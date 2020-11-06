 

Reignite the Thrilling Chase and Rush of the Escape in Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, Available Now

Criterion Games, in collaboration with Stellar Entertainment, today launched Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered on PlayStation4, Xbox One and PC. Players on Nintendo Switch can reignite the thrill of the chase and rush of escape when the game launches on November 13th. Featuring cross-platform asynchronous multiplayer competition for the first time, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered brings back the groundbreaking Autolog feature that allows players to seamlessly connect, compare and compete with friends. In addition to enhanced visuals, the game includes the hottest lineup of supercars, all the main DLC -- delivering an extra six hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges -- an updated career experience as both a cop and a racer, new photo mode options and more.

“At Criterion, we’ve always felt that games are more fun when you’re playing with friends, so we put social competition at the heart of the experience and made it front and center,” said Matt Webster, General Manager of Criterion Games. “Bringing Need for Speed Hot Pursuit back has been a real joy for us to remaster, as we get to revisit compelling concepts built on older tech and recreate them with fresh talent with modern tech and new perspectives. With this remaster, we have more interactions than ever as players can connect and compete no matter their platform. It’s going to be a ton of fun seeing how much that heightens the competition from our fans and new players alike.”

Featuring the winding roads of Seacrest County, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered delivers the action from both sides of the law - whether it’s busting suspects in supercharged cop interceptors with tactical weaponry, or level the playing field with counterattacks and defensive maneuvers as an elite racer. The game’s multiplayer mode gives players the opportunity to play their career solo or take on friends to earn Bounty and unlock new cars, weapons and equipment. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered will take players on a nostalgic journey with fan-favorite modes like Armed and Dangerous and Lamborghini Untamed, all seamlessly woven into the gameplay. In addition, the game will also include brand new achievements, car colors, reduced hard stops, an updated photo mode and multiple quality of life updates creating an even more well-rounded experience.

Instinctively delivering challenges based on results, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered’s dynamic Autolog system is fueled by head-to-head competition and is supported with cross-platform sync. Not only can players compete with each other across any platform, but they can also track valuable competitor insight, resulting in friendly rivalry and a calculated victory.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered brings back Criterion’s critically-acclaimed Need for Speed debut, which won the coveted Best Racing Game Award from the Game Critics Awards in 2010 and The British Academy Video Games Award for Multiplayer in 2011. The game is now available for $39.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch (when it launches on November 13), and $29.99 on Steam and Origin.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Motive Studios, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. FIFA, John Madden, and the NFL are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

