 

EANS-Tip Announcement Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Quarterly report

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
12.11.2020, 11:45  |  40   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The company Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:

Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 12.11.2020
Publication Location:
https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_Inves
toren/Berichte/eng_2020/Q3_2020_Quartalsbericht_en_12112020_Online.pdf


Further inquiry note:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck
Investor Relations, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna
Tel.: +43 1 501 36-91180, Fax: +43 1 501 36-191195
E-Mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com
Website: http://www.mayr-melnhof.com


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
A-1040 Wien
phone: +43 1 50 136
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.at
WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com
ISIN: AT0000938204
indexes: ATX PRIME, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8821/4760503
OTS: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
ISIN: AT0000938204
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Tip Announcement Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Quarterly report - Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - The company Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG is declaring the following …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Weniger Kfz-Schäden durch Corona: Versicherte sollten nicht abwarten und auf Erstattungen hoffen
Deutsche wollen mehr Biokraftstoffe tanken (FOTO)
Die Faser der Zukunft / Am 10. November hat das technische Bekleidungslabel Goldwin aus Japan einen ...
Europas High-Tech-Branche am Wendepunkt
Honor gibt weltweite Verfügbarkeit von Honor 10X Lite bekannt und kündigt Partnerschaften ...
Schwaiger Group gewinnt Deutschen Immobilienpreis / Jury würdigt die Leistung des ...
Eine ausgeglichene Klimabilanz und einen positiven Nettoeffekt für die Natur bis 2030 - das ...
EUROJET signs contract with NETMA for provision of 56 new EJ200 engines for the German Air Force ...
Titel
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Weniger Kfz-Schäden durch Corona: Versicherte sollten nicht abwarten und auf Erstattungen hoffen
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Rating der Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG auf C mit negativem Ausblick
Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung: Fakten zu Mund-Nase-Bedeckungen
Statement zum Antrag der Fraktion Bündnis 90/Die Grünen - Innenstädte vor der ...(1) 
EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams mit Umsatz von ams-Geschäft im 3. Quartal nahe oberem Ende und ...
Die 3 wichtigsten Social Media Trends 2021 / Von welchen Plattformen Unternehmen in Zukunft ...
Titel
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:15 Uhr
EANS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Results for the first three quarters of 2020
05.11.20
EANS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Großinvestition bei Mayr-Melnhof Gruppe
31.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 44/20
17.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/20

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
7
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG