any forward sale agreement, including the 2018 forward sale agreement, the 2020 ATM forward sale agreements and the 2020 forward sale agreements, or collectively, our forward sale agreements, including substantial dilution to our earnings per share or substantial cash payment obligations.

Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “objectives,” “intends,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plans,” “potential,” “near-term,” “long-term,” “projections,” “assumptions,” “projects,” “guidance,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “target,” “trends,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements included in this document include, among others, statements about our expected acquisition and expected expansion and development pipeline and our targeted return on invested capital on expansion and development opportunities. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. Other risks, uncertainties and factors, including those discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in our Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, in our Form 8-K filed April 16, 2020 and in our Form 8-K filed on October 13, 2020, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements we make. We assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

 

Americold Realty Trust and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

Property, buildings and equipment:

 

 

 

Land

$

533,822

 

 

$

526,226

 

Buildings and improvements

2,954,633

 

 

2,696,732

 

Machinery and equipment

907,006

 

 

817,617

 

Assets under construction

182,297

 

 

108,639

 

 

4,577,758

 

 

4,149,214

 

Accumulated depreciation and depletion

(1,339,562)

 

 

(1,216,553)

 

Property, buildings and equipment – net

3,238,196

 

 

2,932,661

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

68,512

 

 

77,723

 

Accumulated depreciation – operating leases

(22,065)

 

 

(18,110)

 

Operating leases – net

46,447

 

 

59,613

 

 

 

 

 

Financing leases:

 

 

 

Buildings and improvements

13,627

 

 

11,227

 

Machinery and equipment

104,561

 

 

76,811

 

 

118,188

 

 

88,038

 

Accumulated depreciation – financing leases

(36,212)

 

 

(29,697)

 

Financing leases – net

81,976

 

 

58,341

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

173,913

 

 

234,303

 

Restricted cash

7,441

 

 

6,310

 

Accounts receivable – net of allowance of $12,452 and $6,927 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

217,486

 

 

214,842

 

Identifiable intangible assets – net

363,698

 

 

284,758

 

Goodwill

399,301

 

 

318,483

 

Investments in partially owned entities

21,536

 

 

 

Other assets

68,112

 

 

61,372

 

Total assets

$

4,618,106

 

 

$

4,170,683

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

356,734

 

 

$

350,963

 

Mortgage notes, senior unsecured notes and term loans – net of unamortized deferred financing costs of $13,607 and $12,996, in the aggregate, at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

1,827,484

 

 

1,695,447

 

Sale-leaseback financing obligations

113,023

 

 

115,759

 

Financing lease obligations

79,973

 

 

58,170

 

Operating lease obligations

49,198

 

 

62,342

 

Unearned revenue

17,172

 

 

16,423

 

Pension and postretirement benefits

9,589

 

 

12,706

 

Deferred tax liability – net

47,481

 

 

17,119

 

Multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability

8,580

 

 

8,736

 

Total liabilities

2,509,234

 

 

2,337,665

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value – 325,000,000 and 250,000,000 authorized shares; 203,679,575 and 191,799,909 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

2,037

 

 

1,918

 

Paid-in capital

2,936,762

 

 

2,582,087

 

Accumulated deficit and distributions in excess of net earnings

(797,935)

 

 

(736,861)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(31,992)

 

 

(14,126)

 

Total shareholders’ equity

2,108,872

 

 

1,833,018

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

4,618,106

 

 

$

4,170,683

 

Americold Realty Trust and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rent, storage and warehouse services

$

388,024

 

 

$

365,593

 

 

$

1,141,503

 

 

$

993,439

 

Third-party managed services

75,338

 

 

62,846

 

 

213,213

 

 

188,497

 

Transportation services

34,096

 

 

35,685

 

 

104,874

 

 

109,273

 

Other

 

 

2,058

 

 

4,459

 

 

6,512

 

Total revenues

497,458

 

 

466,182

 

 

1,464,049

 

 

1,297,721

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rent, storage and warehouse services cost of operations

260,268

 

 

252,185

 

 

766,842

 

 

675,395

 

Third-party managed services cost of operations

71,945

 

 

60,263

 

 

202,752

 

 

179,851

 

Transportation services cost of operations

29,909

 

 

31,045

 

 

91,110

 

 

96,071

 

Cost of operations related to other revenues

17

 

 

1,983

 

 

4,286

 

 

5,901

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

53,569

 

 

45,065

 

 

157,572

 

 

115,598

 

Selling, general and administrative

35,969

 

