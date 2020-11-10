 

Xilinx and Samsung Deliver Industry’s First Adaptable Computational Storage Drives

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the availability of the Samsung SmartSSD Computational Storage Drive (CSD). Powered by Xilinx FPGAs, the SmartSSD CSD is the industry’s first adaptable computational storage platform providing the performance, customization, and scalability required by data-intensive applications.

Xilinx will showcase the SmartSSD CSD and partner solutions at the Flash Memory Summit Virtual Conference and Expo taking place November 10-12.

The SmartSSD CSD is a flexible, programmable storage platform that developers can use to create a variety of unique and scalable accelerators that solve a broad range of data center problems. It empowers a new breed of software developers to easily build innovative hardware-accelerated solutions in familiar high-level languages. The SmartSSD CSD accelerates data processing performance by 10x or more for applications such as database management, video processing, artificial intelligence layers, complex search, and virtualization.

“Processing data efficiently is the key to unlocking its value,” said Pej Roshan, vice president of marketing, Data Center Group at Xilinx. “The SmartSSD computational storage drive empowers a broad new range of developers to harness the benefits of computational storage and quickly deliver compelling applications to solve a host of thorny data center challenges. From transparent compression to next-gen AI inferencing acceleration, the range of functions performed on the SmartSSD CSD is limited only by a developer’s imagination.”

“The industry is beginning to realize just how much the SmartSSD CSD will be able to boost performance in the datacenter and far beyond, and with the latest Xilinx tools for application development we anticipate dramatic growth in a wealth of acceleration applications,” said Jim Elliott, corporate senior vice president of Memory Sales and Marketing at Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.

Incorporating a Xilinx FPGA accelerator, the SmartSSD CSD pushes high-speed computation closer to where the data lives, bypassing server CPU limits. The reduced data movement lowers latency and power consumption for accelerated data processing speed and efficiency. The SmartSSD CSD allows enterprises to keep up with user demand for faster access to data without being forced to purchase more servers, driving up CAPEX and OPEX. Additionally, host CPU resources are freed up to handle other higher-level tasks more efficiently.

