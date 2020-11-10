 

Performant Financial Corporation Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 22:05  |  28   |   |   

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT), (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States, today reported the following financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020:

Third quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues of $36.2 million, compared to revenues of $35.9 million in the prior year period
  • Net income of approximately $2.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.1 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted net income was $3.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $7.3 million or $(0.14) per diluted share in the prior year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million, compared to $(3.1) million in the prior year period

Third quarter 2020 Results

Total revenues in the third quarter were $36.2 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 1% from revenues of $35.9 million in the prior year period. Healthcare revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were $17.6 million, an increase of $6.8 million, or 63%, from revenues of $10.8 million in the prior year period. Recovery revenues in the third quarter were $15.4 million, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 26%, from revenues of $20.9 million in the prior year period. Revenues from our Customer Care / Outsourced Services in the third quarter were $3.2 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 24%, from revenues of $4.2 million in the prior year period.

Net income for the third quarter was $2.0 million, or $0.04 per share on a diluted basis, compared to net loss of $8.1 million, or $(0.15) per share on a diluted basis, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income for the third quarter was $3.2 million, or $0.06 per share on a diluted basis, compared to an adjusted net loss of $7.3 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $3.8 million as compared to $(3.1) million in the prior year period.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $17.3 million.

Business Commentary and Outlook

“Our results in the third quarter reflect the resiliency of our businesses as well as our overall management of operational workflows throughout this pandemic,” stated Lisa Im, CEO of Performant. “COVID-19 continues to affect multiple aspects of our business. Within Healthcare, the pandemic related disruption were limited to our audit work. Within Recovery, we received work stoppage requests from multiple clients, and the U.S. Federal government has suspended the involuntary collections of payments for student loans originated by the Department of Education through December 31,2020. Thankfully, the majority of these work stoppages across our Healthcare and Recovery businesses, with the exception of the moratorium on student loans collections, were lifted during the third quarter, and we have resumed ramping back up with most of these clients.”

“Furthermore, we recently announced, and are excited about the progress we have made with our Premium Accuracy offering, a Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) service for Medicare Advantage Plans. With over four million lives already under contract, we anticipate that figure to grow as additional payers are attracted to our exceptional speed to savings, which is made possible by the combination of our proprietary platform and extensive knowledge in the Medicare Secondary Payer space,” continued Im.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, to supplement our consolidated financial statements, the Company presents adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share. These measures are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAP) and accordingly reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss) determined in accordance with US GAAP are included in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results” table at the end of this press release. We have included adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) in this press release because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to prepare and approve our annual budget. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) provide useful information to investors and analysts in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under US GAAP. In particular, many of the adjustments to our US GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items, specifically interest, tax and depreciation and amortization expenses, equity-based compensation expense and certain other non-operating expenses, that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. In addition, these measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. A live webcast of the call may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.performantcorp.com. The conference call is also available by dialing 877-705-6003 (domestic) or 201-493-6725 (international).

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13712903. The telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through November 17, 2020.

About Performant Financial Corporation

Performant helps government and commercial organizations enhance revenue and contain costs by preventing, identifying and recovering waste, improper payments and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare, student loans and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for more than nine years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Powered by a proprietary analytic platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including reporting capabilities, support services, customer care and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our outlook for revenues, net income (loss), and adjusted EBITDA in 2020 and beyond. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the material adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition as well as on the business operations and financial performance of many of our customers, that the Company may not have sufficient cash flows from operations to fund ongoing operations and other liquidity needs, that the Company’s indebtedness could adversely affect its business and financial condition and could reduce the funds available for other purposes and the failure to comply with covenants contained in its credit agreement could result in an event of default that could adversely affect its results of operations, that the Company faces a long period to implement a new contract which may result in the incurring of expenses before the receipt of revenues from new client relationships, the high level of revenue concentration among the Company's largest customers and any termination in the Company’s relationship with any of our significant clients would result in a material decline in our revenues, that many of the Company's customer contracts are subject to periodic renewal, are not exclusive, do not provide for committed business volumes and may be changed or terminated unilaterally and on short notice, that the Company may not be able to manage its potential growth effectively, that the Company faces significant competition in all of its markets, that continuing limitations on the scope of our audit activity under our RAC contracts have significantly reduced our revenue opportunities with this client, that the U.S. federal government accounts for a significant portion of the Company's revenues, that future legislative and regulatory changes may have significant effects on the Company's business, that failure of the Company's or third parties' operating systems and technology infrastructure could disrupt the operation of the Company's business and the threat of breach of the Company's security measures or failure or unauthorized access to confidential data that the Company possesses. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial condition and operating results is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

 

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

15,655

 

 

 

$

3,373

 

