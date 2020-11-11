 

Telos Corporation Announces Launch of IPO

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (“Telos” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 12,352,942 primary shares of its common stock. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,852,941 shares of common stock from the Company. Telos intends to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market, under the ticker symbol “TLS.”

B. Riley Securities, BMO Capital Markets, and Needham & Company are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering. Colliers Securities LLC, D.A. Davidson & Co., Northland Capital Markets, Wedbush Securities, and MKM Partners will serve as co-managers for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: B. Riley Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209; telephone: (703) 312-9580, or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

Media:
Kim Hughes
The Blueshirt Group
kim@blueshirtgroup.com

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com


