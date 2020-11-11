ORBCOMM Enhances “The ORBCOMM Platform” With Over 200 Features and Updates in 90 Days

Adds a host of incremental capabilities to enrich the customer experience and deliver greater data insights and ROI for transportation fleets

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has enhanced its next-generation ORBCOMM Platform with more than 200 features and updates in the last 90 days to enrich the customer experience and deliver greater data insights and ROI for transportation companies using ORBCOMM’s best-in-class, ELD-compliant in-cab and asset tracking solutions. Launched in July 2020, the ORBCOMM Platform was recently recognized with a 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World for its innovation and leadership in driving the fast-growing global IoT marketplace.

