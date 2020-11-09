ALLETE, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings of 78 Cents

“ALLETE’s strong financial performance for this quarter and significant progress made on two of our large renewable energy projects representing over 500 megawatts of new, carbon free wind generation, demonstrate our resilience and resourcefulness while we work to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on our customers and the economy,” said ALLETE President and CEO Bethany Owen. “ALLETE remains focused on delivering essential energy services to our customers and value to our shareholders, while leading the transition to cleaner energy and reducing carbon as part of our sustainability in action strategy.”

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) today reported third quarter 2020 earnings of 78 cents per share on net income of $40.7 million. Last year’s results were 60 cents per share on net income of $31.2 million.

ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power and the Company’s investment in the American Transmission Co., recorded net income of $42.4 million, compared to $32.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Earnings reflect higher net income at Minnesota Power primarily due to higher rates, and year-over-year timing impacts related to income tax expense and fuel adjustment clause recoveries. The quarter also reflects lower kilowatt-hour sales to commercial and industrial customers due to COVID-19 impacts, partially offset by increased residential sales, and lower revenue from other power suppliers due to the expiration of a contract in the second quarter of 2020.

ALLETE Clean Energy recorded third quarter 2020 net income of $1.1 million compared to a net loss of $1.2 million in 2019. Net income in 2020 reflects additional production tax credits, higher kilowatt-hour sales due to higher wind resources compared to 2019, and earnings from the new Glen Ullin and South Peak wind energy facilities.

Corporate and Other, which includes BNI Energy and ALLETE Properties, recorded a loss of $2.8 million in 2020 primarily due to lower earnings on cash and short-term investments and year-over-year timing impacts related to the recording of income tax expense, which varies quarter to quarter based on an estimated annual effective tax rate.

“We continue to expect ALLETE’s 2020 annual adjusted earnings guidance (Non-GAAP) to be in the range of $3.25 to $3.45 per share, excluding the 16 cent per share charge related to the Minnesota Power rate case resolution, net of tax.” said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bob Adams. “This guidance reflects lower power demand and kilowatt-hour sales related to Keewatin Taconite and Verso Corporation operations that remain idled, as well as lower demand from other customers, partially offset by lower operating and maintenance expense.”

The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ALLETE's press releases and other communications may include certain non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the company's financial statements.

Non-GAAP financial measures utilized by the company include presentations of earnings (loss) per share. ALLETE's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors by removing the effect of variances in GAAP reported results of operations that are not indicative of changes in the fundamental earnings power of the company's operations, such as the charge for the recent Minnesota Power rate case resolution. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is appropriate and enables investors and analysts to more accurately compare the company's ongoing financial performance over the periods presented. See page 4 in this release for a reconciliation of 2020 annual GAAP earnings guidance range to 2020 annual adjusted earnings guidance range (Non-GAAP).

ALLETE, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income Millions Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenue Contracts with Customers – Utility $255.1 $254.1 $721.2 $786.1 Contracts with Customers – Non-utility 35.9 31.3 119.0 141.1 Other – Non-utility 2.9 2.9 8.5 8.7 Total Operating Revenue 293.9 288.3 848.7 935.9 Operating Expenses Fuel, Purchased Power and Gas – Utility 93.4 98.2 251.7 295.9 Transmission Services – Utility 14.9 18.3 49.8 55.8 Cost of Sales – Non-utility 15.4 14.7 48.6 61.8 Operating and Maintenance 61.9 58.1 181.9 201.0 Depreciation and Amortization 53.4 49.5 161.3 151.6 Taxes Other than Income Taxes 13.3 12.5 40.9 39.8 Total Operating Expenses 252.3 251.3 734.2 805.9 Operating Income 41.6 37.0 114.5 130.0 Other Income (Expense) Interest Expense (16.3 ) (16.1 ) (47.9 ) (48.9 ) Equity Earnings 5.1 4.9 16.7 15.3 Gain on Sale of U.S. Water Services — — — 20.6 Other 2.9 3.0 9.1 14.6 Total Other Income (Expense) (8.3 ) (8.2 ) (22.1 ) 1.6 Income Before Income Taxes 33.3 28.8 92.4 131.6 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (5.5 ) (2.4 ) (27.8 ) (4.3 ) Net Income 38.8 31.2 120.2 135.9 Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (1.9 ) — (6.9 ) — Net Income Attributable to ALLETE $40.7 $31.2 $127.1 $135.9 Average Shares of Common Stock Basic 51.9 51.7 51.8 51.6 Diluted 52.0 51.8 51.9 51.7 Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $0.78 $0.60 $2.45 $2.63 Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $0.78 $0.60 $2.45 $2.63 Dividends Per Share of Common Stock $0.6175 $0.5875 $1.8525 $1.7625

