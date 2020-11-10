Independence Gold Intersects 67.6 m Averaging 3.63 g/t Gold and 132.83 g/t Silver on the 3Ts Project, British Columbia
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to report assay results from
two drillholes completed on its 100% owned 3Ts Project (the “Property”). Drillholes 3T-20-09 and 3T-20-10 tested the underexplored Ted-Mint Offset Vein, which occurs in a faulted contact between
the Ted Vein and the Mint Veins to the south and north, respectively. The results are highlighted by drillhole 3T-20-10, which intersected the Ted-Mint Offset Vein between 51.0 and 119.6 metres
(“m”). This interval averaged 3.63 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold (“Au”) and 132.83 g/t silver (“Ag”) over 67.6 m. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres (“km”) southwest of Prince
George, British Columbia and situated 20 km southwest of Artemis Gold’s Blackwater Gold Deposit.
Highlights from the 3T-20-09 and 3T-20-10 drillholes include:
|Drill Hole
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|
Drill Intercept
(m)
|
Gold
(g/t)
|
Silver
(g/t)
|3T-20-09
|129.0
|130.0
|1.0
|5.84
|66.00
|3T-20-10
|51.0
|119.6
|67.6
|3.63
|132.83
|Including
|54.0
|59.0
|5.0
|11.38
|779.40
|Including
|77.0
|82.0
|5.0
|1.66
|397.80
|Including
|110.0
|114.0
|4.0
|33.34
|195.50
Drillhole 3T-20-09 intersected the Ted-Mint Offset Vein between 122.5 and 130.6 m, with an intensely altered diabase dike occurring between 127.0 and 128.4 m. Drillhole 3T-20-10 intersected the Ted-Mint Offset Vein, which contained six intercalated metre-scale intervals of highly altered rhyolite, between 51.0 and 119.6 m. Drillholes 3T-20-09 and 3T-20-10 were both drilled at an azimuth of 073˚ and at -50˚ and -55˚ inclinations, respectively, with the Ted-Mint Offset Vein steeply dipping to the west. Drillholes 3T-20-09 and 3T-20-10 are approximately 24 m apart. The Ted-Mint Offset Vein intersection in drillhole 3T-20-10 is the widest vein interval on the Property to date, and consists of a semi-continuous quartz-carbonate vein hosting significant gold and silver mineralization. The Ted-Mint Vein system remains open at depth and along strike.
