 

$371-Million-Dollar Team Joins Ameriprise for Client Service Focus, Innovative Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 15:05  |  36   |   |   

Today Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) announced that Northwest Financial Solutions, a team of experienced financial advisors managing approximately $371 million in client assets, has joined in Vancouver, Washington. The team includes financial advisors Jason Lambert, Dustin Martin, David Topper, and Katie Jo Swasey, and staff members Ashley Claus, Clarissa Laub, and Crystal Giles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005108/en/

Northwest Financial Solutions, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial. (Photo: Northwest Financial Solutions).

Northwest Financial Solutions, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial. (Photo: Northwest Financial Solutions).

The team joined Ameriprise from Madison Avenue Securities, LLC after conducting substantial due diligence on a number of firms. The team highlighted four qualities of Ameriprise that stood out to them most in comparison to other firms:

  • Focus on client service. “We wanted a firm that values client service as much as we do,” said David Topper. “We’re proud to be with Ameriprise because the firm supports our vision of creating an exemplary, referable client experience.”
  • Ease of working with clients. “The switch is positive for our entire team because Ameriprise’s advisor systems and client-facing tools are integrated and intuitive,” said Katie Jo Swasey. “We’re excited to reinvest the significant time and money we used to spend doing tasks manually into delivering a richer service experience for clients, which is what matters most to us.”
  • Deep marketing resources. “Ameriprise offered us a high degree of independence and flexibility to market our practice in a way that’s unique and authentic to us,” said Jason Lambert. “The firm has deep marketing resources to strengthen our relationship with clients and attract new ones. And, leaders here are willing to listen to advisor feedback about what new marketing ventures would add value to our business.”
  • Innovative financial planning technology. “The technology here is impressive to say the least,” said Dustin Martin. “Ameriprise’s financial planning software delivers what advisors need and clients want, while offering a broad set of investment solutions that will continue to help us meet our clients’ goals.”

Ryan Piwowarski supports the team as their Ameriprise branch manager.

More than 4,300 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2020 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Company data as of Q2 2020.

Ameriprise Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

$371-Million-Dollar Team Joins Ameriprise for Client Service Focus, Innovative Technology Today Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) announced that Northwest Financial Solutions, a team of experienced financial advisors managing approximately $371 million in client assets, has joined in Vancouver, Washington. The team includes …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Merck Announces KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:15 Uhr
Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) Celebrates Three-Year Milestone with Strong Momentum, Proven Performance
29.10.20
Powerful New Platform Attracts LPL Advisors to Ameriprise’s Financial Institutions Channel
28.10.20
Ameriprise Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
28.10.20
Ameriprise Financial Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
26.10.20
Culture of Integrity Brings UBS Team to Ameriprise Financial
21.10.20
Family Practice Joins Ameriprise in Search of More Resources and Support Amid the Pandemic
16.10.20
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
14.10.20
Ameriprise Financial Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call
13.10.20
Columbia Threadneedle Investments Recognized with Marketing Accolades