 

32,476

 

 

105,202

 

 

96,262

 

Acquisition, litigation and other

5,282

 

 

3,780

 

 

9,771

 

 

30,237

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

2,615

 

 

 

 

6,282

 

 

13,485

 

Loss (gain) from sale of real estate

427

 

 

 

 

(21,448)

 

 

34

 

Total operating expenses

460,001

 

 

426,797

 

 

1,322,369

 

 

1,212,834

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

37,457

 

 

39,385

 

 

141,680

 

 

84,887

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(23,066)

 

 

(24,907)

 

 

(70,114)

 

 

(70,581)

 

Interest income

179

 

 

1,798

 

 

1,027

 

 

5,206

 

Bridge loan commitment fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,665)

 

Loss on debt extinguishment and modifications

 

 

 

 

(781)

 

 

 

Foreign currency exchange loss, net

(196)

 

 

(43)

 

 

(373)

 

 

(66)

 

Other expense, net

(1,083)

 

 

(249)

 

 

(168)

 

 

(1,007)

 

Gain from sale of partially owned entities

 

 

4,297

 

 

 

 

4,297

 

Loss from investments in partially owned entities

(98)

 

 

(165)

 

 

(254)

 

 

(111)

 

Income before income tax (expense) benefit

13,193

 

 

20,116

 

 

71,017

 

 

19,960

 

Income tax (expense) benefit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current

(2,103)

 

 

(834)

 

 

(6,823)

 

 

(4,828)

 

Deferred

1,284

 

 

7,809

 

 

4,353

 

 

12,221

 

Total income tax (expense) benefit

(819)

 

 

6,975

 

 

(2,470)

 

 

7,393

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

12,374

 

 

$

27,091

 

 

$

68,547

 

 

$

27,353

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

204,289

 

 

192,325

 

 

202,380

 

 

175,010

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

208,500

 

 

197,363

 

 

206,051

 

 

178,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share of beneficial interest - basic

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.15

 

Net income per common share of beneficial interest - diluted

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.15

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to NAREIT FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO

(In thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Q3 20

Q2 20

Q1 20

Q4 19

Q3 19

 

YTD 20

Net income

$

12,374

 

$

32,662

 

$

23,511

 

$

20,809

 

$

27,091

 

 

$

68,547

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate related depreciation and depletion

36,289

 

35,558

 

35,442

 

32,555

 

31,238

 

 

107,289

 

Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net of withholding taxes

427

 

(19,414)

 

(2,096)

 

 

 

 

(21,083)

 

Net loss (gain) on asset disposals

1,160

 

(3)

 

 

237

 

7

 

 

1,157

 

Impairment charges on certain real estate assets

 

3,181

 

 

 

 

 

3,181

 

Real estate depreciation on partially owned entities

 

(34)

 

34

 

 

232

 

 

 

Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities

111

 

156

 

 

 

 

 

267

 

NAREIT Funds from operations

$

50,361

 

$

52,106

 

$

56,891

 

$

53,601

 

$

58,568

 

 

$

159,358

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (gain) loss on sale of non-real estate assets

(100)

 

(252)

 

(165)

 

227

 

212

 

 

(517)

 

Non-real estate impairment

2,615

 

486

 

 

 

 

 

3,101

 

Acquisition, litigation and other

5,282

 

2,801

 

1,688

 

10,377

 

3,780

 

 

9,771

 

Share-based compensation expense, IPO grants

196

 

203

 

373

 

492

 

777

 

 

772

 

Loss on debt extinguishment and modifications

 

 

781

 

 

 

 

781

 

Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

196

 

(315)

 

492

 

(76)

 

43

 

 

373

 

Gain from sale of partially owned entities

 

 

 

 

(4,297)

 

 

 

Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities

76

 

79

 

 

 

 

 

155

 

Core FFO applicable to common shareholders

$

58,626

 

$

55,108

 

$

60,060

 

$

64,621

 

$

59,083

 

 

$

173,794

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs and pension withdrawal liability

1,203

 

1,196

 

1,546

 

1,524

 

1,526

 

 

3,945

 

Amortization of below/above market leases

39

 

 

76

 

37

 

38

 

 

115

 

Straight-line net rent

(87)

 

(108)

 

(109)

 

(83)

 

(150)

 

 

(304)

 

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

(1,284)

 

(967)

 

(2,102)

 

1,520

 

(7,809)

 

 

(4,353)

 

Share-based compensation expense, excluding IPO grants

4,373

 

4,261

 

