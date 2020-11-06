 

Overseas Shipholding Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 13:30  |  31   |   |   

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”), a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the third quarter of 2020.

Highlights

 

Net loss for the third quarter 2020 was $0.7 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $3.8 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, for the third quarter 2019.

 

 

 

 

Shipping revenues for the third quarter 2020 were $105.7 million, up 30.7% compared with the third quarter 2019.

 

 

 

 

Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues(A), a non-GAAP measure, for the third quarter 2020 were $92.2 million, up 20.6% compared with the third quarter 2019.

 

 

 

 

Third quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(B), a non-GAAP measure, was $21.8 million, up 35.7% from $16.1 million in the third quarter 2019.

 

 

 

 

Third quarter 2020 193 day increase in off hire days due to drydock activities, resulting in a $9.9 million loss in revenues.

 

 

 

 

Total cash(C) was $54.1 million as of September 30, 2020.

 

 

 

 

On July 30, 2020, the Company repaid, using cash on hand, its $24 million term loan secured by the Overseas Gulf Coast.

Sam Norton, President and CEO, stated, “OSG delivered solid financial results in the quarter just completed. We continued to benefit from a high percentage of fixed revenue streams and we have continued to manage pandemic related logistical, health, safety and other costs in line with expectations. As a result, cashflow from operations continued to be strong, particularly when considering the nearly 200 days of revenue lost during the quarter to drydock operations. We have taken steps to preserve value and to strengthen our liquidity in anticipation of heightened volatility in the months ahead. With a strengthened balance sheet and the good prospects for a sustained recovery in 2021, we remain confident in our long-term strategy and the fundamentals of our business.

Mr. Norton added, “The sense of responsibility shared by OSG’s mariners and shore-based support team in meeting the essential need to supply transportation fuels to the markets that we serve is commendable. We are managing our operations very much aware that the systems within which we operate are under stress, with risks and vulnerabilities that have previously not affected our performance. The contribution made by all of our employees, and in particular our seafarers, in realizing the strong financial results reported this morning should thus be applauded by all who benefit from their service.”

A, B, C Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables within this press release below

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Shipping revenues were $105.7 million for the quarter, up 30.7% compared with the third quarter of 2019. TCE revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $92.2 million, an increase of $15.8 million, or 20.6%, compared with the third quarter of 2019. The increase primarily resulted from the addition to our fleet of two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers, Overseas Gulf Coast and Overseas Sun Coast, three crude oil tankers, Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legend and Alaskan Navigator, and one ATB, OSG 204 and OSG Endurance, and two Government of Israel voyages during the third quarter of 2020 compared to one during the third quarter of 2019. The increase was offset by (a) three fewer ATBs in our fleet, including one ATB sold in August 2020, (b) a 193-day increase in scheduled drydocking, resulting in a $9.9 million loss in revenues and (c) a decrease in Delaware Bay lightering volumes during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. One vessel was redelivered from time charter during the third quarter of 2020 and placed in lay-up, a decision taken in light of the lack of spot market activity during the quarter.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.2 million compared to operating income of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss for the third quarter 2020 was $0.7 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $3.8 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, for the third quarter 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.8 million for the quarter, an increase of $5.7 million compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on Friday, November 6, 2020.

To access the call, participants should dial (844) 850-0546 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5203 for international callers. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.osg.com/

An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6, 2020 through 10:59 p.m. ET on Friday, November 20, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers and (412) 317-0088 for international callers, and entering Access Code 10149303.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. OSG’s 21 vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, one conventional ATB, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, ten MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. OSG also currently owns and operates two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers which trade internationally. In addition to the currently operating fleet, OSG has on order one Jones Act compliant barge which is scheduled for delivery in late 2020.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain forward-looking statements in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to our prospects, supply and demand for vessels in the markets in which we operate and the impact on market rates and vessel earnings, the expected delivery schedule of our two new barges under construction and their expected participation in the Jones Act trade, the continued stability of our niche businesses, and the impact of our time charter contracts on our future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. COVID-19 has had, and will have in the future, a profound impact on our workforce, and many aspects of our business and industry. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in our upcoming Form 10-Q filing, and in similar sections of other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or our representatives after the date of this press release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by us with the SEC.

