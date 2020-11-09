Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Announces Amendment to Registration Statement for its Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental and consulting services, today announced that it has filed an amendment (the “Amendment”) to its Registration Statement originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 19, 2020, registering shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 (the “Class A common stock”) of Atlas issuable as part of the Company’s previously announced exchange offer (the “Offer”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding public warrants and private placement warrants (collectively, the “warrants”) to purchase shares of Class A common stock. Atlas filed the Amendment in order to, among other things, update the Registration Statement to include its unaudited financial and related information for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The terms of the Offer and Consent Solicitation are unchanged except as expressly set forth in the Amendment.



The offering period will continue until midnight (end of day), Eastern Standard Time, on November 16, 2020, or such later time and date to which the Company may extend (the “Expiration Date”), as described in the Schedule TO, dated October 19, 2020 and the Prospectus/Offer to Exchange, dated October 19, 2020 each of which has been filed with the SEC. Tendered warrants may be withdrawn by holders at any time prior to the Expiration Date.

The Company has engaged BofA Securities, Inc. as the Dealer Manager for the Offer and Consent Solicitation. Any questions or requests for assistance concerning the Offer and Consent Solicitation may be directed to BofA Securities, Inc. at (888) 803-9655 (toll-free). D.F. King & Co., Inc. has been appointed as the Information Agent for the Offer and Consent Solicitation, and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company has been appointed as the Exchange Agent.

Important Information

Copies of the Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange will be available free of charge at the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. Requests for documents may also be directed to BofA Securities, Inc. at (888) 803-9655 (toll-free). A registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the securities to be issued in the Offer became effective on October 30, 2020.