AJR Ready to Make a ‘BANG!’ on UScellular’s Instagram

UScellular announced it is teaming with pop trio AJR to encourage others to use their voice and technology to drive positive change in the world. While attending concerts in-person haven’t been possible these last few months, through the power of wireless tech, UScellular and AJR will look to bring the positivity to fans instead.

AJR to Take Part in National Sweepstakes, Free Acoustic Virtual Performance as Part of UScellular Campaign for Customers and Fans

UScellular is creating several opportunities for customers and fans across the country to connect with AJR. Fans will have a chance to score an exclusive virtual meet-and-greet with the “Burn the House Down” and “BANG!” artists. Registration for the giveaway ends on December 13. The band will also perform an acoustic virtual concert on December 18 at 8 p.m. CT., where AJR will perform a free 30-minute acoustic set available to anyone who registers.

“One of the most fulfilling aspects about working with musical talents like AJR, is sharing their interests and passions outside of music,” said Shelly Pluta, senior director of brand marketing for UScellular. “These brothers create positive energy, supporting those in need and righting wrongs that impact local communities. UScellular has a similar focus to connect customers in its communities to who and what is most important in their lives. We hope that through this campaign, we’re able to bring enjoyment and a sense of connection to those that have needed it this past year.”

To help celebrate the campaign launch, UScellular will host an “Ask Me Anything” Instagram live session featuring AJR on Monday, November 16, where fans will have a chance to ask questions and interact with the band at 8 p.m. CT.

“From the very beginning, we’ve wanted to maintain relationships with our fans that have helped us build a community over the last 8-10 years since we started playing live shows,” said Adam Met of AJR. “We feel like UScellular does the same thing — really supporting their community as much as possible, so there’s a lot of overlap.”

To register for the concert, enter the meet-and-greet sweepstakes and to find out more details, go to UScellularconnects.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 United States/D.C. 18 yrs+ (19+ in AL & NE). Void where prohibited. Ends 12/13/20. See Official Rules at uscellularconnects.com/rules/ for full details.

About AJR

AJR is a genre bending multi-Platinum band from New York City. The band’s music has crossed more than two billion streams worldwide and 200 million YouTube views. They’ve earned numerous accolades including “Sober Up” as Spotify’s ‘Best Rock Songs of 2010’s’ and “Weak” included in Apple Music‘s ‘Best Alternative Songs of 2010’s’ list. They’ve appeared at festivals including Forecastle, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds, Bumbershoot, sold more than 150,000 tickets in 2019, and performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America and Today.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 2. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

