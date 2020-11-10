Performant Financial Corporation Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT), (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States, today reported the following financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020:

Total revenues of $36.2 million, compared to revenues of $35.9 million in the prior year period

Net income of approximately $2.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.1 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income was $3.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $7.3 million or $(0.14) per diluted share in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million, compared to $(3.1) million in the prior year period

Third quarter 2020 Results

Total revenues in the third quarter were $36.2 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 1% from revenues of $35.9 million in the prior year period. Healthcare revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were $17.6 million, an increase of $6.8 million, or 63%, from revenues of $10.8 million in the prior year period. Recovery revenues in the third quarter were $15.4 million, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 26%, from revenues of $20.9 million in the prior year period. Revenues from our Customer Care / Outsourced Services in the third quarter were $3.2 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 24%, from revenues of $4.2 million in the prior year period.

Net income for the third quarter was $2.0 million, or $0.04 per share on a diluted basis, compared to net loss of $8.1 million, or $(0.15) per share on a diluted basis, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income for the third quarter was $3.2 million, or $0.06 per share on a diluted basis, compared to an adjusted net loss of $7.3 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $3.8 million as compared to $(3.1) million in the prior year period.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $17.3 million.

Business Commentary and Outlook

“Our results in the third quarter reflect the resiliency of our businesses as well as our overall management of operational workflows throughout this pandemic,” stated Lisa Im, CEO of Performant. “COVID-19 continues to affect multiple aspects of our business. Within Healthcare, the pandemic related disruption were limited to our audit work. Within Recovery, we received work stoppage requests from multiple clients, and the U.S. Federal government has suspended the involuntary collections of payments for student loans originated by the Department of Education through December 31,2020. Thankfully, the majority of these work stoppages across our Healthcare and Recovery businesses, with the exception of the moratorium on student loans collections, were lifted during the third quarter, and we have resumed ramping back up with most of these clients.”

“Furthermore, we recently announced, and are excited about the progress we have made with our Premium Accuracy offering, a Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) service for Medicare Advantage Plans. With over four million lives already under contract, we anticipate that figure to grow as additional payers are attracted to our exceptional speed to savings, which is made possible by the combination of our proprietary platform and extensive knowledge in the Medicare Secondary Payer space,” continued Im.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, to supplement our consolidated financial statements, the Company presents adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share. These measures are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAP) and accordingly reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss) determined in accordance with US GAAP are included in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results” table at the end of this press release. We have included adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) in this press release because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to prepare and approve our annual budget. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) provide useful information to investors and analysts in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under US GAAP. In particular, many of the adjustments to our US GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items, specifically interest, tax and depreciation and amortization expenses, equity-based compensation expense and certain other non-operating expenses, that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. In addition, these measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. A live webcast of the call may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.performantcorp.com. The conference call is also available by dialing 877-705-6003 (domestic) or 201-493-6725 (international).

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13712903. The telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through November 17, 2020.

About Performant Financial Corporation

Performant helps government and commercial organizations enhance revenue and contain costs by preventing, identifying and recovering waste, improper payments and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare, student loans and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for more than nine years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Powered by a proprietary analytic platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including reporting capabilities, support services, customer care and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our outlook for revenues, net income (loss), and adjusted EBITDA in 2020 and beyond. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the material adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition as well as on the business operations and financial performance of many of our customers, that the Company may not have sufficient cash flows from operations to fund ongoing operations and other liquidity needs, that the Company’s indebtedness could adversely affect its business and financial condition and could reduce the funds available for other purposes and the failure to comply with covenants contained in its credit agreement could result in an event of default that could adversely affect its results of operations, that the Company faces a long period to implement a new contract which may result in the incurring of expenses before the receipt of revenues from new client relationships, the high level of revenue concentration among the Company's largest customers and any termination in the Company’s relationship with any of our significant clients would result in a material decline in our revenues, that many of the Company's customer contracts are subject to periodic renewal, are not exclusive, do not provide for committed business volumes and may be changed or terminated unilaterally and on short notice, that the Company may not be able to manage its potential growth effectively, that the Company faces significant competition in all of its markets, that continuing limitations on the scope of our audit activity under our RAC contracts have significantly reduced our revenue opportunities with this client, that the U.S. federal government accounts for a significant portion of the Company's revenues, that future legislative and regulatory changes may have significant effects on the Company's business, that failure of the Company's or third parties' operating systems and technology infrastructure could disrupt the operation of the Company's business and the threat of breach of the Company's security measures or failure or unauthorized access to confidential data that the Company possesses. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial condition and operating results is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,655 $ 3,373 Restricted cash 1,622 1,622 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $21 and $237, respectively 22,414 27,170 Contract assets 2,862 1,339 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,846 3,329 Income tax receivable 3,719 164 Total current assets 49,118 36,997 Property, equipment, and leasehold improvements, net 17,647 18,769 Identifiable intangible assets, net 748 925 Goodwill 47,372 74,372 Right-of-use assets 4,948 6,834 Other assets 1,160 975 Total assets $ 120,993 $ 138,872 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current maturities of notes payable to related party, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $1,285 and $130, respectively $ 60,440 $ 3,320 Accrued salaries and benefits 5,045 6,126 Accounts payable 1,372 2,532 Other current liabilities 4,199 3,576 Deferred revenue 1,062 83 Estimated liability for appeals and disputes 1,033 1,018 Lease liabilities 2,338 2,775 Total current liabilities 75,489 19,430 Notes payable to related party, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs of $0 and $2,301, respectively — 58,562 Earnout payable 375 475 Lease liabilities 3,514 4,984 Other liabilities 3,962 1,796 Total liabilities 83,340 85,247 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized, 500,000 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively; issued and outstanding 54,735 and 53,900 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 82,326 80,589 Accumulated deficit (44,678 ) (26,969 ) Total stockholders’ equity 37,653 53,625 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 120,993 $ 138,872

