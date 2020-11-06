Entercom Communications Reports Third Quarter Results, Revenues Up 53% Sequentially from 2Q to 3Q

David J. Field, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I am pleased to report that Entercom continued to make significant organizational improvements in the third quarter in the face of the deeply challenging pandemic. Third quarter net revenues were up 53% from the second quarter while our continuing work on enhancing our business model yielded an 18% reduction in operating expenses versus the prior year enabling us to rebound to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $31 million. We expect further improvement in both revenues and Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter.

We continue to suffer from the deep impact of the pandemic which has caused many of our advertisers in businesses such as concerts and live events, tourism, gyms, nightclubs, museums, movies, theme parks, public transportation, airlines, restaurants, and others to temporarily cease or significantly curtail their operations and advertising. We look forward to welcoming them back once we emerge from the pandemic.

We continue to build and transform Entercom into a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with scaled audience reach, robust data, analytics and attribution capabilities, and a leadership position in virtually every segment of the dynamic and growing audio market, including broadcasting, podcasting, digital, events, network, music, sports and news. Entercom is strategically well positioned for future performance as our enhanced capabilities enable us to expand our customer relationships and accelerate growth.

As an illustration of the appeal of our evolving capabilities, we recently announced a landmark six-year partnership with FanDuel which we believe is the largest advertising deal in the history of the radio business. This partnership is a powerful testament to the importance of our unrivaled audio sports business which includes most of the country’s leading sports talk stations and personalities with their deep fan engagement.”

Recent Company Developments

Landmark strategic partnership with FanDuel. We announced a six-year partnership designating FanDuel as the official sportsbook partner of Entercom. The agreement, which we believe is the largest advertising deal in radio history, brings FanDuel’s sports betting content, products, and risk and trading expertise to our listeners via integration across our entire sports portfolio.

Continuing Robust Slate of Podcast Launches. Our podcast business – including Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios – continued to deliver more top-rated hits than virtually any other Podcast network, with six shows in the top-ten on the Apple Podcast charts during the third quarter. Recent launches include hit podcasts with Kevin Durant, Jon Meacham, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, two of the world's biggest social media influencers, and new collaborations with HBO, Netflix, Buzzfeed News, Audible and LeBron James' Springhill Studios.

Credit Agreement Amendment. In July, the Company amended the financial maintenance covenant and other provisions under its Credit Agreement. Among other things, the amendment provides for a covenant testing holiday for the quarters ending September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Testing of the financial maintenance covenant will resume on March 31, 2021 with the Company using fixed amounts for Consolidated EBITDA for the quarters ending June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Those amounts represent the amounts reported to the Company's lenders for the corresponding quarters in 2019.

Earnings Conference Call and Company Information

Entercom will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast regarding the quarterly earnings release on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The public may access the conference call by dialing Toll Free: (888) 889-0278 and Toll: (773) 799-3659, passcode: Entercom (domestic and international callers). Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call by visiting the “Investor Relations” section of Entercom’s website at www.entercom.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by dialing (800) 841-8615. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available beginning six hours after the call on the Company’s website for a period of two weeks. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.entercom.com.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading audio and entertainment company engaging over 170 million consumers each month through its iconic broadcast brands, expansive digital platform, premium podcast network and live events and experiences. With presence in every major U.S. market, and accessible on every device, Entercom delivers the industry’s most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. The company’s robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today’s most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation—all at national scale. Entercom is the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news and the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the U.S. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

Certain Definitions

All references to per share data, unless stated otherwise, are presented as per diluted share. All references to shares outstanding, unless stated otherwise, are presented to exclude unvested restricted stock units. All references to net debt are outstanding debt net of cash on hand.

Station Expenses consist of station operating expenses excluding non-cash compensation expense.

Corporate Expenses consist of corporate general and administrative expenses excluding non-cash compensation expense.

