Startek Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, is reporting financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Net Revenue $162.7 $142.2 $164.6 Gross Profit $22.9 $15.8 $28.5 Gross Margin 14.1% 11.1% 17.3% SG&A Expenses $14.9 $14.6 $22.9 Net Income/(Loss)1 $0.4 $(5.2) $(2.8) Adjusted EBITDA2 $15.6 $8.8 $13.4

Management Commentary

“Our third quarter performance demonstrates our continued progress in recovering from the pandemic and further improving operational efficiency,” said Aparup Sengupta, Executive Chairman and Global CEO of Startek. “We drove sequential quarterly improvements across all key financial metrics, as well as significant year-over-year growth on the bottom line. Further, we are operating at close to full strength relative to pre-COVID levels, with over 90% of our global workforce now active in either remote or on-campus environments. I am proud of our team’s agility and deep commitment to maintaining the quality and continuity of our services during this challenging period.

“The operational improvements and digital initiatives we have implemented over the past several quarters have allowed us to expand our scope of work within our core verticals and launch several new client programs, all while maintaining a keen focus on cost management. This has been further supported by continued robust demand in the e-commerce and healthcare sectors, where clients are increasingly leveraging our differentiated, rapidly evolving digital solutions. Our recently introduced StarCloud omnichannel platform also continues to provide a seamless and secure customer experience for our clients by enabling remote work environments for our teams across the globe.

“Looking ahead, we expect our digital initiatives to be a key driver of both future revenue growth and operating leverage, as we believe the hybrid remote work structure is here to stay for the long-term. As such, we have recently reduced our physical capacity by nearly 10%. We remain well prepared for a resurgence in COVID-19 cases within any of our geographies, as we now have the flexibility to quickly pivot operations with our StarCloud technology. With a strong foundation in place, we believe we are in the early innings of the next phase of growth for Startek as we look to carry our momentum into next year.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net revenue in the third quarter was $162.7 million compared to $164.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The slight decrease was driven by depreciation of the Argentina Peso & the Indian Rupees, warrant contra revenue and the continued impact of COVID-19 lockdowns and lower active workforce in certain geographies. On a constant currency basis, net revenue increased 3.5% compared to the prior year period.

Gross profit in the third quarter was $22.9 million compared to $28.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was 14.1% compared to 17.3% in the year ago quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by higher outsourcing, contract, maintenance and communication expenses, partially offset by lower travelling and recruitment costs.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the third quarter decreased to $14.9 million compared to $22.9 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A improved 480 basis points to 9.1% compared to 13.9% in the year-ago quarter as a result of the cost reductions the company has implemented over the last 12 months and in response to COVID-19.

Net income attributable to Startek shareholders in the third quarter increased significantly to $0.4 million or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million or $(0.07) per share in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by prudent expense management throughout the organization.

Adjusted net income* in the third quarter increased significantly to $3.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss* of $0.5 million or $(0.01) per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA* in the third quarter increased 16.8% to $15.6 million compared to $13.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the aforementioned cost reductions and focus on prudent expense management.

On September 30, 2020, cash and restricted cash increased slightly to $56.6 million compared to $56.4 million at June 30, 2020. The increase is primarily the result of continued tight control over costs and accounts payable and deferred principal debt payments. Total debt at the end of the quarter reduced to $136.0 million compared to $149.9 million at June 30, 2020, primarily due to lower drawdowns of the revolver and working capital facilities. As a result, net debt at September 30, 2020 reduced to $79.4 million compared to $93.5 million at June 30, 2020. Per conditions of the company’s Restated Senior Debt agreement, Startek plans to make a $4.2 million principal repayment in November that was previously deferred.

*A non-GAAP measure defined below.

_______________ 1 Reflects net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders. 2 Refer to the note below about Non-GAAP financial measures.

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 250 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities.

