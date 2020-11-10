Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the global leader in lidar technology, announces attendance at Baird’s 50 th Annual 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Velodyne’s Chief Executive Officer, Anand Gopalan, and Chief Financial Officer, Drew Hamer, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:10 p.m. EST and host investor meetings. If you would like to schedule a meeting, please send a request to 1x1meetings@rwbaird.com . All presentation materials are available in the investor relations section of Velodyne’s website: https://investors.velodynelidar.com/

