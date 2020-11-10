Alpha Lithium Makes Significant Brine Discovery and Increases New Drill Locations at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina

Results from the Vertical Electrical Sounding (“VES”) geophysical survey support the concept that the basin in Tolillar Salar is similar to the neighboring prolific Hombre Muerto Salar. Similar to Hombre Muerto and other nearby lithium-rich salar basins in the region, Tertiary sedimentary rocks form the basin-bounding rocks to the west of the Tolillar Salar, and likely have resulted in similar basin fill conditions. Basin fill sediments have recently provided outstanding results in Hombre Muerto and help support the Company’s conceptual hydrogeological model and the Company’s technical investment thesis. Having favorable brine targets positively identified from the geophysical surveys provides the Company with significant support to aggressively move forward and further its understanding of the formation qualities through additional drilling.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (“ Alpha ” or the “ Company ”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s famed Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce that full analysis of Alpha’s latest geophysics program has provided excellent results. First, the brine body prevalent in the northern part of the salar appears to deepen and extend extensively to the south; and second, supporting Alpha’s underlying geological thesis for Tolillar, potentially favorable deposits similar to nearby salars have been identified to great extent in the southern part of the Tolillar Salar.

The potentially favorable aquifer target identified from the VES study extends beyond the southernmost extent of what was surveyed, and appears to extend deeper than what the equipment was able to measure, giving it a thickness of at least 170 meters. This is a highly significant discovery and supports the need for additional exploration drilling.

Additionally, the VES results demonstrate that the brine body identified as pervasive in the first geophysical survey (see press release July 16, 2020 ) extends for another 10 km2 into the southern portion of the Tolillar Salar. It is measured to be between 73 meters and at least 267 meters thick and extends deeper than what the VES equipment was capable of measuring.

As a result, the Company intends on adding additional drilling locations to what was previously announced (see press release October 28, 2020 ). Two new drilling targets are being planned for the southern portion of Alpha’s Tolillar Salar to investigate the lithium potential of the anticipated brines in these basin sediments. The first well is planned for a depth of 450-550 meters but could go deeper if favorable conditions are encountered. Based on the results of the first hole, the second hole could extend to a depth of 650 meters or more.