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 163,097 164,630 466,926 487,054 Warrant contra revenue (410 ) - (1,173 ) (730 ) Net Revenue 162,687 164,630 465,753 486,324 Cost of services (139,808 ) (136,142 ) (407,003 ) (403,064 ) Gross profit 22,879 28,488 58,750 83,260 Selling, general and administrative expenses (14,876 ) (22,926 ) (46,774 ) (71,938 ) Impairment losses and restructuring/exit cost 12 (220 ) (24,545 ) (2,069 ) Acquisition related cost - - - 11 Operating Income/ (Loss) 8,015 5,342 (12,569 ) 9,264 Share of (loss) / profit of equity accounted investees (5 ) (16 ) (25 ) 988 Interest expense, net (3,988 ) (3,372 ) (10,684 ) (11,864 ) Exchange loss, net (621 ) (1,880 ) (331 ) (2,558 ) Income /(Loss) before income taxes 3,401 74 (23,609 ) (4,170 ) Income tax expense 1,649 3,436 5,808 4,550 Net lncome / (Loss) 1,752 (3,362 ) (29,417 ) (8,720 ) Net income/ (Loss) Net income /(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,385 (575 ) 1,990 1,007 Net income/ (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders 367 (2,787 ) (31,407 ) (9,727 ) Net gain /(loss) per common share - basic 0.01 (0.07 ) (0.80 ) (0.26 ) Net gain /(loss) per common share - diluted 0.01 (0.07 ) (0.80 ) (0.26 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 40,275 38,467 39,143 38,011 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 40,626 38,467 39,143 38,011

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income / (Loss) 1,752 (3,362 ) (29,417 ) (8,720 ) Net income/ (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,385 (575 ) 1,990 1,007 Net Income/ (Loss) attributable to Startek shareholders 367 (2,787 ) (31,407 ) (9,727 ) Other comprehensive (loss) / income, net of taxes: Foreign currency translation adjustments 936 (1,899 ) (2,729 ) (1,299 ) Change in fair value of derivative instruments 103 (298 ) (577 ) 50 Pension amortization 774 (9 ) (1,856 ) (70 ) Comprehensive (loss) / income 1,813 (2,206 ) (5,162 ) (1,319 ) Other comprehensive (loss) / income, net of taxes Other comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to non-controlling interest 413 (19 ) (1,211 ) (45 ) Other comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to Startek shareholders 1,400 (2,187 ) (3,951 ) (1,274 ) 1,813 (2,206 ) (5,162 ) (1,319 ) Comprehensive (loss) / income Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,798 (594 ) 779 962 Comprehensive (loss)/ income attributable to Startek shareholders 1,767 (4,974 ) (35,358 ) (11,001 ) 3,565 (5,568 ) (34,579 ) (10,039 )

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 48,463 20,464 Restricted cash 8,122 12,162 Trade accounts receivable, net 77,767 108,479 Unbilled revenue 40,126 41,449 Prepaid and other current assets 12,612 12,008 Total current assets 187,090 194,562 Property, plant and equipment, net 34,423 37,507 Operating lease right-of-use assets 70,256 73,692 Intangible assets, net 103,042 110,807 Goodwill 196,633 219,341 Investment in associates 109 553 Deferred tax assets, net 2,782 5,251 Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets 13,140 16,370 Total assets 607,475 658,083 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payables 14,591 25,449 Accrued expenses 64,375 45,439 Short term debt 15,206 26,491 Current maturity of long term debt 19,142 18,233 Current maturity of operating lease obligation 18,649 19,677 Other current liabilities 39,854 37,159 Total current liabilities 171,817 172,448 Long term debt 101,626 130,144 Operating lease liabilities 52,854 54,341 Other non-current liabilities 17,378 11,140 Deferred tax liabilities, net 16,596 18,226 Total liabilities 360,271 386,299 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, 60,000,000 non-convertible shares, $0.01 par value, authorized; 40,288,453 and 38,525,636 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 403 385 Additional paid-in capital 287,221 276,827 Accumulated deficit (77,965 ) (46,145 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,973 ) (6,022 ) Equity attributable to Startek shareholders 199,686 225,045 Non-controlling interest 47,518 46,739 Total stockholders’ equity 247,204 271,784 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 607,475 658,083

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net loss $ (29,417 ) $ (8,720 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,279 22,056 Impairment of goodwill 22,708 - Loss /(profit) on sale of property, plant and equipment 181 (223 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 2,089 1,238 Warrant contra revenue 1,173 730 Share-based compensation expense 447 1,151 Deferred income taxes 1,192 209 Share of loss / (profit) of equity accounted investees 25 (988 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net 26,171 (1,529 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets, current and noncurrent (117 ) (950 ) Trade accounts payable (10,155 ) (5,236 ) Income taxes, net 1,300 (2,267 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities, current and noncurrent 27,421 1,150 Net cash generated from operating activities $ 64,297 $ 6,621 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (10,141 ) (9,027 ) Proceeds from equity-accounted investees 429 1,317 Net cash used in investing activities $ (9,712 ) $ (7,710 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 8,379 6,563 Payments on long term debt (4,200 ) (7,000 ) Proceeds from (payments on) other debt, net (34,549 ) 5,831 Net cash (used in) / generated from financing activities $ (30,370 ) $ 5,394 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 24,215 4,305 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (256 ) (497 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 32,626 24,569 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 56,585 $ 28,377 Components of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash Balances with banks 48,463 17,795 Restricted cash 8,122 10,582 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 56,585 $ 28,377 Supplemental disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for Interest and other finance cost 10,392 11,179 Cash paid for income taxes 2,752 6,740 Non cash warrant contra revenue 1,173 730 Non cash share-based compensation expenses 447 1,151

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE (In thousands) (Unaudited) This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to its comparable GAAP measure is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. It is provided solely to assist in an investor’s understanding of these items on the comparability of the Company’s operations. Adjusted EBITDA: The Company defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Net loss plus Income tax expense, Interest and other expense, net, Depreciation and amortization expense, Restructuring and other acquisition related cost, Share-based compensation expense and Warrant contra revenue (if applicable). Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure to analyze the performance of our business. Management believes that excluding these non-cash and other non-recurring items permits a more meaningful comparison and understanding of our strength and performance of our ongoing operations for our investors and analysts. Adjusted EPS: Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure presenting the earnings generated by our ongoing operations that we believe is useful to investors in making meaningful comparisons to other companies, although our measure of Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies, and period-over-period comparisons. Adjusted EPS is defined as our diluted earnings per common share attributable to Startek shareholders adjusted to exclude the effects of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, investments that investors may want to evaluate separately (such as based on fair value) and the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges that affect period-over-period comparisons. Acquisition-related intangible assets are recognized as a result of the application of Accounting Standards Codification Topic (“ASC”) 805, Business Combinations (such as customer relationships and Brand), and their amortization is significantly affected by the size and timing of our acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Profit/(Loss) 1,752 (3,362 ) (29,417 ) (8,720 ) Income tax expense 1,649 3,436 5,808 4,550 Interest and other expense, net 3,993 3,388 10,708 10,876 Exchange loss, net 621 1,880 331 2,558 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,951 7,424 21,279 22,056 Impairment losses and restructuring cost (12 ) 220 24,545 2,058 Share-based compensation expense 238 370 447 1,151 Warrant contra revenue 410 - 1,173 730 Adjusted EBITDA 15,602 13,356 34,874 35,259 Adjusted EPS: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Profit/ (Loss) attributable to Startek shareholders 367 (2,787 ) (31,407 ) (9,727 ) Add: Share based compensation expense 238 370 447 1,151 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 2,279 1,962 6,801 6,701 Add: Warrant contra revenue 410 - 1,173 730 Add: Goodwill impairment loss - - 22,708 - Adjusted net income / (loss) (non-GAAP) 3,294 (455 ) (277 ) (1,145 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic & Diluted 40,275 38,467 39,143 38,011 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 40,626 38,467 39,143 38,011 Adjusted EPS - Basic 0.08 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted EPS - Diluted 0.08 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 )