Station Operating Income consists of operating income (loss) before: depreciation and amortization; time brokerage agreement fees (income); corporate general and administrative expenses; non-cash compensation expense (which is otherwise included in station operating expenses); impairment loss; merger and acquisition costs, restructuring and integration costs, other expenses related to the refinancing; and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes or benefit; total other income or expense; net interest expense; depreciation and amortization; time brokerage agreement fees (income); non-cash compensation expense (which is otherwise included in station operating expenses and corporate G&A expenses); other expenses related to the refinancing; impairment loss, merger and acquisition costs, restructuring and integration costs, preferred stock dividends; COVID-19 related expenses, non-recurring expenses/recoveries otherwise included in corporate or station expenses, loss on early extinguishment of debt, and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow consists of operating income (loss): (i) plus depreciation and amortization; net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; non-cash compensation expense (which is otherwise included in station operating expenses and corporate general and administrative expenses); impairment loss; merger and acquisition costs; restructuring and integration costs, COVID-19 related expenses, other income and non-recurring expenses/recoveries otherwise included in corporate or station expenses; income from discontinued operations (excluding income taxes or tax benefit); and (ii) less net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs or debt premium), Adjusted Income Taxes Paid, and Net Capital Expenditures.

Net Capital Expenditures consists of capital expenditures, including amortizable intangibles, adjusted to subtract reimbursed tenant improvement allowances.

Adjusted Income Taxes Paid consist of income tax paid, adjusted to exclude taxes paid related to the gain/loss on sale or exchange of radio station assets; and taxes paid related to the gain/loss on the sale of redundant property.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) consists of net income (loss) available to common shareholders adjusted to exclude: (i) income taxes (benefit) as reported, including income taxes otherwise included in income from discontinued operations; (ii) gain/loss on sale of assets, derivative instruments and investments; (iii) non-cash compensation expense; (iv) impairment loss; (v) merger and acquisition costs, restructuring and integration costs, COVID-19 related expenses, and non-recurring expenses/recoveries otherwise included in corporate or station expenses; (vi) other expenses related to refinancing; and (vii) gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt. For purposes of comparability, income taxes are reflected at the expected statutory federal and state income tax rate of 30% without discrete items of tax.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Diluted includes any dilutive equivalent shares when not anti-dilutive. Convertible Preferred Stock is treated as if it never converted for the purposes of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Diluted.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

It is important to note that station operating income, station expense, corporate expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share – Diluted, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Capital Expenditures and Adjusted Income Taxes Paid are not measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes that these measures are useful as a way to evaluate the Company and the means for Management to evaluate our radio stations’ performance and operations. Management believes that these measures are useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because they are widely used in the broadcast industry as a measure of a radio company’s operating performance.

Certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this release (e.g., Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Diluted). The adjustments exclude gain/loss on sale of assets, derivative instruments, and investments; non-cash compensation expense, other income, impairment loss, merger and acquisition costs, other expenses related to the refinancing, and gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt and non-recurring expenses recognized for restructuring charges or similar costs, including transition and integration costs. For purposes of comparability, income taxes are reflected at the expected federal and state income tax rate of 30%, without adjustment for discrete tax adjustments.

Management believes these adjusted non-GAAP measures provide useful information to Management and investors by excluding certain income, expenses and gains and losses that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating and financial results. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are a useful performance measure because certain items included in the calculation of net income (loss) may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Further, the reconciliations corresponding to these adjusted measures, by identifying the individual adjustments, provide a useful mechanism for investors to consider these adjusted measures with some or all of the identified adjustments.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures on an ongoing basis to help track and assess the Company's financial performance. You, however, should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as substitutes for net income (loss), operating income, or any other measure for determining our operating performance that is calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. These non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. The accompanying financial tables provide reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure of all non-GAAP measures provided in this release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release is being widely disseminated in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation FD.

This news announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and certain unaudited information that is presented for illustrative purposes only and involves certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Additional information and key risks are described in the Company’s filings on Forms S-4, 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that these statements might be impacted by several factors including changes in the economic and regulatory climate and the business of radio broadcasting, in general. The unaudited pro forma information and same station operating data reflect adjustments and are presented for comparative purposes only and do not purport to be indicative of what has occurred or indicative of future operating results or financial position. Accordingly, the Company’s actual performance may differ materially from those stated or implied herein. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any unaudited pro forma or forward-looking statements.

