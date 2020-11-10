 

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG updates terms and conditions of the convertible bond offer due to high demand

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Financing/Issue of Debt
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG updates terms and conditions of the convertible bond offer due to high demand

10-Nov-2020 / 11:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Due to the high demand, Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft has decided to adjust the offer of the unsubordinated and unsecured convertible bond with final maturity in 2025. The convertible bonds will now be offered with a coupon payable semi-annually in arrears of between 2.00% and 2.25% p.a. The initial conversion price was adjusted to up to 40% above the reference share price (the volume weighted price of the shares on XETRA between the beginning of the placement and the pricing of the offer on November 10, 2020). The total nominal amount can therefore now be up to EUR 600 million.

Responsible: Dennis Weber, Vice President Investor Relations, Phone +49 69 / 696 28000

Diskussion: Lufthansa AG: Wie geht`s weiter?
Wertpapier


