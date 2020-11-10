 

EV Battery Tech Launches Battery Revival Program Based on Proprietary AI Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce the launch of its “Battery Revival Program”. The Battery Revival Program utilizes EV Battery Tech’s proprietary technology on used batteries to be used in future applications such as Electric Vehicles (EV) or Energy Storage Systems (ESS).

Global Concern

The launch of this program comes at a time when electronic waste has become a top global concern. According to Thomson Reuters, exponential growth in e-waste has reached a record 53.6 million tonnes in 2020 and that number its projected to double by 20501. What’s worse, a global e-waste report (the “Report”), commissioned by the United Nations (the “UN”), states that only 17.4% of the waste was recycled. According to the World Economic Forum, annual e-waste exceeds GDP in over 120 countries1. The UN calls it a “tsunami of e-waste” and has made the management of e-waste a top priority. The Report concluded that the overall damage done to the environment is incalculable and the way we currently dispose of e-waste is unsustainable.

Battery Revival Program to the Rescue

Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) driven technology, the Company is able to perform a proprietary rapid testing program to quickly and thoroughly analyze used batteries. Once data is entered into its proprietary AI based technology and the analysis is completed, the Company can then determine to either refurbish the batteries back to 100% or reuse the batteries in future ESS production.

Bryson Goodwin, President and CEO comments:

Our patented and industry leading technology will allow us to refurbish and return to use used batteries, which could be a phenomenal win for efforts to reduce waste and curb the release of toxic components into the environment. We intend to apply or proprietary AI integrated BMS technology to manufacture and sell state-of-the-art ESS products.

As the world is drowning in waste, we all need to look for better, safer and cleaner alternatives. The surge of electric vehicles is bringing with it a wave of used batteries. Most EV batteries are deemed non-functional when they lose functionality in 20% of their fuel cells. Think of the waste.

Win - Win

It goes without saying that reusing batteries and maximizing their full potential could benefit the environment. However, an additional benefit to the Company is the massive cost savings in the production of ESS products. The largest cost in the ESS is the batteries and by using recycled batteries, the Company is able to enjoy significant cost savings.

Seite 1 von 2
Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EV Battery Tech Launches Battery Revival Program Based on Proprietary AI Technology VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce the launch of its “Battery Revival Program”. The Battery Revival …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
EV Battery Tech Closes Acquisition to Bring Patented BMS Technology to North America, South America, Europe and Africa