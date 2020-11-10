 

Amdocs Helping Comcast Business Update Business and Operations Support Systems

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it is helping Comcast Business implement its business and operation support systems (BSS/OSS) to drive increased efficiency and speed time-to-market. Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business.

“Comcast Business is reinventing the customer experience by constantly innovating and adapting its service and technology solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Amdocs Media, Networks & Technology. “With Amdocs software and services, Comcast Business will be better able to automate its technology operations. Amdocs’ open and modular BSS and OSS platforms will help streamline and scale Comcast Business’ end-to-end customer lifecycle.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our quarterly Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on February 18, 2020 the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on May 18, 2020 and the third quarter of fiscal 2020 on August 17, 2020.

Media Contacts:
Linda Horiuchi
Amdocs Public Relations
E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com
Tel: +1 201 631 6810

Emily Holt
PAN Communications for Amdocs
Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com
Mobile: +1 617 502 4300


