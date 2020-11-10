 

Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the global leader in lidar technology, announces attendance at Baird’s 50th Annual 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Velodyne’s Chief Executive Officer, Anand Gopalan, and Chief Financial Officer, Drew Hamer, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:10 p.m. EST and host investor meetings. If you would like to schedule a meeting, please send a request to 1x1meetings@rwbaird.com. All presentation materials are available in the investor relations section of Velodyne’s website: https://investors.velodynelidar.com/

About Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

