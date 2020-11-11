MetLife Recognized as Military Friendly Employer Ninth Year in a Row

This is the ninth year in a row MetLife has been recognized for its commitment to supporting veterans and fostering a culture that honors military service. It is the sixth year in a row MetLife has been recognized for creating sustainable, meaningful career paths for military spouses.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly Employer and a 2021 Military Friendly Spouse Employer.

“When I left the military, I could not have successfully transitioned to civilian life without a strong support network,” said Chad Fisher, assistant vice president, Legal Affairs for MetLife, who served in the United States Army for eight years. “MetLife plays a significant and active role in building that network for the veteran community. I'm consistently inspired by my colleagues and their support for the military community and am proud to be part of it.”

MetLife and MetLife Foundation support veterans in many ways:

MetLife’s Military Veterans Network (MVET) is an employee-led inclusion network focused on building awareness of the unique skills and experiences of veterans and fostering those skills to support long-term career success at MetLife.

To attract veterans to work for MetLife, the company partners with organizations such as Hiring Our Heroes, Bunker Labs, Military Spouse Employment Partnership, and North Carolina for Military Employment.

MetLife and MetLife Foundation contribute over $1 million a year to mentor veterans transitioning into the workforce, support veteran and veteran-spouse entrepreneurship, and provide access to financial health resources. The company and MetLife Foundation also support programs to help disabled veterans and to provide housing and free museum access to active duty military and their families.

MetLife and MetLife Foundation are sponsors of the Valor Games Southeast, a national adaptive sports competition for disabled members and veterans of the Armed Forces.

Through its Supplier Inclusion and Development program, MetLife partners with veteran-owned businesses. The company is a member of the National Veteran Business Development Council, and it provides mentorship, scholarship, and executive education programs to help its veteran-owned suppliers succeed and grow.

“At MetLife, diversity means leveraging all of our unique attributes and perspectives. Our military veterans strengthen our workforce through the wealth of expertise and experiences they bring to our company,” said Dr. Cindy Pace, MetLife’s global chief diversity and inclusion officer.

The Military Friendly lists are created based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, the input of military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Employers survey from participating companies.

For more information, visit www.militaryfriendly.com.