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

 

December 31,
2019

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

54,018

 

 

$

41,503

 

Restricted cash

 

 

49

 

 

 

60

 

Voyage receivables, including unbilled of $9,542 and $5,611, net

of reserve for doubtful accounts

 

 

12,366

 

 

 

9,247

 

Income tax receivable

 

 

454

 

 

 

1,192

 

Other receivables

 

 

1,780

 

 

 

3,037

 

Inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

2,929

 

 

 

2,470

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

71,596

 

 

 

57,509

 

Vessels and other property, less accumulated depreciation

 

 

834,857

 

 

 

737,212

 

Deferred drydock expenditures, net

 

 

39,358

 

 

 

23,734

 

Total Vessels, Other Property and Deferred Drydock

 

 

874,215

 

 

 

760,946

 

Restricted cash - non current

 

 

73

 

 

 

114

 

Investments in and advances to affiliated companies

 

 

 

 

 

3,599

 

Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization

 

 

28,367

 

 

 

31,817

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

234,756

 

 

 

286,469

 

Other assets

 

 

21,342

 

 

 

35,013

 

Total Assets

 

$

1,230,349

 

 

$

1,175,467

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

$

50,789

 

 

$

35,876

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

90,656

 

 

 

90,145

 

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

 

 

4,001

 

 

 

4,011

 

Current installments of long-term debt

 

 

36,795

 

 

 

31,512

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

182,241

 

 

 

161,544

 

Reserve for uncertain tax positions

 

 

902

 

 

 

864

 

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

 

 

166,411

 

 

 

219,501

 

Noncurrent finance lease liabilities

 

 

21,916

 

 

 

23,548

 

Long-term debt

 

 

367,746

 

 

 

336,535

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

80,032

 

 

 

72,833

 

Other liabilities

 

 

37,046

 

 

 

19,097

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

856,294

 

 

 

833,922

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock - Class A ($0.01 par value; 166,666,666 shares

authorized; 86,337,072 and 85,713,610 shares issued and

outstanding)

 

 

863

 

 

 

857

 

Paid-in additional capital

 

 

591,916

 

 

 

590,436

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(212,491

)

 

 

(243,339

)

 

 

 

380,288

 

 

 

347,954

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(6,233

)

 

 

(6,409

)

Total Equity

 

 

374,055

 

 

 

341,545

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

 

$

1,230,349

 

 

$

1,175,467

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

Shipping Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time and bareboat charter revenues

 

$

89,273

 

 

$

63,491

 

 

$

264,085

 

 

$

188,619

 

Voyage charter revenues

 

 

16,475

 

 

 

17,435

 

 

 

57,061

 

 

 

68,503

 

 

 

 

105,748

 

 

 

80,926

 

 

 

321,146

 

 

 

257,122

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voyage expenses

 

 

13,467

 

 

 

4,424

 

 

 

31,364

 

 

 

15,762

 

Vessel expenses

 

 

43,044

 

 

 

33,993

 

 

 

120,456

 

 

 

98,960

 

Charter hire expenses

 

 

22,782

 

 

 

22,802

 

 

 

67,746

 

 

 

67,645

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

15,253

 

 

 

13,324

 

 

 

43,488

 

 

 

38,922

 

General and administrative

 

 

6,140

 

 

 

5,288

 

 

 

19,915

 

 

 

16,917

 

Bad debt expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,300

 

(Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and

other property, including impairments, net

 

 

(151

)

 

 

36

 

 

 

959

 

 

 

87

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

100,535

 

 

 

79,867

 

 

 

283,928

 

 

 

242,593

 

Income from vessel operations

 

 

5,213

 

 

 

1,059

 

 

 

37,218

 

 

 

14,529

 

Equity in income of affiliated companies

 

 

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

 

 

 

224

 

Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,172

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

5,213

 

 

 

1,215

 

 

 

56,390

 

 

 

14,753

 

Other (expense)/income, net

 

 

(160

)

 

 

375

 

 

 

(187

)

 

 

992

 

Income before interest expense and income taxes

 

 

5,053

 

 

 

1,590

 

 

 

56,203

 

 

 

15,745

 

Interest expense

 

 

(5,902

)

 

 

(6,047

)

 

 

(18,143

)

 

 

(19,124

)

(Loss)/income before income taxes

 

 

(849

)

 

 

(4,457

)

 

 

38,060

 

 

 

(3,379

)

Income tax benefit/(expense)

 

 

192

 

 

 

694

 

 

 

(7,212

)

 

 

1,075

 

Net (loss)/income

 

$

(657

)

 

$

(3,763

)

 

$

30,848

 

 

$

(2,304

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Number of

Common Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic - Class A

 

 

89,998,301

 

 

 

89,375,668

 

 

 

89,723,751

 

 

 

89,210,136

 

Diluted - Class A

 

 

89,998,301

 

 

 

89,375,668

 

 

 

90,727,485

 

 

 

89,210,136

 

Per Share Amounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted net (loss)/income -

Class A

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

(0.03

)

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss)

 

$

30,848

 

 

$

(2,304

)

Items included in net income not affecting cash flows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

43,488

 

 

 

38,922

 

Bad debt expense

 

 

 

 

 

4,300

 

Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement

 

 

(19,172

)

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net

 

 

959

 

 

 

87

 

Amortization of debt discount and other deferred financing costs

 

 

1,714

 

 

 

1,477

 

