 

Gap Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 24

09.11.2020, 22:15  |  45   |   |   

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its third quarter 2020 earnings results by press release on November 24, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a summary of Gap Inc.’s third quarter results during a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-855-5000-GPS or 1-855-500-0477 (participant passcode: 9501186). International callers may dial 1-323-794-2078. The webcast can be accessed at investors.gapinc.com.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

Disclaimer

