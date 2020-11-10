Independence Gold Intersects 67.6 m Averaging 3.63 g/t Gold and 132.83 g/t Silver on the 3Ts Project, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to report assay results from two drillholes completed on its 100% owned 3Ts Project (the “Property”). Drillholes 3T-20-09 and 3T-20-10 tested the underexplored Ted-Mint Offset Vein, which occurs in a faulted contact between the Ted Vein and the Mint Veins to the south and north, respectively. The results are highlighted by drillhole 3T-20-10, which intersected the Ted-Mint Offset Vein between 51.0 and 119.6 metres (“m”). This interval averaged 3.63 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold (“Au”) and 132.83 g/t silver (“Ag”) over 67.6 m. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres (“km”) southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and situated 20 km southwest of Artemis Gold’s Blackwater Gold Deposit.



Highlights from the 3T-20-09 and 3T-20-10 drillholes include: