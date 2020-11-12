 

Medallia Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, December 3, 2020 after the market close. Medallia will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PT on the same day.

What: Medallia Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Webcast link: https://investor.medallia.com/events-and-presentations

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website under the Events & Presentations page.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