3,934

 

3,210

 

2,593

 

 

12,568

 

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

17,280

 

16,841

 

16,162

 

15,194

 

13,828

 

 

50,283

 

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization on partially owned entities

 

(22)

 

22

 

 

108

 

 

 

Maintenance capital expenditures (a)

(17,534)

 

(15,284)

 

(12,438)

 

(26,307)

 

(16,772)

 

 

(45,256)

 

Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities

125

 

78

 

 

 

 

 

203

 

Adjusted FFO applicable to common shareholders

$

62,741

 

$

61,103

 

$

67,151

 

$

59,716

 

$

52,445

 

 

$

190,995

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to NAREIT FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO (continued)

(In thousands except per share amounts - unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Q3 20

Q2 20

Q1 20

Q4 19

Q3 19

 

YTD 20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAREIT Funds from operations

$

50,361

 

$

52,106

 

$

56,891

 

$

53,601

 

$

58,568

 

 

$

159,358

 

Core FFO applicable to common shareholders

$

58,626

 

$

55,108

 

$

60,060

 

$

64,621

 

$

59,083

 

 

$

173,794

 

Adjusted FFO applicable to common shareholders

$

62,741

 

$

61,103

 

$

67,151

 

$

59,716

 

$

52,445

 

 

$

190,995

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of weighted average shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average basic shares for net income calculation

204,289

 

201,787

 

200,707

 

192,393

 

192,325

 

 

202,380

 

Dilutive stock options, unvested restricted stock units, equity forward contracts

4,211

 

3,511

 

3,076

 

5,529

 

5,038

 

 

3,671

 

Weighted average dilutive shares

208,500

 

205,298

 

203,783

 

197,922

 

197,363

 

 

206,051

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAREIT FFO - basic per share

$

0.25

 

$

0.26

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.79

 

NAREIT FFO - diluted per share

$

0.24

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core FFO - basic per share

$

0.29

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.30

 

$

0.34

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.86

 

Core FFO - diluted per share

$

0.28

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.29

 

$

0.33

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted FFO - basic per share

$

0.31

 

$

0.30

 

$

0.33

 

$

0.31

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.94

 

Adjusted FFO - diluted per share

$

0.30

 

$

0.30

 

$

0.33

 

$

0.30

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.93

 

(a)

Maintenance capital expenditures include capital expenditures made to extend the life of, and provide future economic benefit from, our existing temperature-controlled warehouse network and its existing supporting personal property and information technology.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, NAREIT EBITDAre, and Core EBITDA

(In thousands - unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Trailing Twelve Months
Ended

 

Q3 20

Q2 20

Q1 20

Q4 19

Q3 19

 

Q3 2020

Net income

$

12,374

 

$

32,662

 

$

23,511

 

$

20,809

 

$

27,091

 

 

$

89,356

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

53,569

 

52,399

 

51,604

 

47,750

 

45,065

 

 

205,322

 

Interest expense

23,066

 

23,178

 

23,870

 

23,827

 

24,907

 

 

93,941

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

819

 

1,196

 

90

 

2,236

 

(6,975)

 

 

4,341

 

EBITDA

$

89,828

 

$

109,435

 

$

99,075

 

$

94,622

 

$

90,088

 

 

$

392,960

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net of withholding taxes

427

 

(19,414)

 

(2,096)

 

 

 

 

(21,083)

 

Adjustment to reflect share of EBITDAre of partially owned entities

293

 

237

 

60

 

 

519

 

 

590

 

NAREIT EBITDAre

$

90,548

 

$

90,258

 

$

97,039

 

$

94,622

 

$

90,607

 

 

$

372,467

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, litigation and other

5,282

 

2,801

 

1,688

 

10,377

 

3,780

 

 

20,148

 

Loss from investments in partially owned entities

98

 

129

 

27

 

 

165

 

 

254

 

Gain from sale of partially owned entities

 

 

 

 

(4,297)

 

 

 

Asset impairment

2,615

 

3,667

 

 

 

 

 

6,282

 

Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange

196

 

(315)

 

492

 

(76)

 

43

 

 

297

 

Share-based compensation expense

4,569

 

4,464

 

4,307

 

3,699

 

3,372

 

 

17,039

 

Loss on debt extinguishment and modifications

 

 

781

 

 

 

 

781

 

Loss (gain) on real estate and other asset disposals

1,060

 

(255)

 

(164)

 

464

 

218

 

 

1,105

 

Reduction in EBITDAre from partially owned entities

(293)