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP. FINANCIAL DATA (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net Revenues $ 268,505 $ 386,141 $ 741,403 $ 1,075,811 Station Expenses 228,147 272,005 666,643 797,502 Station Expense - Non-Cash Compensation 524 1,107 1,552 3,765 Corporate Expenses 13,105 17,178 37,423 51,141 Corporate Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation 1,421 2,234 4,616 6,521 Depreciation And Amortization 12,547 11,183 37,665 33,252 Time Brokerage Agreement Expense (Income) - 13 - 106 Merger And Acquisition Costs - 434 61 476 Impairment Loss 11,814 - 17,021 - Restructuring Charges 1,206 1,577 10,310 5,953 Integration Costs - 689 490 3,280 Other Expenses Related To Refinancing - - - 1,864 Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposition of Assets - 231 (228) (2,683) Total Operating Expenses 268,764 306,651 775,553 901,177 Operating Income (Loss) (259) 79,490 (34,150) 174,634 Net Interest Expense 20,846 25,256 66,109 75,420 Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt - - - 1,781 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (21,105) 54,234 (100,259) 97,433 Income Taxes (Benefit) (4,227) 16,026 (20,432) 30,110 Net Income (Loss) $ (16,878) $ 38,208 $ (79,827) $ 67,323 Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ (0.13) $ 0.28 $ (0.59) $ 0.49 Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ (0.13) $ 0.28 $ (0.59) $ 0.49 Dividends Declared And Paid Per Common Share $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.20 Weighted Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 134,735 136,449 134,753 137,944 Weighted Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 134,735 136,453 134,753 138,295 SUPPLEMENTAL BREAKDOWN OF REVENUE BY TYPE Spot (local and national) $ 183,011 $ 288,927 $ 488,891 $ 805,161 Digital (including podcasting) 47,337 33,473 131,188 98,430 Network 18,908 23,035 56,889 56,260 Sponsorships and Events 8,776 22,470 32,871 61,684 Other 10,473 18,236 31,564 54,276 $ 268,505 $ 386,141 $ 741,403 $ 1,075,811 Political $ 4,964 $ 1,724 $ 13,394 $ 4,692 SUPPLEMENTAL BREAKDOWN OF REVENUE BY FORMAT Music $ 133,555 $ 227,445 $ 395,867 $ 641,604 Sports 59,885 82,742 132,072 210,034 News/Talk 47,100 60,968 136,964 177,140 Non-format specific 27,965 14,986 76,499 47,033 $ 268,505 $ 386,141 $ 741,403 $ 1,075,811

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Net Capital Expenditures $ 5,812 $ 20,658 $ 21,060 $ 58,067 Adjusted Income Taxes Paid $ 2,660 $ - $ 3,957 $ 8,461 Cash Dividends On Common Stock Declared And Paid $ - $ 2,677 $ 2,692 $ 27,594 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 32,369 $ 20,393 Senior Debt - Term B-1 Loan (Includes Current Portion) $ 755,378 $ 770,000 Senior Debt - Revolver (Includes Current Portion) $ 77,727 $ 117,000 Senior Secured Notes $ 425,000 $ 425,000 Senior Notes $ 400,000 $ 400,000 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 803,687 $ 881,443 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation Of GAAP Operating Income To Station Operating Income Operating Income (Loss) $ (259) $ 79,490 $ (34,150) $ 174,634 Corporate Expenses 13,105 17,178 37,423 51,141 Corporate Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation 1,421 2,234 4,616 6,521 Station Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation 524 1,107 1,552 3,765 Depreciation And Amortization 12,547 11,183 37,665 33,252 Merger And Acquisition Costs - 434 61 476 Restructuring Charges 1,206 1,577 10,310 5,953 Impairment Loss 11,814 - 17,021 - Integration Costs - 689 490 3,280 Other Expenses Related To Refinancing - - - 1,864 Net Time Brokerage Agreement Expense - 13 - 106 Net Gain (Loss) On Sale Or Disposition of Assets - 231 (228) (2,683) Station Operating Income $ 40,358 $ 114,136 $ 74,760 $ 278,309 Reconciliation Of GAAP Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted EBITDA Net Income (Loss) $ (16,878) $ 38,208 $ (79,827) $ 67,323 Income Taxes (Benefit) (4,227) 16,026 (20,432) 30,110 Net Interest Expense 20,846 25,256 66,109 75,420 Corporate Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation 1,421 2,234 4,616 6,521 Station Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation 524 1,107 1,552 3,765 Depreciation And Amortization 12,547 11,183 37,665 33,252 Time Brokerage Agreement Expense (Income) - 13 - 106 Merger And Acquisition Costs - 434 61 476 Restructuring Charges 1,206 1,577 10,310 5,953 Integration Costs - 689 490 3,280 COVID-19 Related Expenses 3,187 - 11,598 - Non-Recurring Expenses/(Recoveries) Otherwise Included in Corporate Expenses 693 1,000 (3,307) 1,000 Impairment Loss 11,814 - 17,021 - Other Expenses Related To Refinancing - - - 1,864 Loss On Early Extinguishment Of Debt - - - 1,781 Net Gain (Loss) On Sale Or Disposition of Assets - 231 (228) (2,683) Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,133 $ 97,958 $ 45,628 $ 228,168 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted Free Cash Flow Net Income (Loss) $ (16,878) $ 38,208 $ (79,827) $ 67,323 Depreciation And Amortization 12,547 11,183 37,665 33,252 Deferred Financing Costs Included In Interest Expense 999 755 2,942 2,227 Amortization Debt Premium Included In Interest Expense (849) (678) (2,547) (2,248) Non-Cash Compensation Expense 1,945 3,341 6,168 10,286 Merger And Acquisition Costs - 434 61 476 Integration Costs - 689 490 3,280 Restructuring Charges 1,206 1,577 10,310 5,953 COVID-19 Related Expenses 3,187 - 11,598 - Non-Recurring Expenses (Recoveries) Otherwise Included in Corporate Expenses 693 1,000 (3,307) 1,000 Impairment Loss 11,814 - 17,021 - Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposition of Assets - 231 (228) (2,683) Other Expenses Related To Refinancing - - - 1,864 Loss On Early Extinguishment Of Debt - - - 1,781 Income Taxes (Benefit) (4,227) 16,026 (20,432) 30,110 Net Capital Expenditures, Including Amortizable Intangibles (5,812) (20,658) (21,060) (58,067) Adjusted Income Taxes Paid (2,660) - (3,957) (8,461) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 1,965 $ 52,108 $ (45,103) $ 86,093 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation Of Capital Expenditures, Including Amortizable Intangibles, To Net Capital Expenditures Capital Expenditures, Including Amortizable Intangibles $ (5,812) $ (22,862) $ (21,905) $ (63,575) Reimbursed Tenant Improvement Allowance - 2,204 845 5,508 Net Capital Expenditures $ (5,812) $ (20,658) $ (21,060) $ (58,067) Reconciliation Of Income Taxes Paid To Adjusted Income Taxes Paid Income Taxes Paid $ (2,660) $ (3,935) $ (3,957) $ (18,481) Income Taxes Paid Related to Gain/Loss On Sale Or Exchange Of Radio Station Assets - - - 894 Income Taxes Paid Related to Gain/Loss On Sale Of Redundant Properties - 3,935 - 9,126 Adjusted Income Taxes Paid $ (2,660) $ - $ (3,957) $ (8,461) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) $ (16,878) $ 38,208 $ (79,827) $ 67,323 Income Taxes (Benefit) (4,227) 16,026 (20,432) 30,110 Merger And Acquisition Costs - 434 61 476 COVID-19 Related Expenses 3,187 - 11,598 - Non-Recurring Expenses (Recoveries) Otherwise Included in Corporate Expenses 693 1,000 (3,307) 1,000 Other Expenses Related To Refinancing - - - 1,864 Impairment Loss 11,814 - 17,021 - Integration Costs - 689 490 3,280 Restructuring Charges 1,206 1,577 10,310 5,953 Loss On Early Extinguishment Of Debt - - - 1,781 Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposition of Assets - 231 (228) (2,683) Non-Cash Compensation Expense 1,945 3,341 6,168 10,286 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (2,260) 61,506 (58,146) 119,390 Income Taxes (Benefit) (678) 18,452 (17,444) 35,817 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (1,582) $ 43,054 $ (40,702) $ 83,573 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding For Purposes Of Computing Adjusted Net Income Per Share - Diluted Weighted Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted As Reported 134,735 136,453 134,753 138,295 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ (0.01) $ 0.32 $ (0.30) $ 0.60