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 36,228 $ 35,903 $ 115,901 $ 106,609 Operating expenses: Salaries and benefits 23,522 28,771 74,493 86,816 Other operating expenses 10,813 12,948 32,075 37,112 Impairment of goodwill — — 27,000 — Total operating expenses 34,335 41,719 133,568 123,928 Income (loss) from operations 1,893 (5,816 ) (17,667 ) (17,319 ) Interest expense (1,569 ) (2,166 ) (5,827 ) (5,260 ) Interest income 6 11 18 33 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 330 (7,971 ) (23,476 ) (22,546 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,644 ) 99 (5,767 ) 412 Net income (loss) $ 1,974 $ (8,070 ) $ (17,709 ) $ (22,958 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.43 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted average shares Basic 54,684 53,665 54,299 53,366 Diluted 54,710 53,665 54,299 53,366

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (17,709 ) $ (22,958 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Loss on disposal of assets 88 7 Impairment of goodwill 27,000 — Depreciation and amortization 4,072 6,698 Right-of-use assets amortization 1,886 1,913 Stock-based compensation 1,997 1,743 Interest expense from debt issuance costs 1,145 896 Earnout mark-to-market (162 ) (1,086 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 4,756 354 Contract assets (1,523 ) (1,159 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets 298 (219 ) Income tax receivable (3,555 ) 179 Accrued salaries and benefits (1,081 ) 1,236 Accounts payable (1,160 ) 460 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 1,664 280 Estimated liability for appeals and disputes 15 159 Lease liabilities (1,907 ) (2,066 ) Other liabilities 2,168 187 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 17,992 (13,376 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements (2,862 ) (4,101 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,862 ) (4,101 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of notes payable (2,588 ) (1,750 ) Debt issuance costs paid — (68 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (260 ) (466 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 34 Borrowings from notes payable — 21,000 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,848 ) 18,750 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,282 1,273 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,995 7,275 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 17,277 $ 8,548 Reconciliation of the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows to the

Consolidated Balance Sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,655 $ 6,888 Restricted cash 1,622 1,660 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 17,277 $ 8,548 Non-cash financing activities: Recognition of warrants issued in debt financing $ — $ 1,165 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash received for income taxes $ 2,280 $ 87 Cash paid for interest $ 4,616 $ 4,363

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share amount) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 1,974 $ (8,070 ) $ (17,709 ) $ (22,958 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,644 ) 99 (5,767 ) 412 Interest expense (1) 1,569 2,166 5,827 5,260 Interest income (6 ) (11 ) (18 ) (33 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,277 2,141 4,072 6,698 Impairment of goodwill (5) — — 27,000 — Non-core operating expenses (7) — 244 — 309 Earnout mark-to-market (6) — (174 ) (162 ) (1,086 ) Stock-based compensation 657 525 1,997 1,743 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,827 $ (3,080 ) $ 15,240 $ (9,655 ) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted Net Income (Loss): Net income (loss) $ 1,974 $ (8,070 ) $ (17,709 ) $ (22,958 ) Stock-based compensation 657 525 1,997 1,743 Amortization of intangibles (2) 58 65 176 176 Impairment of goodwill (5) — — 27,000 — Deferred financing amortization costs (3) 249 353 1,145 896 Earnout mark-to-market (6) — (174 ) (162 ) (1,086 ) Tax adjustments (4) 265 (279 ) (8,293 ) (561 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 3,203 $ (7,336 ) $ 4,154 $ (21,481 ) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share: Net income (loss) $ 1,974 $ (8,070 ) $ (17,709 ) $ (22,958 ) Plus: Adjustment items per reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) 1,229 734 21,863 1,477 Adjusted net income (loss) 3,203 (7,336 ) 4,154 (21,481 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.06 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.40 ) Diluted average shares outstanding (7) 54,710 53,665 54,363 53,366

(1) Represents interest expense and amortization of issuance costs related to the refinancing of our indebtedness. (2) Represents amortization of intangibles related to the acquisition of Performant by an affiliate of Parthenon Capital Partners in 2004. (3) Represents amortization of capitalized financing costs related to our Credit Agreement. (4) Represents tax adjustments assuming a marginal tax rate of 27.5% at full profitability. (5) Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge in 2020 mainly due to the decrease of our market capitalization in the first half of 2020. (6) Represents the change from prior reporting periods in the fair value of the potential earnout consideration payable to ECMC group in connection with the Premiere acquisition. (7) While net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 is ($17,553), the computation of adjusted net income (loss) results in adjusted net income of $4,154. Therefore, the calculation of the adjusted net income per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes dilutive common share equivalents of 64 added to the basic weighted average shares of 54,299.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110006058/en/