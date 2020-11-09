CLEVELAND, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Robert W. Baird Industrial Conference, to be held virtually on November 11, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time.

Parker's scheduled presenter is Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.