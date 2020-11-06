 

Hexagon Purus awarded purchase order by Hino Trucks – supporting Project Z – the company’s development path to zero emissions vehicles (ZEV)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 06:30  |  28   |   |   

Hexagon Purus, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, has been awarded a purchase order by Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group company, for three trucks as part of their development plan for Project Z. 

A development partner in Hino’s “Project Z” Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) program (see Toyota/Hino joint press release on October 2, 2020 for more detail), Hexagon Purus will provide battery packs and powertrain integration on multiple Hino platforms with serial production planned in the next few years.


Driving Energy Transformation

“Project Z represents our holistic approach to advancing Hino’s environmental leadership position. Technology leaders like our partner, Hexagon Purus, make it possible for us to deliver a sustainable, low cost product line-up that will meet the needs of our customers as our industry moves forward to zero emission vehicles,” said Glenn Ellis – Senior VP of Customer Experience. “Our plan is to deliver demonstration vehicles in the first half of 2021, customer demonstrations in 2022, and production prior to 2024.”

“Battery (BEV) and Fuel Cell (FCEV) electric trucks are the perfect alternative when you want to eliminate emissions and reduce maintenance cost. The recharging infrastructure is steadily growing and now is the time for fleet owners to plan on making the switch,” says Todd Sloan, EVP of Hexagon Purus. “We are honored to be selected by Hino Trucks and we look forward to contributing to the development of their zero emission vehicles”.


About the Market

With decarbonization high on the global agenda, there is a strong focus on alternative energy sources to power mobility applications. Battery electric vehicles are established in the market and solutions continue to be developed to meet the growing market demand for zero emission vehicles.


Timing

Hexagon Purus’ systems are due to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.



Contacts
Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com 

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites 
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.

About Hino

For additional information on Project Z, see Hino/Toyota joing press release on October 5, 2020 for more details and visit https://www.hino.com/projectz.html

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy & medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 240 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience.  Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Attachment


Hexagon Composites Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hexagon Purus awarded purchase order by Hino Trucks – supporting Project Z – the company’s development path to zero emissions vehicles (ZEV) Hexagon Purus, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, has been awarded a purchase order by Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group company, for three trucks as part of their development plan for Project Z.  A development partner in Hino’s “Project Z” Battery …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:30 Uhr
Hexagon Purus to supply composite high-pressure cylinders for the development of the first hydrogen powered commuter train in the U.S.
23.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
23.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
21.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
20.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
15.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
08.10.20
Brennstoffzellen für Trucks: 5 starke Teams, die Ballard und PowerCell schlagen wollen
08.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of Written Resolution

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
585
Hexagon - Spezialist für Gasspeicher