 

Restricted cash

1,622

 

 

 

1,622

 

 

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $21 and $237, respectively

22,414

 

 

 

27,170

 

 

Contract assets

2,862

 

 

 

1,339

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,846

 

 

 

3,329

 

 

Income tax receivable

3,719

 

 

 

164

 

 

Total current assets

49,118

 

 

 

36,997

 

 

Property, equipment, and leasehold improvements, net

17,647

 

 

 

18,769

 

 

Identifiable intangible assets, net

748

 

 

 

925

 

 

Goodwill

47,372

 

 

 

74,372

 

 

Right-of-use assets

4,948

 

 

 

6,834

 

 

Other assets

1,160

 

 

 

975

 

 

Total assets

$

120,993

 

 

 

$

138,872

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current maturities of notes payable to related party, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $1,285 and $130, respectively

$

60,440

 

 

 

$

3,320

 

 

Accrued salaries and benefits

5,045

 

 

 

6,126

 

 

Accounts payable

1,372

 

 

 

2,532

 

 

Other current liabilities

4,199

 

 

 

3,576

 

 

Deferred revenue

1,062

 

 

 

83

 

 

Estimated liability for appeals and disputes

1,033

 

 

 

1,018

 

 

Lease liabilities

2,338

 

 

 

2,775

 

 

Total current liabilities

75,489

 

 

 

19,430

 

 

Notes payable to related party, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs of $0 and $2,301, respectively

 

 

 

58,562

 

 

Earnout payable

375

 

 

 

475

 

 

Lease liabilities

3,514

 

 

 

4,984

 

 

Other liabilities

3,962

 

 

 

1,796

 

 

Total liabilities

83,340

 

 

 

85,247

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized, 500,000 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively; issued and outstanding 54,735 and 53,900 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

82,326

 

 

 

80,589

 

 

Accumulated deficit

(44,678

)

 

 

(26,969

)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

37,653

 

 

 

53,625

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

120,993

 

 

 

$

138,872

 

 

 

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

 

$

36,228

 

 

 

$

35,903

 

 

 

$

115,901

 

 

 

$

106,609

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits

 

23,522

 

 

 

28,771

 

 

 

74,493

 

 

 

86,816

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

10,813

 

 

 

12,948

 

 

 

32,075

 

 

 

37,112

 

 

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,000

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

34,335

 

 

 

41,719

 

 

 

133,568

 

 

 

123,928

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

1,893

 

 

 

(5,816

)

 

 

(17,667

)

 

 

(17,319

)

 

Interest expense

 

(1,569

)

 

 

(2,166

)

 

 

(5,827

)

 

 

(5,260

)

 

Interest income

 

6

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

33

 

 

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

330

 

 

 

(7,971

)

 

 

(23,476

)

 

 

(22,546

)

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

(1,644

)

 

 

99

 

 

 

(5,767

)

 

 

412

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

1,974

 

 

 

$

(8,070

)

 

 

$

(17,709

)

 

 

$

(22,958

)

 

Net income (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.04

 

 

 

$

(0.15

)

 

 

$

(0.33

)

 

 

$

(0.43

)

 

Diluted

 

$

0.04

 

 

 

$

(0.15

)

 

 

$

(0.33

)

 

 

$

(0.43

)

 

Weighted average shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

54,684

 

 

 

53,665

 

 

 

54,299

 

 

 

53,366

 

 

Diluted

 

54,710

 

 

 

53,665

 

 

 

54,299

 

 

 

53,366

 

 

 

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(17,709

)

 

 

$

(22,958

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of assets

88

 

 

 

7

 

 

Impairment of goodwill

27,000

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

4,072

 

 

 

6,698

 

 

Right-of-use assets amortization

1,886

 

 

 

1,913

 

 

Stock-based compensation

1,997

 

 

 

1,743

 

 

Interest expense from debt issuance costs

1,145

 

 

 

896

 

 

Earnout mark-to-market

(162

)

 

 

(1,086

)

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Trade accounts receivable

4,756

 

 

 

354

 

 

Contract assets

(1,523

)

 

 

(1,159

)

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets

298

 

 

 

(219

)

 

Income tax receivable

(3,555

)

 

 

179

 

 

Accrued salaries and benefits

(1,081

)

 

 

1,236

 

 

Accounts payable

(1,160

)

 

 

460

 

 

Deferred revenue and other current liabilities

1,664

 

 

 

280

 

 

Estimated liability for appeals and disputes

15

 

 

 

159

 

 

Lease liabilities

(1,907

)

 

 

(2,066

)

 

Other liabilities

2,168

 

 

 

187

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

17,992

 

 

 

(13,376

)

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements

(2,862

)

 

