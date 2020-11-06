Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Underwriters’ Exercise of Greenshoe Option in Public Offering of Common Stock

WYOMISSING, Pa., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (the "Company" or “GLPI") (NASDAQ: GLPI), today announced that the underwriters in the recently completed public offering of common stock of the Company have exercised their option to acquire an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $36.25 per share, less the underwriting discount.



The Company now estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $320.8 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to partially finance the previously announced acquisitions of certain real property assets from Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (collectively, the “Twin River/Caesars Acquisitions”) and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is not conditioned upon the successful completion of the Twin River/Caesars Acquisitions and there is no assurance that the Twin River/Caesars Acquisitions will be consummated on the anticipated schedule or at all. Pending such uses, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings under the senior credit facility or invest in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities.