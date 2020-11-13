 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Central Park – Villa Collection

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Central Park – Villa Collection, a new enclave of paired homes situated in the final phase of Central Park, one of Denver’s most popular master-planned communities. The newly developed North End will serve as the final chapter for this highly desirable neighborhood. Homebuyers will enjoy the community’s proximity to Interstate 70, Denver International Airport and the area’s major job centers. Additionally, the new community hosts 80 acres of amenities, including pools, athletic fields, sports courts, jogging and biking paths, barbecue and picnic areas, a play fountain and a large playground with climbing boulders as well as a sledding hill, remote control boating lake and amphitheater.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005131/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Central Park – Villa Collection. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Central Park – Villa Collection. (Photo: Business Wire)

The low-maintenance, two-story, paired homes at KB Home’s Central Park – Villa Collection showcase desirable design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, lofts, large master suites with walk-in closets, and optional basements. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 1,500 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“We are excited to offer our popular Villa Collection at one of Denver’s premier master-planned communities. In addition to featuring world-class amenities, Central Park is also close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment as well as Denver International Airport and the area’s major employment centers,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “As with other KB Home communities, Central Park – Villa Collection provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Central Park – Villa Collection sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $450,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

KB Home Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Central Park – Villa Collection KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Central Park – Villa Collection, a new enclave of paired homes situated in the final phase of Central Park, one of Denver’s most popular master-planned communities. The newly developed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Akers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair ...
Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage ...
McAfee Announces MVISION Marketplace and MVISION API to Enable Organizations to Quickly and Easily ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Central Park – Starlight Collection
12.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Camden Courts, Its Latest New-Home Community in Popular Southwest Las Vegas
11.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Copperleaf at Homestead, Its Latest New-Home Community in Dixon, California
10.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Grady Pointe, a New-Home Community in Sarasota, Florida, Priced From the Low $300,000s
30.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Azalea Hills, Its Latest New-home Community in Jacksonville, Florida
29.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tarim, Its Latest New-Home Community in Las Vegas
27.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Woodside Farms, Its Latest New-home Community in Seguin, Texas
22.10.20
KB Home Wins 2020 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award for Advancing Water Efficiency