Gap Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 24

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its third quarter 2020 earnings results by press release on November 24, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a summary of Gap Inc.’s third quarter results during a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-855-5000-GPS or 1-855-500-0477 (participant passcode: 9501186). International callers may dial 1-323-794-2078. The webcast can be accessed at investors.gapinc.com.