 

(237)

 

(60)

 

 

(519)

 

 

(590)

 

Core EBITDA

$

104,075

 

$

100,512

 

$

104,110

 

$

109,086

 

$

93,369

 

 

$

417,783

 

Revenue and Contribution by Segment

(in thousands - unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Segment revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warehouse

$

388,024

 

 

$

365,593

 

 

$

1,141,503

 

 

$

993,439

 

Third-party managed

75,338

 

 

62,846

 

 

213,213

 

 

188,497

 

Transportation

34,096

 

 

35,685

 

 

104,874

 

 

109,273

 

Other

 

 

2,058

 

 

4,459

 

 

6,512

 

Total revenues

497,458

 

 

466,182

 

 

1,464,049

 

 

1,297,721

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment contribution:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warehouse

127,756

 

 

113,408

 

 

374,661

 

 

318,044

 

Third-party managed

3,393

 

 

2,583

 

 

10,461

 

 

8,646

 

Transportation

4,187

 

 

4,640

 

 

13,764

 

 

13,202

 

Other

(17)

 

 

75

 

 

173

 

 

611

 

Total segment contribution

135,319

 

 

120,706

 

 

399,059

 

 

340,503

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciling items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(53,569)

 

 

(45,065)

 

 

(157,572)

 

 

(115,598)

 

Selling, general and administrative

(35,969)

 

 

(32,476)

 

 

(105,202)

 

 

(96,262)

 

Acquisition, litigation and other

(5,282)

 

 

(3,780)

 

 

(9,771)

 

 

(30,237)

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

(2,615)

 

 

 

 

(6,282)

 

 

(13,485)

 

(Loss) gain from sale of real estate

(427)

 

 

 

 

21,448

 

 

(34)

 

Interest expense

(23,066)

 

 

(24,907)

 

 

(70,114)

 

 

(70,581)

 

Interest income

179

 

 

1,798

 

 

1,027

 

 

5,206

 

Bridge loan commitment fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,665)

 

Loss on debt extinguishment and modifications

 

 

 

 

(781)

 

 

 

Foreign currency exchange loss

(196)

 

 

(43)

 

 

(373)

 

 

(66)

 

Other expense, net

(1,083)

 

 

(249)

 

 

(168)

 

 

(1,007)

 

Loss from investments in partially owned entities

(98)

 

 

(165)

 

 

(254)

 

 

(111)

 

Gain from sale of partially owned entities

 

 

4,297

 

 

 

 

4,297

 

Income before income tax (expense) benefit

$

13,193

 

 

$

20,116

 

 

$

71,017

 

 

$

19,960

 

We view and manage our business through three primary business segments—warehouse, third-party managed and transportation. Our core business is our warehouse segment, where we provide temperature-controlled warehouse storage and related handling and other warehouse services. In our warehouse segment, we collect rent and storage fees from customers to store their frozen and perishable food and other products within our real estate portfolio. We also provide our customers with handling and other warehouse services related to the products stored in our buildings that are designed to optimize their movement through the cold chain, such as the placement of food products for storage and preservation, the retrieval of products from storage upon customer request, blast freezing, case-picking, kitting and repackaging and other recurring handling services.

Under our third-party managed segment, we manage warehouses on behalf of third parties and provide warehouse management services to several leading food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities, including some of our largest and longest-standing customers. We believe using our third-party management services allows our customers to increase efficiency, reduce costs, reduce supply-chain risks and focus on their core businesses. We also believe that providing third-party management services to many of our key customers underscores our ability to offer a complete and integrated suite of services across the cold chain.

In our transportation segment, we broker and manage transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products for our customers. Our transportation services include consolidation services (i.e., consolidating a customer’s products with those of other customers for more efficient shipment), freight under management services (i.e., arranging for and overseeing transportation of customer inventory) and dedicated transportation services, each designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation and logistics costs to our customers. We provide these transportation services at cost plus a service fee or, in the case of our consolidation services, we charge a fixed fee.

In addition to our primary business segments, we owned a limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. We do not view the operation of the quarry as an integral part of our business, and as a result this business segment was subsequently sold on July 1, 2020.

Notes and Definitions

We calculate funds from operations, or FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as net income or loss determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding extraordinary items as defined under U.S. GAAP and gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, plus specified non-cash items, such as real estate asset depreciation and amortization, and our share of reconciling items of partially owned entities. We believe that FFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effect of depreciation, amortization and gains or losses from sales of real estate, all of which are based on historical costs, which implicitly assumes that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs.