 

(4,101

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,862

)

 

 

(4,101

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Repayment of notes payable

(2,588

)

 

 

(1,750

)

 

Debt issuance costs paid

 

 

 

(68

)

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards

(260

)

 

 

(466

)

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

 

34

 

 

Borrowings from notes payable

 

 

 

21,000

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(2,848

)

 

 

18,750

 

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

12,282

 

 

 

1,273

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

4,995

 

 

 

7,275

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

17,277

 

 

 

$

8,548

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows to the
Consolidated Balance Sheets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

15,655

 

 

 

$

6,888

 

 

Restricted cash

1,622

 

 

 

1,660

 

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

17,277

 

 

 

$

8,548

 

 

Non-cash financing activities:

 

 

 

Recognition of warrants issued in debt financing

$

 

 

 

$

1,165

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Cash received for income taxes

$

2,280

 

 

 

$

87

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

4,616

 

 

 

$

4,363

 

 

 

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands, except per share amount)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

1,974

 

 

 

$

(8,070

)

 

 

$

(17,709

)

 

 

$

(22,958

)

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

(1,644

)

 

 

99

 

 

 

(5,767

)

 

 

412

 

 

Interest expense (1)

 

1,569

 

 

 

2,166

 

 

 

5,827

 

 

 

5,260

 

 

Interest income

 

(6

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(18

)

 

 

(33

)

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,277

 

 

 

2,141

 

 

 

4,072

 

 

 

6,698

 

 

Impairment of goodwill (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,000

 

 

 

 

 

Non-core operating expenses (7)

 

 

 

 

244

 

 

 

 

 

 

309

 

 

Earnout mark-to-market (6)

 

 

 

 

(174

)

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(1,086

)

 

Stock-based compensation

 

657

 

 

 

525

 

 

 

1,997

 

 

 

1,743

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

3,827

 

 

 

$

(3,080

)

 

 

$

15,240

 

 

 

$

(9,655

)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Adjusted Net Income (Loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

1,974

 

 

 

$

(8,070

)

 

 

$

(17,709

)

 

 

$

(22,958

)

 

Stock-based compensation

 

657

 

 

 

525

 

 

 

1,997

 

 

 

1,743

 

 

Amortization of intangibles (2)

 

58

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

176

 

 

Impairment of goodwill (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,000

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred financing amortization costs (3)

 

249

 

 

 

353

 

 

 

1,145

 

 

 

896

 

 

Earnout mark-to-market (6)

 

 

 

 

(174

)

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(1,086

)

 

Tax adjustments (4)

 

265

 

 

 

(279

)

 

 

(8,293

)

 

 

(561

)

 

Adjusted net income (loss)

 

$

3,203

 

 

 

$

(7,336

)

 

 

$

4,154

 

 

 

$

(21,481

)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

1,974

 

 

 

$

(8,070

)

 

 

$

(17,709

)

 

 

$

(22,958

)

 

Plus: Adjustment items per reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss)

 

1,229

 

 

 

734

 

 

 

21,863

 

 

 

1,477

 

 

Adjusted net income (loss)

 

3,203

 

 

 

(7,336

)

 

 

4,154

 

 

 

(21,481

)

 

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share

 

$

0.06

 

 

 

$

(0.14

)

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

 

$

(0.40

)

 

Diluted average shares outstanding (7)

 

54,710

 

 

 

53,665

 

 

 

54,363

 

 

 

53,366

 

 

(1)

Represents interest expense and amortization of issuance costs related to the refinancing of our indebtedness.

(2)

Represents amortization of intangibles related to the acquisition of Performant by an affiliate of Parthenon Capital Partners in 2004.

(3)

Represents amortization of capitalized financing costs related to our Credit Agreement.

(4)

Represents tax adjustments assuming a marginal tax rate of 27.5% at full profitability.

(5)

Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge in 2020 mainly due to the decrease of our market capitalization in the first half of 2020.

(6)

Represents the change from prior reporting periods in the fair value of the potential earnout consideration payable to ECMC group in connection with the Premiere acquisition.

(7)

While net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 is ($17,553), the computation of adjusted net income (loss) results in adjusted net income of $4,154. Therefore, the calculation of the adjusted net income per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes dilutive common share equivalents of 64 added to the basic weighted average shares of 54,299.

 

Performant Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Performant Financial Corporation Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020 Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT), (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States, today reported the following financial results for its third quarter ended …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Square, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Luminar Increases Guidance; Accelerating Deals
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Performant Financial Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 10, 2020
23.10.20
Performant Announces Recently Launched Medicare Advantage Offering Exceeds Four Million Contracted Lives
16.10.20
Performant Regains Continued Listing Standard Compliance with Nasdaq