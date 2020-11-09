Sodexo, P&G Professional, Clorox Healthcare and GOJO Launch the Safer Together Pilot Program to Help Give Consumers More Confidence in Shared Hospital Spaces

Clorox Healthcare recently surveyed 1,700 patients and recent hospital visitors, and 79 percent said that seeing posted signs featuring cleaning, disinfecting and hand sanitizing products from brands they know and trust would make them feel more comfortable about visiting a hospital. 1 . Sodexo designed Safer Together with this need in mind, and the program will go a long way toward instilling consumer comfort to re-enter hospitals.

Gaithersburg, MD, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four of the most trusted companies in professional cleaning – Sodexo, P&G Professional, Clorox Healthcare and GOJO – have collaborated to launch Sodexo’s Safer Together program, designed to help give consumers more confidence about the cleaning and safety of shared and public spaces in hospitals. Safer Together, an enhanced cleaning and disinfection program incorporating well-known brands and targeting shared spaces in hospitals, and used in conjunction with other CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing and mask wearing, launches its pilot today at select Care New England hospitals.

“Safety is a critical factor in people’s decision to come back to hospitals. They need to know and feel hospitals are taking additional steps to help increase their safety,” said Catherine Tabaka, CEO, Sodexo Healthcare North America. “Working together with these respected cleaning brands in cleaning, disinfection and hand hygiene, patients and the neighboring hospital community will quickly see the hospital’s increased attention to helping create a cleaner & healthier environment.”

“Clorox disinfecting products have been trusted in households and hospitals for over 100 years, and by extending our commitment to clean outside of the home and into more hospitals, we can make a real difference in helping to provide enhanced safety and public health,” said Chris Tucker, Vice President, Clorox Professional Products. “We are proud to be a part of efforts that will support the needs of today’s patients and help restore their confidence in visiting their community hospital.”

“We know that cleaning and disinfecting are top of mind with everyone during the pandemic, but especially for consumers during trips to hospitals,” said Paul Edmondson, Vice President, P&G Professional. “Our research corroborates the finding that patients visiting a healthcare facility would like the facility to use cleaning products from manufacturers or brands they know and trust. That’s why our trusted brands, like Mr. Clean Professional, Spic and Span, and Comet, are the right choice for this important program.”