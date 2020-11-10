 

Alpha Lithium Makes Significant Brine Discovery and Increases New Drill Locations at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s famed Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce that full analysis of Alpha’s latest geophysics program has provided excellent results.  First, the brine body prevalent in the northern part of the salar appears to deepen and extend extensively to the south; and second, supporting Alpha’s underlying geological thesis for Tolillar, potentially favorable deposits similar to nearby salars have been identified to great extent in the southern part of the Tolillar Salar.

Results from the Vertical Electrical Sounding (“VES”) geophysical survey support the concept that the basin in Tolillar Salar is similar to the neighboring prolific Hombre Muerto Salar.  Similar to Hombre Muerto and other nearby lithium-rich salar basins in the region, Tertiary sedimentary rocks form the basin-bounding rocks to the west of the Tolillar Salar, and likely have resulted in similar basin fill conditions. Basin fill sediments have recently provided outstanding results in Hombre Muerto and help support the Company’s conceptual hydrogeological model and the Company’s technical investment thesis. Having favorable brine targets positively identified from the geophysical surveys provides the Company with significant support to aggressively move forward and further its understanding of the formation qualities through additional drilling.

The potentially favorable aquifer target identified from the VES study extends beyond the southernmost extent of what was surveyed, and appears to extend deeper than what the equipment was able to measure, giving it a thickness of at least 170 meters. This is a highly significant discovery and supports the need for additional exploration drilling.  

Additionally, the VES results demonstrate that the brine body identified as pervasive in the first geophysical survey (see press release July 16, 2020) extends for another 10 km2 into the southern portion of the Tolillar Salar.  It is measured to be between 73 meters and at least 267 meters thick and extends deeper than what the VES equipment was capable of measuring.

As a result, the Company intends on adding additional drilling locations to what was previously announced (see press release October 28, 2020). Two new drilling targets are being planned for the southern portion of Alpha’s Tolillar Salar to investigate the lithium potential of the anticipated brines in these basin sediments. The first well is planned for a depth of 450-550 meters but could go deeper if favorable conditions are encountered. Based on the results of the first hole, the second hole could extend to a depth of 650 meters or more.

Seite 1 von 3
Alpha Lithium Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpha Lithium Makes Significant Brine Discovery and Increases New Drill Locations at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s famed Lithium Triangle, is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.07.20
731
Voltaic Minerals - mit unglaublichen Gehalten von 1700 mg/L