Compensation relating to restricted stock awards and stock option grants

 

 

1,685

 

 

 

1,212

 

Deferred income tax expense/(benefit)

 

 

7,237

 

 

 

(1,851

)

Interest on finance lease liabilities

 

 

1,493

 

 

 

941

 

Non-cash operating lease expense

 

 

68,706

 

 

 

68,057

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

 

 

503

 

 

 

72

 

Distributed earnings of affiliated companies

 

 

3,562

 

 

 

3,314

 

Payments for drydocking

 

 

(20,819

)

 

 

(11,477

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(69,263

)

 

 

(61,366

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

4,368

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

52,270

 

 

 

45,752

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

(16,973

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from disposals of vessels and other property

 

 

1,407

 

 

 

3,404

 

Expenditures for vessels and vessel improvements

 

 

(55,197

)

 

 

(105,244

)

Expenditures for other property

 

 

 

 

 

(1,399

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(70,763

)

 

 

(103,239

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on debt

 

 

(35,844

)

 

 

(16,667

)

Extinguishment of debt

 

 

(25,249

)

 

 

(3,271

)

Tax withholding on share-based awards

 

 

(197

)

 

 

(294

)

Issuance of debt, net of issuance and deferred financing costs

 

 

95,370

 

 

 

48,583

 

Payments on principal portion of finance lease liabilities

 

 

(3,124

)

 

 

(1,847

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

30,956

 

 

 

26,504

 

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

12,463

 

 

 

(30,983

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

41,677

 

 

 

80,641

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

54,140

 

 

$

49,658

 

Spot and Fixed TCE Rates Achieved and Revenue Days

The following tables provide a breakdown of TCE rates achieved for spot and fixed charters and the related revenue days for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the comparable period of 2019. Revenue days in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 totaled 1,874 compared with 1,735 in the prior year quarter. A summary fleet list by vessel class can be found later in this press release.

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Spot

Earnings

 

 

Fixed

Earnings

 

 

Spot

Earnings

 

 

Fixed

Earnings

 

Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rate

 

$

2,437

 

 

$

61,418

 

 

$

2,825

 

 

$

57,494

 

Revenue days

 

 

67

 

 

 

922

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

1,009

 

Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rate

 

$

32,089

 

 

$

15,778

 

 

$

32,809

 

 

$

12,810

 

Revenue days

 

 

184

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

91

 

ATBs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rate

 

$

2,786

 

 

$

29,616

 

 

$

938

 

 

$

21,507

 

Revenue days

 

 

60

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

166

 

Lightering:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rate

 

$

79,214

 

 

$

 

 

$

56,923

 

 

$

 

Revenue days

 

 

94

 

 

 

 

 

 

179

 

 

 

 

Alaska (a):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rate

 

$

 

 

$

58,669

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Revenue days

 

 

 

 

 

276

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

Spot

Earnings

 

 

Fixed

Earnings

 

 

Spot

Earnings

 

 

Fixed

Earnings

 

Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rate

 

$

34,806

 

 

$

60,999

 

 

$

20,635

 

 

$

57,192

 

Revenue days

 

 

248

 

 

 

3,061

 

 

 

431

 

 

 

2,950

 

Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rate

 

$

29,137

 

 

 

16,434

 

 

$

25,213

 

 

$

12,319

 

Revenue days

 

 

494

 

 

 

548

 

 

 

303

 

 

 

242

 

ATBs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rate

 

$

17,244

 

 

$

27,119

 

 

$

18,573

 

 

$

21,565

 

Revenue days

 

 

277

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

685

 

Lightering:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rate

 

$

59,145

 

 

$

61,012

 

 

$

65,984

 

 

$

 

Revenue days

 

 

337

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

529

 

 

 

 

Alaska (a):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rate

 

$

 

 

$

58,643

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Revenue days

 

 

 

 

 

605

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Excludes one Alaska vessel currently in layup.

Fleet Information

As of September 30, 2020, OSG’s operating fleet consisted of 24 vessels, 12 of which were owned, with the remaining vessels chartered-in. Vessels chartered-in are on Bareboat Charters.

 

 

Vessels

Owned

 

 

Vessels

Chartered-

In

 

 

Total at

September 30, 2020

 

Vessel Type

 

Number

 

 

Number

 

 

Total

Vessels

 

 

Total dwt (3)

 

Handysize Product Carriers (1)

 

 

6

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

810,825

 

Crude Oil Tankers (2)

 

 

3

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

772,194

 

Refined Product ATBs

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

27,091

 

Lightering ATBs

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

91,112

 

Total Operating Fleet

 

 

12

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

1,701,222

 

 

(1)

 

Includes two owned shuttle tankers, 11 chartered-in tankers, two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program, all of which are U.S. flagged, as well as two owned Marshall Island flagged non-Jones Act MR tankers trading in international markets.

