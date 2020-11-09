DGAP-Adhoc Nordex SE: New guidance for financial year 2020, preliminary results Q3/2020 and strategic target 2022
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Forecast/9 Month figures
New guidance for financial year 2020, preliminary results Q3/2020 and strategic target 2022
In the first nine months of 2020 the Nordex Group generated consolidated sales of EUR 3.2 billion (9M 2019: EUR 1.9 billion). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 70.8 million (9M 2019: EUR 60.2 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 2.2 percent (9M 2019: 3.1 percent). The working capital ratio stood at minus 5.7 percent (9M 2019: minus 5.2 percent) at the end of the quarter. The results of the third quarter include the proceeds of the sale of Nordex Group's European wind and photovoltaic development pipeline to RWE which was successfully closed on 2 November 2020.
Quarter three was still significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Group is expecting a positive development starting 2021 and is aiming by way of a strategic target for sales of around EUR 5 billion and 8 percent EBITDA margin in 2022.
The final figures and the complete report for the third quarter 2020 will be published on 13 November 2020.
