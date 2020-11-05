 

Quorum Announces Q3 2020 Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum"), a leading provider of SaaS based software technology to the automotive industry, intends to release its Q3 2020 Quarterly Earnings Results after markets close on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

An earnings conference call presented by Maury Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer and Marilyn Bown, Chief Financial Officer, has been scheduled for:

Date:  Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time: 11:00 am MST (please dial-in by 10:55 am)
Dial-In #: Local: 1 (403) 451-9838
  Toll-Free North America: 1 (888) 231-8191
A replay of the conference call will be available:
Date: Thursday November 19, 2020, after 2:00 pm MST
Replay Dial-In #: Local: 1 (403) 451-9481
  Toll-Free North America:  1 (855) 859-2056
  Password#: 1675468
     

The Q3 2020 Quarterly Results Investor Presentation and a replay of the conference call will also be available at www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

  • XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.
  • DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.
  • Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing (DR), improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solutions fee.
  • Advantage, a full showroom system for both franchised and independent dealerships and a comprehensive management system that includes accounting for the independent market.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS.  

For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact: Maury Marks
403-777-0036
Investors@QuorumDMS.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9e6380ca-943b-4dcd-ac10- ...


Disclaimer

