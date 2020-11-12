American States Water Company’s Military Subsidiary Recognized for Strong Veteran Hiring and Employment Practices

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program implements the requirements of the HIRE Vets Act of 2017 and is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment.

American States Utility Services, Inc. (ASUS), a wholly owned subsidiary of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR), has met the criteria for the Platinum Medallion Award through the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program. ASUS was recognized for these efforts during an online ceremony on November 10.

The Platinum award recognizes employers who meet criteria in various categories including veteran hiring, veterans retained, and veteran benefits. This is the third year of the HIRE Vets Medallion Program and ASUS has participated all three years, achieving the Gold award for the two previous years.

“ASUS is proud to be recognized by the HIRE Vets program, and is committed to hiring qualified military veterans, military spouses, and reservists to help meet our staffing needs,” stated Robert J. Sprowls, President and CEO of American States Water Company. “Today, and every day, we are Serving Those Who Serve and are grateful to our military service personnel, past and present, and the families who support them.”

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 261,500 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. Through its electric utility subsidiary, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., the company distributes electricity to approximately 24,500 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on eleven military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 66 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005061/en/