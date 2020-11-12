 

Brunswick Corporation Launches Consumer Advisory Board Dedicated to Shaping the Next Generation of Boating

METTAWA, Ill., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has announced the formation of Rpl, a consumer advisory board dedicated to shaping the future of recreational boating.  As home to the world’s leading marine brands like Mercury Marine, Boston Whaler, Sea Ray and Lund, Brunswick’s community of boaters will have unprecedented access to the industry’s most coveted brands.

“We want to spend more time with new boaters who we believe will help us elevate the boating experience for everyone,” said Lauren Beckstedt, CMO, Brunswick Divisions. “In reference to the Board’s name, feedback from the Rpl community will create a ripple effect in our business that we expect will make big waves in how Brunswick defines the future of the industry. Drawing from brand experiences in other industries, new boaters offer a heightened sensitivity to engagement- and product-needs that we want to be able to tap.”

This season, Brunswick brands outperformed the industry in appeal to new boaters, with some brands seeing new boater warranty registrations of more than 50 percent. Brunswick’s boat brands averaged a 99 percent increase in web traffic by women year to date, and all brands saw an increase in online activity and purchase from a younger demographic, demonstrating the need for new boaters to have more direct influence in the company strategy.

Rpl will bring together diverse boating perspectives to collaborate on topics aimed at driving retention among new boaters and increasing appeal and access to boating for all. In addition to participating in brand research initiatives, the Rpl community will have access to new product innovation previews, brand events in their area and weigh-in on the trends they want to see recreational marine adopt.   

“This group will be the voice for recreational boating of the future,” said Beckstedt. “And the boating future that Brunswick is shaping will be more diverse, more accessible, more versatile and bring with it the same exhilaration and thrill that so many boaters around the world have made core to their lifestyles.”

To learn more about the RPL Advisory Board, visit brunswick.com/RPL-Consumer-Advisory-Board 

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

