EANS-Tip Announcement Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Quarterly report
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 12.11.2020, 11:45 | 40 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The company Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:
Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 12.11.2020
Publication Location:
https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_Inves
toren/Berichte/eng_2020/Q3_2020_Quartalsbericht_en_12112020_Online.pdf
Further inquiry note:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck
Investor Relations, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna
Tel.: +43 1 501 36-91180, Fax: +43 1 501 36-191195
E-Mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com
Website: http://www.mayr-melnhof.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
A-1040 Wien
phone: +43 1 50 136
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.at
WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com
ISIN: AT0000938204
indexes: ATX PRIME, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8821/4760503
OTS: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
ISIN: AT0000938204
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The company Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:
Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 12.11.2020
Publication Location:
https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_Inves
toren/Berichte/eng_2020/Q3_2020_Quartalsbericht_en_12112020_Online.pdf
Further inquiry note:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck
Investor Relations, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna
Tel.: +43 1 501 36-91180, Fax: +43 1 501 36-191195
E-Mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com
Website: http://www.mayr-melnhof.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
A-1040 Wien
phone: +43 1 50 136
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.at
WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com
ISIN: AT0000938204
indexes: ATX PRIME, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8821/4760503
OTS: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
ISIN: AT0000938204
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0