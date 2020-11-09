Intervest Offices & Warehouses - Interim statement by the supervisory board for the third quarter of 2020

Real estate portfolio: € 974 million: growth of 9% or € 81 millionYield: value increase due to sharpening of the yields in logistics real estate in the Netherlands of 28 bpEPRA earnings per share: € 1,18 (€ 1,46 third quarter 2019, resp. € 1,26 …



