 

MetLife Recognized as Military Friendly Employer Ninth Year in a Row

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly Employer and a 2021 Military Friendly Spouse Employer.

This is the ninth year in a row MetLife has been recognized for its commitment to supporting veterans and fostering a culture that honors military service. It is the sixth year in a row MetLife has been recognized for creating sustainable, meaningful career paths for military spouses.

“When I left the military, I could not have successfully transitioned to civilian life without a strong support network,” said Chad Fisher, assistant vice president, Legal Affairs for MetLife, who served in the United States Army for eight years. “MetLife plays a significant and active role in building that network for the veteran community. I'm consistently inspired by my colleagues and their support for the military community and am proud to be part of it.”

MetLife and MetLife Foundation support veterans in many ways:

  • MetLife’s Military Veterans Network (MVET) is an employee-led inclusion network focused on building awareness of the unique skills and experiences of veterans and fostering those skills to support long-term career success at MetLife.
  • To attract veterans to work for MetLife, the company partners with organizations such as Hiring Our Heroes, Bunker Labs, Military Spouse Employment Partnership, and North Carolina for Military Employment.
  • MetLife and MetLife Foundation contribute over $1 million a year to mentor veterans transitioning into the workforce, support veteran and veteran-spouse entrepreneurship, and provide access to financial health resources. The company and MetLife Foundation also support programs to help disabled veterans and to provide housing and free museum access to active duty military and their families.
  • MetLife and MetLife Foundation are sponsors of the Valor Games Southeast, a national adaptive sports competition for disabled members and veterans of the Armed Forces.
  • Through its Supplier Inclusion and Development program, MetLife partners with veteran-owned businesses. The company is a member of the National Veteran Business Development Council, and it provides mentorship, scholarship, and executive education programs to help its veteran-owned suppliers succeed and grow.

“At MetLife, diversity means leveraging all of our unique attributes and perspectives. Our military veterans strengthen our workforce through the wealth of expertise and experiences they bring to our company,” said Dr. Cindy Pace, MetLife’s global chief diversity and inclusion officer.

The Military Friendly lists are created based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, the input of military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Employers survey from participating companies.

For more information, visit www.militaryfriendly.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Metlife Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetLife Recognized as Military Friendly Employer Ninth Year in a Row MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly Employer and a 2021 Military Friendly Spouse Employer. This is the ninth year in a row MetLife has been recognized for its commitment to supporting …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Most Plan Sponsors Not Expecting Delays in Future Pension Buy Out Activity Due to COVID-19, MetLife Poll Finds
04.11.20
MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Update Video
04.11.20
MetLife Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
02.11.20
MetLife Names Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer
29.10.20
MetLife Completes Longevity Reinsurance Transaction with Rothesay
28.10.20
Pandemic Leads 1 in 4 U.S. Women to Consider Career Change; 2 in 5 Considering STEM
23.10.20
MetLife Named Top Adoption-Friendly Workplace
21.10.20
MetLife to Host Major Conference on Women in Tech
20.10.20
MetLife Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Common Stock Dividend
15.10.20
MetLife kündigt Veränderungen in der Führungsspitze an