We calculate core funds from operations, or Core FFO, as FFO adjusted for the effects of gain or loss on the sale of non-real estate assets, non-real estate asset impairment, acquisition, litigation and other expenses, share-based compensation expense for the IPO retention grants, bridge loan commitment fees, loss on debt extinguishment and modification and foreign currency exchange gain or loss. We also adjust for the impact of Core FFO attributable to partially owned entities. We have elected to reflect our share of Core FFO attributable to partially owned entities since the Brazil JV is a strategic partnership which we continue to actively participate in on an ongoing basis. The previous joint venture, the China JV, was considered for disposition during the periods presented. We believe that Core FFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core business operations. We believe Core FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods, while also providing a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.

However, because FFO and Core FFO add back real estate depreciation and amortization and do not capture the level of maintenance capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, both of which have material economic impacts on our results from operations, we believe the utility of FFO and Core FFO as a measure of our performance may be limited.

We calculate adjusted funds from operations, or Adjusted FFO, as Core FFO adjusted for the effects of amortization of deferred financing costs, pension withdrawal liability and above or below market leases, straight-line net rent, provision or benefit from deferred income taxes, stock-based compensation expense from grants of stock options and restricted stock units under our equity incentive plans, excluding IPO grants, non-real estate depreciation and amortization, and maintenance capital expenditures. We also adjust for AFFO attributable to our portion of reconciling items of partially owned entities. We believe that Adjusted FFO is helpful to investors as a meaningful supplemental comparative performance measure of our ability to make incremental capital investments in our business and to assess our ability to fund distribution requirements from our operating activities.

FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are used by management, investors and industry analysts as supplemental measures of operating performance of equity REITs. FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO should be evaluated along with U.S. GAAP net income and net income per diluted share (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures) in evaluating our operating performance. FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of our results of operations or cash flows from operating activities as disclosed in our consolidated statements of operations included in our annual and quarterly reports. FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO should be considered as supplements, but not alternatives, to our net income or cash flows from operating activities as indicators of our operating performance. Moreover, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the NAREIT definition differently than we do. Accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to FFO as calculated by other REITs. In addition, there is no industry definition of Core FFO or Adjusted FFO and, as a result, other REITs may also calculate Core FFO or Adjusted FFO, or other similarly-captioned metrics, in a manner different than we do. The table above reconciles FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO to net income, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We calculate EBITDA for Real Estate, or EBITDAre, in accordance with the standards established by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, defined as, earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, gains or losses on disposition of depreciated property, including gains or losses on change of control, impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustment to reflect share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a measure commonly used in our industry, and we present EBITDAre to enhance investor understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDAre provides investors and analysts with a measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures, capital investment cycles and useful life of related assets among otherwise comparable companies.

We also calculate our Core EBITDA as EBITDAre further adjusted for acquisition, litigation and other expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, loss or gain on other asset disposals, bridge loan commitment fees, loss on debt extinguishment and modifications, share-based compensation expense, foreign currency exchange gain or loss, loss or income on partially owned entities and reduction in EBITDAre from partially owned entities. We believe that the presentation of Core EBITDA provides a measurement of our operations that is meaningful to investors because it excludes the effects of certain items that are otherwise included in EBITDA but which we do not believe are indicative of our core business operations. EBITDA and Core EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and our EBITDA and Core EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. You should not consider our EBITDA and Core EBITDA as alternatives to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculations of EBITDA and Core EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, including:

  • these measures do not reflect our historical or future cash requirements for maintenance capital expenditures or growth and expansion capital expenditures;
  • these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • these measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our indebtedness;
  • these measures do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes; and
  • although depreciation, depletion and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated, depleted and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

We use Core EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures of our operating performance and not as measures of liquidity. The table provided above and on page 22 of our financial supplement reconciles EBITDA, EBITDAre and Core EBITDA to net income, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All quarterly amounts and non-GAAP disclosures within this filing shall be deemed unaudited.

Americold Realty Trust of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Americold Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced financial and operating results for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:10 Uhr
Americold Realty Trust Announces Acquisition and Development Activity Totaling $575 Million
14.10.20
Americold Realty Trust Announces Upsize and Pricing of Forward Common Share Offering
13.10.20
Americold Realty Trust Announces Forward Common Share Offering
13.10.20
Americold Realty Trust Announces Strategic Acquisition of Agro Merchants Group for $1.740 Billion
12.10.20
Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call