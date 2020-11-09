Synchronoss Technologies Reports 40% Increase Year Over Year in Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA; Raises Adjusted EBITDA Guidance For Full Year 2020

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT platforms and products, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

GAAP revenue was $68.6 million, compared to GAAP revenue of $52.2 million in the prior year’s third quarter (after giving effect to a $26 million unfavorable cumulative adjustment to prior year third quarter revenue).

Recurring revenue represented 80% of total GAAP revenue, up from 69% in the year ago quarter.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $15.4 million, or $0.36 cents per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $69.4 million, or $1.70 per share, in the prior year’s third quarter.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.7 million, or $0.04 cent per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $25.4 million, or $0.62 cents per share, in the prior year’s third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 40% year over year to $8.1 million, compared to $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12% compared to 11% in the prior year's third quarter.

Cash and liquidity increased to $46.4 million at quarter end, up from $42.8 million at the end of the second quarter.

Commenting on the results, Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss, said:

“We are taking a pragmatic approach to the business by focusing our resources on lines of business that are generating the highest return for shareholders and have the most potential for future growth and profitability. Despite the recent leadership change, we haven’t lost a step as an organization and we continue to execute and build momentum, including renewing our largest cloud client, Verizon, to a five-year contract extension. Our teams have deep relationships with our customers, and we look forward to building on that strength by expanding those relationships and adding new ones. Our improved adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter highlights our sharpened focus on increasing our profitability and cash flow going forward.”

Three Months Ended September 30, $000s 2020 2019 % Change Revenues $ 68,636 $ 52,210 31.5 % Net Loss $ (15,367 ) $ (69,432 ) 77.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,128 $ 5,799 40.2 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, $000s 2020 2019 % Change Revenues $ 222,293 $ 218,161 1.9 % Net Loss $ (37,790 ) $ (122,049 ) 69.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,435 $ 21,098 1.6 %

David Clark, CFO of Synchronoss, added:

“Our third quarter results reflect progress with our continued focus on expanding both our gross and adjusted EBITDA margins. We are continuing to see the benefits of our cost management efforts and remain on track to deliver $55 million of annualized savings by year-end.”

Guidance

The company is raising its adjusted EBITDA guidance range for the full year to $23-$26 million, up from $20-$25 million.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Conference Call Details

Synchronoss will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) today to discuss the financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Synchronoss has provided in this release selected financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes historical non-GAAP revenues, gross profit, operating income (loss), net income (loss), effective tax rate, and earnings (loss) per share. Synchronoss uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Synchronoss’ ongoing operational performance. Synchronoss believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Synchronoss’ industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. As noted, the non-GAAP financial results discussed above add back fair value stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs which includes integration costs, restructuring and cease-use lease expense, deferred compensation expense related to earn outs and amortization of intangibles associated with acquisitions.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above. As previously mentioned, a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Synchronoss and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “believes,” “potential” or “continue” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Synchronoss has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks relating to the Company’s ability to sustain or increase revenue from its larger customers and generate revenue from new customers, the Company’s expectations regarding expenses and revenue, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources, the Company’s growth strategies, the anticipated trends and challenges in the business and the market in which the Company operates, the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements, the pending lawsuits against the Company described in its most recent SEC filings, and other risks and factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,359 $ 39,001 Accounts receivable, net 47,705 65,863 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,019 53,965 Goodwill 227,012 222,969 Other Assets 140,479 150,225 Total assets $ 498,574 $ 532,023 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts Payable and Accrued expenses $ 88,985 $ 87,538 Debt, current 10,000 — Deferred revenues 51,415 87,799 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 48,787 60,976 Other liabilities 18,271 18,768 Preferred Stock 227,861 200,865 Stockholders’ equity 53,255 76,077 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 498,574 $ 532,023

