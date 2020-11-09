Casino announces the launch of a bond tender offer

Paris, November, 9th 2020,

Casino announces the launch today of a tender offer to repurchase the outstanding bonds due May 2021 (ISIN: FR0011052661), June 2022 (ISIN: FR0013260379), January 2023 (ISIN: FR0011400571) and March 2024 (ISIN: FR0011765825).

Pursuant to this offer, Casino will accept all bonds maturing in May 2021 that are tendered and an aggregated amount of tendered bonds maturing in June 2022, January 2023 and March 2024 up to an indicative cap of €150 million.

The bond tender offer will begin on November 9, 2020 and will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time) on November 16, 2020. The results of the bond tender offer will be communicated on November 17, 2020. Settlement of bond tender offer is expected to take place on November 20, 2020.

Important Information

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