Consolidated Balance Sheet Millions - Unaudited Sep. 30 Dec. 31, Sep. 30 Dec. 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Assets Liabilities and Equity Cash and Cash Equivalents $79.0 $69.3 Current Liabilities $630.0 $507.4 Other Current Assets 186.1 200.2 Long-Term Debt 1,608.0 1,400.9 Property, Plant and Equipment – Net 4,697.5 4,377.0 Deferred Income Taxes 204.8 212.8 Regulatory Assets 427.9 420.5 Regulatory Liabilities 547.1 560.3 Equity Investments 291.8 197.6 Defined Benefit Pension and Other Postretirement Benefit Plans 157.5 172.8 Other Non-Current Assets 196.2 218.2 Other Non-Current Liabilities 285.5 293.0 Equity 2,445.6 2,335.6 Total Assets $5,878.5 $5,482.8 Total Liabilities and Equity $5,878.5 $5,482.8

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended ALLETE, Inc. September 30, September 30, Income (Loss) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Millions Regulated Operations $42.4 $32.4 $111.0 $114.2 ALLETE Clean Energy 1.1 (1.2) 16.8 6.5 U.S. Water Services — — — (1.1) Corporate and Other (2.8) — (0.7) 16.3 Net Income Attributable to ALLETE $40.7 $31.2 $127.1 $135.9 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.78 $0.60 $2.45 $2.63

Statistical Data Corporate Common Stock High $61.32 $88.60 $84.71 $88.60 Low $49.91 $82.38 $48.22 $72.50 Close $51.74 $87.41 $51.74 $87.41 Book Value $43.89 $42.73 $43.89 $42.73

Kilowatt-hours Sold Millions Regulated Utility Retail and Municipal Residential 268 248 835 829 Commercial 345 361 983 1,043 Industrial 1,410 1,802 4,547 5,389 Municipal 147 146 434 519 Total Retail and Municipal 2,170 2,557 6,799 7,780 Other Power Suppliers 967 758 2,495 2,294 Total Regulated Utility Kilowatt-hours Sold 3,137 3,315 9,294 10,074

Regulated Utility Revenue Millions Regulated Utility Revenue Retail and Municipal Electric Revenue Residential $32.2 $27.6 $93.3 $94.0 Commercial 36.5 36.0 99.5 106.1 Industrial 109.3 115.4 315.0 356.0 Municipal 11.2 11.8 30.5 39.4 Total Retail and Municipal Electric Revenue 189.2 190.8 538.3 595.5 Other Power Suppliers 30.9 37.3 96.6 111.9 Other (Includes Water and Gas Revenue) 35.0 26.0 86.3 78.7 Total Regulated Utility Revenue $255.1 $254.1 $721.2 $786.1

A reconciliation of 2020 annual GAAP earnings guidance range to 2020 annual adjusted earnings guidance range (Non-GAAP) is as follows:

2020 Annual GAAP Earnings Guidance Range $3.09 - $3.29 Rate Case Settlement Charge $0.23 Less: Income Tax Benefit $(0.07) Rate Case Settlement Charge, Net of Income Tax Benefit $0.16 2020 Annual Adjusted Earnings Guidance Range (Non-GAAP) $3.25 - $3.45