 

(2)

 

Includes three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska and one crude oil tanker bareboat chartered-in and in layup.

 

(3)

 

Total dwt is defined as aggregate deadweight tons for all vessels of that type.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the following non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional information that will better enable them to evaluate the Company’s performance. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures are intended to provide supplemental information, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP.

(A) Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Revenues

Consistent with general practice in the shipping industry, the Company uses TCE revenues, which represents shipping revenues less voyage expenses, as a measure to compare revenue generated from a voyage charter to revenue generated from a time charter. TCE revenues, a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Reconciliation of TCE revenues of the segments to shipping revenues as reported in the consolidated statements of operations follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Time charter equivalent revenues

 

$

92,281

 

 

$

76,502

 

 

$

289,782

 

 

$

241,360

 

Add: Voyage expenses

 

 

13,467

 

 

 

4,424

 

 

 

31,364

 

 

 

15,762

 

Shipping revenues

 

$

105,748

 

 

$

80,926

 

 

$

321,146

 

 

$

257,122

 

Vessel Operating Contribution

Vessel operating contribution, a non-GAAP measure, is TCE revenues minus vessel expenses and charter hire expenses.

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

($ in thousands)

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Niche Market Activities

 

$

22,091

 

 

$

20,435

 

 

$

61,513

 

 

$

63,786

 

Jones Act Handysize Tankers

 

 

(4,178

)

 

 

(1,590

)

 

 

18,134

 

 

 

3,555

 

ATBs

 

 

343

 

 

 

862

 

 

 

3,323

 

 

 

7,414

 

Alaska Crude Oil Tankers

 

 

8,199

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,610

 

 

 

 

Vessel Operating Contribution

 

 

26,455

 

 

 

19,707

 

 

 

101,580

 

 

 

74,755

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

15,253

 

 

 

13,324

 

 

 

43,488

 

 

 

38,922

 

General and administrative

 

 

6,140

 

 

 

5,288

 

 

 

19,915

 

 

 

16,917

 

Bad debt expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,300

 

(Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and other

property, including impairments, net

 

 

(151

)

 

 

36

 

 

 

959

 

 

 

87

 

Equity in income of affiliated companies

 

 

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

 

 

 

224

 

Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,172

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

$

5,213

 

 

$

1,215

 

 

$

56,390

 

 

$

14,753

 

(B) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted to exclude amortization classified in charter hire expenses, interest expense classified in charter hire expenses, loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net, non-cash stock based compensation expense and loss on repurchases and extinguishment of debt and the impact of other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent, and should not be a substitute for, net income/(loss) or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as a measure of operating results and performance, neither of them is necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reconciles net income/(loss) as reflected in the consolidated statements of operations, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

($ in thousands)

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net (loss)/income

 

$

(657

)

 

$

(3,763

)

 

$

30,848

 

 

$

(2,304

)

Income tax (benefit)/expense

 

 

(192

)

 

 

(694

)

 

 

7,212

 

 

 

(1,075

)

Interest expense

 

 

5,902

 

 

 

6,047

 

 

 

18,143

 

 

 

19,124

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

15,253

 

 

 

13,324

 

 

 

43,488

 

 

 

38,922

 

EBITDA

 

 

20,306

 

 

 

14,914

 

 

 

99,691

 

 

 

54,667

 

Amortization classified in charter hire expenses

 

 

143

 

 

 

231

 

 

 

428

 

 

 

692

 

Interest expense classified in charter hire expenses

 

 

368

 

 

 

398

 

 

 

1,117

 

 

 

1,202

 

Non-cash stock based compensation expense

 

 

631

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

1,685

 

 

 

1,212

 

(Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and other

property, including impairments, net

 

 

(151

)

 

 

36

 

 

 

959

 

 

 

87

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

 

 

488

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

503

 

 

 

72

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

21,785

 

 

$

16,053

 

 

$

104,383

 

 

$

57,932

 

(C) Total Cash

($ in thousands)

 

September 30,

2020

 

 

December 31,

2019

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

54,018

 

 

$

41,503

 

Restricted cash - current

 

 

49

 

 

 

60

 

Restricted cash – non-current

 

 

73

 

 

 

114

 

Total Cash

 

$

54,140

 

 

$

41,677

 

 Category: Earnings.

Overseas Shipholding Group (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Overseas Shipholding Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”), a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the third quarter of 2020. Highlights   ● …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont Form Global Partnership to Accelerate the Digitization of the ...
Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY21 Financial Results
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Public-Company Third Quarter 2020 Results
Waste Management Announces Pricing of $2.5 Billion Senior Notes
Electronic Arts, NHL and NHLPA Extend Multi-Year Deal to Bring More Hockey Games to Millions
Globalstar Receives Terrestrial Authorization in Canada, Brazil and Kenya
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Overseas Shipholding Group to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 6, 2020