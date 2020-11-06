Overseas Shipholding Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”), a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the third quarter of 2020.

● Net loss for the third quarter 2020 was $0.7 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $3.8 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, for the third quarter 2019. ● Shipping revenues for the third quarter 2020 were $105.7 million, up 30.7% compared with the third quarter 2019. ● Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues(A), a non-GAAP measure, for the third quarter 2020 were $92.2 million, up 20.6% compared with the third quarter 2019. ● Third quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(B), a non-GAAP measure, was $21.8 million, up 35.7% from $16.1 million in the third quarter 2019. ● Third quarter 2020 193 day increase in off hire days due to drydock activities, resulting in a $9.9 million loss in revenues. ● Total cash(C) was $54.1 million as of September 30, 2020. ● On July 30, 2020, the Company repaid, using cash on hand, its $24 million term loan secured by the Overseas Gulf Coast.

Sam Norton, President and CEO, stated, “OSG delivered solid financial results in the quarter just completed. We continued to benefit from a high percentage of fixed revenue streams and we have continued to manage pandemic related logistical, health, safety and other costs in line with expectations. As a result, cashflow from operations continued to be strong, particularly when considering the nearly 200 days of revenue lost during the quarter to drydock operations. We have taken steps to preserve value and to strengthen our liquidity in anticipation of heightened volatility in the months ahead. With a strengthened balance sheet and the good prospects for a sustained recovery in 2021, we remain confident in our long-term strategy and the fundamentals of our business.

Mr. Norton added, “The sense of responsibility shared by OSG’s mariners and shore-based support team in meeting the essential need to supply transportation fuels to the markets that we serve is commendable. We are managing our operations very much aware that the systems within which we operate are under stress, with risks and vulnerabilities that have previously not affected our performance. The contribution made by all of our employees, and in particular our seafarers, in realizing the strong financial results reported this morning should thus be applauded by all who benefit from their service.”

A, B, C Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables within this press release below

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Shipping revenues were $105.7 million for the quarter, up 30.7% compared with the third quarter of 2019. TCE revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $92.2 million, an increase of $15.8 million, or 20.6%, compared with the third quarter of 2019. The increase primarily resulted from the addition to our fleet of two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers, Overseas Gulf Coast and Overseas Sun Coast, three crude oil tankers, Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legend and Alaskan Navigator, and one ATB, OSG 204 and OSG Endurance, and two Government of Israel voyages during the third quarter of 2020 compared to one during the third quarter of 2019. The increase was offset by (a) three fewer ATBs in our fleet, including one ATB sold in August 2020, (b) a 193-day increase in scheduled drydocking, resulting in a $9.9 million loss in revenues and (c) a decrease in Delaware Bay lightering volumes during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. One vessel was redelivered from time charter during the third quarter of 2020 and placed in lay-up, a decision taken in light of the lack of spot market activity during the quarter.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.2 million compared to operating income of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss for the third quarter 2020 was $0.7 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $3.8 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, for the third quarter 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.8 million for the quarter, an increase of $5.7 million compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on Friday, November 6, 2020.

To access the call, participants should dial (844) 850-0546 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5203 for international callers. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.osg.com/

An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6, 2020 through 10:59 p.m. ET on Friday, November 20, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers and (412) 317-0088 for international callers, and entering Access Code 10149303.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. OSG’s 21 vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, one conventional ATB, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, ten MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. OSG also currently owns and operates two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers which trade internationally. In addition to the currently operating fleet, OSG has on order one Jones Act compliant barge which is scheduled for delivery in late 2020.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain forward-looking statements in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to our prospects, supply and demand for vessels in the markets in which we operate and the impact on market rates and vessel earnings, the expected delivery schedule of our two new barges under construction and their expected participation in the Jones Act trade, the continued stability of our niche businesses, and the impact of our time charter contracts on our future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. COVID-19 has had, and will have in the future, a profound impact on our workforce, and many aspects of our business and industry. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in our upcoming Form 10-Q filing, and in similar sections of other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or our representatives after the date of this press release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by us with the SEC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,018 $ 41,503 Restricted cash 49 60 Voyage receivables, including unbilled of $9,542 and $5,611, net of reserve for doubtful accounts 12,366 9,247 Income tax receivable 454 1,192 Other receivables 1,780 3,037 Inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,929 2,470 Total Current Assets 71,596 57,509 Vessels and other property, less accumulated depreciation 834,857 737,212 Deferred drydock expenditures, net 39,358 23,734 Total Vessels, Other Property and Deferred Drydock 874,215 760,946 Restricted cash - non current 73 114 Investments in and advances to affiliated companies — 3,599 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 28,367 31,817 Operating lease right-of-use assets 234,756 286,469 Other assets 21,342 35,013 Total Assets $ 1,230,349 $ 1,175,467 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 50,789 $ 35,876 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 90,656 90,145 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 4,001 4,011 Current installments of long-term debt 36,795 31,512 Total Current Liabilities 182,241 161,544 Reserve for uncertain tax positions 902 864 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 166,411 219,501 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 21,916 23,548 Long-term debt 367,746 336,535 Deferred income taxes, net 80,032 72,833 Other liabilities 37,046 19,097 Total Liabilities 856,294 833,922 Equity: Common stock - Class A ($0.01 par value; 166,666,666 shares authorized; 86,337,072 and 85,713,610 shares issued and outstanding) 863 857 Paid-in additional capital 591,916 590,436 Accumulated deficit (212,491 ) (243,339 ) 380,288 347,954 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,233 ) (6,409 ) Total Equity 374,055 341,545 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,230,349 $ 1,175,467

Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Shipping Revenues: Time and bareboat charter revenues $ 89,273 $ 63,491 $ 264,085 $ 188,619 Voyage charter revenues 16,475 17,435 57,061 68,503 105,748 80,926 321,146 257,122 Operating Expenses: Voyage expenses 13,467 4,424 31,364 15,762 Vessel expenses 43,044 33,993 120,456 98,960 Charter hire expenses 22,782 22,802 67,746 67,645 Depreciation and amortization 15,253 13,324 43,488 38,922 General and administrative 6,140 5,288 19,915 16,917 Bad debt expense — — — 4,300 (Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net (151 ) 36 959 87 Total operating expenses 100,535 79,867 283,928 242,593 Income from vessel operations 5,213 1,059 37,218 14,529 Equity in income of affiliated companies — 156 — 224 Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement — — 19,172 — Operating income 5,213 1,215 56,390 14,753 Other (expense)/income, net (160 ) 375 (187 ) 992 Income before interest expense and income taxes 5,053 1,590 56,203 15,745 Interest expense (5,902 ) (6,047 ) (18,143 ) (19,124 ) (Loss)/income before income taxes (849 ) (4,457 ) 38,060 (3,379 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) 192 694 (7,212 ) 1,075 Net (loss)/income $ (657 ) $ (3,763 ) $ 30,848 $ (2,304 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic - Class A 89,998,301 89,375,668 89,723,751 89,210,136 Diluted - Class A 89,998,301 89,375,668 90,727,485 89,210,136 Per Share Amounts: Basic and diluted net (loss)/income - Class A $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.34 $ (0.03 )

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income/(loss) $ 30,848 $ (2,304 ) Items included in net income not affecting cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 43,488 38,922 Bad debt expense — 4,300 Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement (19,172 ) — Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net 959 87 Amortization of debt discount and other deferred financing costs 1,714 1,477 Compensation relating to restricted stock awards and stock option grants 1,685 1,212 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) 7,237 (1,851 ) Interest on finance lease liabilities 1,493 941 Non-cash operating lease expense 68,706 68,057 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 503 72 Distributed earnings of affiliated companies 3,562 3,314 Payments for drydocking (20,819 ) (11,477 ) Operating lease liabilities (69,263 ) (61,366 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 1,329 4,368 Net cash provided by operating activities 52,270 45,752 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired (16,973 ) — Proceeds from disposals of vessels and other property 1,407 3,404 Expenditures for vessels and vessel improvements (55,197 ) (105,244 ) Expenditures for other property — (1,399 ) Net cash used in investing activities (70,763 ) (103,239 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on debt (35,844 ) (16,667 ) Extinguishment of debt (25,249 ) (3,271 ) Tax withholding on share-based awards (197 ) (294 ) Issuance of debt, net of issuance and deferred financing costs 95,370 48,583 Payments on principal portion of finance lease liabilities (3,124 ) (1,847 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 30,956 26,504 Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,463 (30,983 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 41,677 80,641 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 54,140 $ 49,658

Spot and Fixed TCE Rates Achieved and Revenue Days

The following tables provide a breakdown of TCE rates achieved for spot and fixed charters and the related revenue days for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the comparable period of 2019. Revenue days in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 totaled 1,874 compared with 1,735 in the prior year quarter. A summary fleet list by vessel class can be found later in this press release.

