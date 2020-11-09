 

Stryker elects Giovanni Caforio to Board of Directors

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced today that Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bristol Myers Squibb, has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2020. 

“Giovanni adds extensive experience to our board as both a physician and business leader,” said Kevin Lobo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stryker. “As CEO of a leading global biopharmaceutical company, he has advanced scientific innovation that has helped improve the lives of patients. We look forward to welcoming Giovanni to our board.”

Dr. Caforio has been CEO of Bristol Myers Squibb since May 2015 and assumed the role of Chairman of the Board in May 2017. As CEO, Dr. Caforio has led the company’s focus on researching and developing transformational medicines, which includes leading portfolios in oncology, hematology, immunology and cardiovascular disease. In 2019, he oversaw the acquisition of Celgene. Dr. Caforio joined Bristol Myers Squibb in 2000 and with his background as a physician has helped to strengthen the company’s patient-focused culture. Prior to that, he spent 12 years with Abbott Laboratories in a number of leadership positions. Dr. Caforio is the Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), a trade association representing pharmaceutical companies in the United States.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors for Stryker, a company with an impressive track record as a pioneer and leader in the medical technology space,” said Dr. Caforio. I am inspired by the company’s mission to make healthcare better and its focus on improving patient outcomes.”

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or preston.wells@stryker.com 

Yin Becker, Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com


