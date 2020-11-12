 

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the "Company") (NYSE: NSA), today announced its Board of Trustees declared regular cash dividends for the fourth quarter 2020 payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020 on the following securities:

  • a dividend of $0.35 per common share, representing an annualized dividend rate of $1.40. The new rate represents a 6.1% increase from the fourth quarter 2019 dividend rate; and
  • a dividend of $0.375 per share on the Company’s 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares.

Tamara Fischer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to be able to raise the dividend for the second time this year, as our operations continue to benefit from our differentiated PRO structure as well as the resilience of the self storage sector.”

Upcoming Industry Conference

NSA management is scheduled to participate in the Nareit REITworld 2020 Virtual Conference, November 17-19, 2020.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

