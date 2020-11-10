DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG updates terms and conditions of the convertible bond offer due to high demand
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Financing/Issue of Debt
Due to the high demand, Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft has decided to adjust the offer of the unsubordinated and unsecured convertible bond with final maturity in 2025. The
convertible bonds will now be offered with a coupon payable semi-annually in arrears of between 2.00% and 2.25% p.a. The initial conversion price was adjusted to up to 40% above the
reference share price (the volume weighted price of the shares on XETRA between the beginning of the placement and the pricing of the offer on November 10, 2020). The total nominal amount
can therefore now be up to EUR 600 million.
10-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Venloer Str. 151-153
|50672 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 696 28000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 696 90990
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@dlh.de
|Internet:
|www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
|ISIN:
|DE0008232125, DE0008232125
|WKN:
|823212
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1146909
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1146909 10-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
|
