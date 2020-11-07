 

Festi hf. Buy-back programme week 45

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.11.2020, 13:50  |  22   |   |   

In week 45 Festi purchased in total 750.000 own shares for total amount of 114.093.750 ISK as follows:

      Purchased   Purchase Own shares total
Week Date Time shares Share price price at end of day
             
45 2.11.2020 10:51:11   150.000     152,25 22.837.500 kr           8.695.407    
45 3.11.2020 09:52:21   150.000     153,50 23.025.000 kr           8.845.407    
45 4.11.2020 09:43:21     75.000     154,00 11.550.000 kr           8.920.407    
45 4.11.2020 10:52:12     75.000     154,25 11.568.750 kr           8.995.407    
45 5.11.2020 11:42:32   150.000     150,75 22.612.500 kr           9.145.407    
45 6.11.2020 10:27:53   150.000     150,00 22.500.000 kr           9.295.407    
             
        750.000       114.093.750 kr  

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 3.650.000 own shares for 551.256.250 ISK and holds today 9.295.407 own shares or 2.79% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:43 Uhr
Festi hf.: Endurkaup vika 45
05.11.20
Festi hf.: Presentation of Q3 2020 results
04.11.20
Festi hf.: Financial results for Q3 2020
04.11.20
Festi hf.: Afkoma á 3. ársfjórðungi 2020
01.11.20
Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 44
01.11.20
Festi hf.: Endurkaup vika 44
30.10.20
Festi: Publication of Q3 2020 results on 4 November 2020
24.10.20
Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 43
24.10.20
Festi hf.: Endurkaup vika 43
17.10.20
Festi: Buy-back programme week 42