2020 2019 Three Months Ended September 30, Spot Earnings Fixed Earnings Spot Earnings Fixed Earnings Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 2,437 $ 61,418 $ 2,825 $ 57,494 Revenue days 67 922 184 1,009 Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 32,089 $ 15,778 $ 32,809 $ 12,810 Revenue days 184 185 92 91 ATBs: Average rate $ 2,786 $ 29,616 $ 938 $ 21,507 Revenue days 60 86 14 166 Lightering: Average rate $ 79,214 $ — $ 56,923 $ — Revenue days 94 — 179 — Alaska (a): Average rate $ — $ 58,669 $ — $ — Revenue days — 276 — —

2020 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, Spot Earnings Fixed Earnings Spot Earnings Fixed Earnings Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 34,806 $ 60,999 $ 20,635 $ 57,192 Revenue days 248 3,061 431 2,950 Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 29,137 16,434 $ 25,213 $ 12,319 Revenue days 494 548 303 242 ATBs: Average rate $ 17,244 $ 27,119 $ 18,573 $ 21,565 Revenue days 277 175 188 685 Lightering: Average rate $ 59,145 $ 61,012 $ 65,984 $ — Revenue days 337 87 529 — Alaska (a): Average rate $ — $ 58,643 $ — $ — Revenue days — 605 — —

(a) Excludes one Alaska vessel currently in layup.

Fleet Information

As of September 30, 2020, OSG’s operating fleet consisted of 24 vessels, 12 of which were owned, with the remaining vessels chartered-in. Vessels chartered-in are on Bareboat Charters.

Vessels Owned Vessels Chartered- In Total at September 30, 2020 Vessel Type Number Number Total Vessels Total dwt (3) Handysize Product Carriers (1) 6 11 17 810,825 Crude Oil Tankers (2) 3 1 4 772,194 Refined Product ATBs 1 — 1 27,091 Lightering ATBs 2 — 2 91,112 Total Operating Fleet 12 12 24 1,701,222

(1) Includes two owned shuttle tankers, 11 chartered-in tankers, two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program, all of which are U.S. flagged, as well as two owned Marshall Island flagged non-Jones Act MR tankers trading in international markets. (2) Includes three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska and one crude oil tanker bareboat chartered-in and in layup. (3) Total dwt is defined as aggregate deadweight tons for all vessels of that type.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the following non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional information that will better enable them to evaluate the Company’s performance. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures are intended to provide supplemental information, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP.

(A) Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Revenues

Consistent with general practice in the shipping industry, the Company uses TCE revenues, which represents shipping revenues less voyage expenses, as a measure to compare revenue generated from a voyage charter to revenue generated from a time charter. TCE revenues, a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Reconciliation of TCE revenues of the segments to shipping revenues as reported in the consolidated statements of operations follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Time charter equivalent revenues $ 92,281 $ 76,502 $ 289,782 $ 241,360 Add: Voyage expenses 13,467 4,424 31,364 15,762 Shipping revenues $ 105,748 $ 80,926 $ 321,146 $ 257,122

Vessel Operating Contribution

Vessel operating contribution, a non-GAAP measure, is TCE revenues minus vessel expenses and charter hire expenses.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Niche Market Activities $ 22,091 $ 20,435 $ 61,513 $ 63,786 Jones Act Handysize Tankers (4,178 ) (1,590 ) 18,134 3,555 ATBs 343 862 3,323 7,414 Alaska Crude Oil Tankers 8,199 — 18,610 — Vessel Operating Contribution 26,455 19,707 101,580 74,755 Depreciation and amortization 15,253 13,324 43,488 38,922 General and administrative 6,140 5,288 19,915 16,917 Bad debt expense — — — 4,300 (Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net (151 ) 36 959 87 Equity in income of affiliated companies — 156 — 224 Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement — — 19,172 — Operating income $ 5,213 $ 1,215 $ 56,390 $ 14,753

(B) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted to exclude amortization classified in charter hire expenses, interest expense classified in charter hire expenses, loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net, non-cash stock based compensation expense and loss on repurchases and extinguishment of debt and the impact of other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent, and should not be a substitute for, net income/(loss) or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as a measure of operating results and performance, neither of them is necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reconciles net income/(loss) as reflected in the consolidated statements of operations, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss)/income $ (657 ) $ (3,763 ) $ 30,848 $ (2,304 ) Income tax (benefit)/expense (192 ) (694 ) 7,212 (1,075 ) Interest expense 5,902 6,047 18,143 19,124 Depreciation and amortization 15,253 13,324 43,488 38,922 EBITDA 20,306 14,914 99,691 54,667 Amortization classified in charter hire expenses 143 231 428 692 Interest expense classified in charter hire expenses 368 398 1,117 1,202 Non-cash stock based compensation expense 631 450 1,685 1,212 (Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net (151 ) 36 959 87 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 488 24 503 72 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,785 $ 16,053 $ 104,383 $ 57,932

(C) Total Cash

($ in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,018 $ 41,503 Restricted cash - current 49 60 Restricted cash – non-current 73 114 Total Cash $ 54,140 $ 41,677

Category: Earnings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005071/en/