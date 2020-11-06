Calgon Carbon Corporation Announces Global Price Increase

“We take a lot of pride in our surety of supply. Throughout COVID-19, our shipments and customer exchanges remain our top priorities, second only to employee safety. We have been able to quickly adjust our internal processes; implement COVID-19 safety training, establish aggressive safety protocols, and work even more closely with our supply chain partners to secure all needed materials on a timely basis. As the largest manufacturer of granular activated carbon, we’ve ensured that our customers can deliver their essential products and services the world depends on,” said Jim Coccagno, Calgon Carbon’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “In addition to labor cost increases, over the past six months our cost of certain raw materials and sourced products has become increasingly more expensive making this increase necessary.”

PITTSBURGH, PA, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgon Carbon Corporation today announced a global price increase, effective November 15, 2020, where contracts permit, on all activated carbon products, services, and related equipment due to a continued escalation in costs. The increase for customers will generally vary from 5% to 10%, depending on the specific product, raw material type, services provided, and global market dynamics.

About Calgon Carbon Corporation

Calgon Carbon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405) (Kuraray), is a global leader in the manufacture and/or distribution of innovative coal-, wood- and coconut-based activated carbon products – in granular, powdered, pelletized and cloth form – to meet the most challenging purification demands of customers throughout the world.

Complemented by world-class activated carbon and ultraviolet (UV) light purification and disinfection equipment systems and service capabilities, as well as diatomaceous earth and perlites, Calgon Carbon provides purification solutions for more than 700 distinct applications, including drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a variety of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Calgon Carbon employs approximately 1,400 people and operates 20 manufacturing, reactivation, innovation and equipment fabrication facilities in the U.S., Asia, and in Europe, where Calgon Carbon is known as Chemviron.

Calgon Carbon was acquired by Kuraray in March of 2018. With complementary products and services, the combined organization will continue to focus on providing the highest quality and most innovative activated carbon and filtration media products, equipment, and services to meet customer needs anywhere in the world. For more information, visit calgoncarbon.com.

CONTACT: Amanda Lofty Calgon Carbon Corporation 724-541-2658 alofty@calgoncarbon.com