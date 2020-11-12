National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the "Company") (NYSE: NSA), today announced its Board of Trustees declared regular cash dividends for the fourth quarter 2020 payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020 on the following securities:

a dividend of $0.35 per common share, representing an annualized dividend rate of $1.40. The new rate represents a 6.1% increase from the fourth quarter 2019 dividend rate; and

a dividend of $0.375 per share on the Company’s 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares.

Tamara Fischer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to be able to raise the dividend for the second time this year, as our operations continue to benefit from our differentiated PRO structure as well as the resilience of the self storage sector.”