Intervest Offices & Warehouses - Interim statement by the supervisory board for the third quarter of 2020
- Real estate portfolio: € 974 million: growth of 9% or € 81 million
- Yield: value increase due to sharpening of the yields in logistics real estate in the Netherlands of 28 bp
- EPRA earnings per share: € 1,18 (€ 1,46 third quarter 2019, resp. € 1,26 excl. Medtronic)
- EPRA NAV: € 21,89 per share (€ 21,79 as at 31 December 2019)
- Occupancy rate: 92% (93% as at 31 December 2019)
- Limited debt ratio: 43% (39% as at 31 December 2019)
- Average interest rate of the financing: 2,0% (2,2% third quarter 2019)
- Intended gross dividend per share for 2020: € 1,53 at the same level as for 2019
- Expected EPRA earnings per share 2020 based on current forecasts: between € 1,57 and € 1,62
- 21% of the buildings are certified as at least BREEAM “Very Good”
- Solid basis due to activities in two real estate segments, sectoral spread of the tenants, sufficient financing capacity and a strong balance sheet
