$371-Million-Dollar Team Joins Ameriprise for Client Service Focus, Innovative Technology

Today Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) announced that Northwest Financial Solutions, a team of experienced financial advisors managing approximately $371 million in client assets, has joined in Vancouver, Washington. The team includes financial advisors Jason Lambert , Dustin Martin , David Topper , and Katie Jo Swasey , and staff members Ashley Claus , Clarissa Laub , and Crystal Giles .

Northwest Financial Solutions, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial. (Photo: Northwest Financial Solutions).

The team joined Ameriprise from Madison Avenue Securities, LLC after conducting substantial due diligence on a number of firms. The team highlighted four qualities of Ameriprise that stood out to them most in comparison to other firms:

Focus on client service. “We wanted a firm that values client service as much as we do,” said David Topper. “We’re proud to be with Ameriprise because the firm supports our vision of creating an exemplary, referable client experience.”

“We wanted a firm that values client service as much as we do,” said “We’re proud to be with Ameriprise because the firm supports our vision of creating an exemplary, referable client experience.” Ease of working with clients. “The switch is positive for our entire team because Ameriprise’s advisor systems and client-facing tools are integrated and intuitive,” said Katie Jo Swasey . “We’re excited to reinvest the significant time and money we used to spend doing tasks manually into delivering a richer service experience for clients, which is what matters most to us.”

“The switch is positive for our entire team because Ameriprise’s advisor systems and client-facing tools are integrated and intuitive,” said . “We’re excited to reinvest the significant time and money we used to spend doing tasks manually into delivering a richer service experience for clients, which is what matters most to us.” Deep marketing resources. “Ameriprise offered us a high degree of independence and flexibility to market our practice in a way that’s unique and authentic to us,” said Jason Lambert . “The firm has deep marketing resources to strengthen our relationship with clients and attract new ones. And, leaders here are willing to listen to advisor feedback about what new marketing ventures would add value to our business.”

“Ameriprise offered us a high degree of independence and flexibility to market our practice in a way that’s unique and authentic to us,” said . “The firm has deep marketing resources to strengthen our relationship with clients and attract new ones. And, leaders here are willing to listen to advisor feedback about what new marketing ventures would add value to our business.” Innovative financial planning technology. “The technology here is impressive to say the least,” said Dustin Martin. “Ameriprise’s financial planning software delivers what advisors need and clients want, while offering a broad set of investment solutions that will continue to help us meet our clients’ goals.”

Ryan Piwowarski supports the team as their Ameriprise branch manager.

More than 4,300 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2020 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Company data as of Q2 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005108/en/