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 68,636 $ 52,210 $ 222,293 $ 218,161 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 28,452 35,602 93,403 107,958 Research and development 20,885 18,575 59,769 57,282 Selling, general and administrative 23,265 30,536 74,249 82,862 Restructuring charges 820 (39 ) 6,763 738 Depreciation and amortization 12,212 18,508 33,852 58,920 Total costs and expenses 85,634 103,182 268,036 307,760 Loss from continuing operations (16,998 ) (50,972 ) (45,743 ) (89,599 ) Interest income 20 228 1,587 716 Interest expense (72 ) (203 ) (401 ) (1,251 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — 5 — 822 Other Income (loss) 2,684 (422 ) 5,743 17 Equity method investment loss — — — (1,619 ) Loss from continuing operations, before taxes (14,366 ) (51,364 ) (38,814 ) (90,914 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 8,744 (9,849 ) 29,148 (6,614 ) Net loss from continuing operations (5,622 ) (61,213 ) (9,666 ) (97,528 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (60 ) (25 ) (242 ) (931 ) Preferred stock dividend (9,685 ) (8,194 ) (27,882 ) (23,590 ) Net loss attributable to Synchronoss $ (15,367 ) $ (69,432 ) $ (37,790 ) $ (122,049 ) Earnings per share Basic (0.36 ) (1.70 ) (0.90 ) (3.01 ) Diluted (0.36 ) (1.70 ) (0.90 ) (3.01 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,360 40,910 41,777 40,564 Diluted 42,360 40,910 41,777 40,564





SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net loss continuing operations $ (9,666 ) $ (97,528 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash items 52,835 109,291 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (34,508 ) 76 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,661 11,839 Investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (571 ) (7,077 ) Purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software (12,610 ) (9,289 ) Other investing activities 1,775 34,091 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (11,406 ) 17,725 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,991 (120,993 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 112 783 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,358 (90,646 ) Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 39,001 109,860 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 46,359 $ 19,214





SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation: GAAP Revenue $ 68,636 $ 52,210 $ 222,293 $ 218,161 Less: Cost of revenues 28,452 35,602 93,403 107,958 Gross Profit 40,184 16,608 128,890 110,203 Add / (Less): Stock-based compensation expense 505 803 1,899 2,147 Restructuring, transition, and cease-use lease expense 89 141 372 405 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 40,778 $ 43,596 $ 131,161 $ 138,799 Adjusted Gross Margin 59.4 % 83.5 % 59.0 % 63.6 % GAAP Net loss attributable to Synchronoss $ (15,367 ) $ (69,432 ) $ (37,790 ) $ (122,049 ) Add / (Less): Stock-based compensation expense 4,391 6,000 14,547 17,028 Acquisition costs — — — (230 ) Restructuring, transition, and cease-use lease expense 6,580 6,215 15,280 7,429 Amortization expense 4,107 5,808 20,207 19,072 Cumulative adjustment to STI receivable — 26,044 — 26,044 Net change in contingent consideration obligation — — — — Litigation, remediation and refiling costs 1,943 4 3,500 1,506 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt — — — — Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — Non-GAAP Expenses attributable to Non-Controlling Interest — — — (76 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Synchronoss $ 1,654 $ (25,361 ) $ 15,744 $ (51,276 ) Diluted Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) from continuing operations per share $ 0.04 $ (0.62 ) $ 0.38 $ (1.26 ) Weighted shares outstanding - Diluted 42,360 40,910 41,777 40,564





SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to Synchronoss $ (69,432 ) $ (14,678 ) $ (12,275 ) $ (10,148 ) $ (15,367 ) $ (37,790 ) $ (122,049 ) Add / (Less): Stock-based compensation expense 6,000 5,222 5,169 4,987 4,391 14,547 17,028 Acquisition costs — — — — — — (230 ) Restructuring, transition, and cease-use lease expense 6,215 17 1,696 7,003 6,580 15,279 7,429 Cumulative adjustment to STI receivable 26,044 — — — — — 26,044 Litigation, remediation and refiling costs 4 1,320 824 733 1,943 3,500 1,506 Depreciation and amortization 18,508 18,116 11,356 10,284 12,212 33,852 58,920 Interest income (228 ) (542 ) (58 ) (1,509 ) (20 ) (1,587 ) (716 ) Interest Expense 203 104 245 84 72 401 1,251 Gain on Extinguishment of debt (5 ) — — — — — (822 ) Other (Income) expense, net 422 (7,372 ) (1,692 ) (1,367 ) (2,684 ) (5,743 ) (17 ) Equity method investment loss — — — — — — 1,619 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9,849 (4,439 ) (12,432 ) (7,972 ) (8,744 ) (29,148 ) 6,614 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests 25 194 17 165 60 242 931 Preferred dividend 8,194 8,544 8,908 9,289 9,685 27,882 23,590 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 5,799 $ 6,486 $ 1,758 $ 11,549 $ 8,128 $ 21,435 $ 21,098



