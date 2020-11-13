 

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Announces Third Quarter Financial Results, NAV of $13.81 per share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 15:15  |  59   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the “Fund”), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Fund’s net assets were approximately $95.2 million, or $13.81 per share, compared with net assets of approximately $101.3 million, or $14.70 per share as of June 30, 2020. As September 30, 2020, the Fund’s portfolio included public and private securities valued at approximately $93.2 million, or $13.52 per share, and approximately $0.34 per share in cash and cash equivalents.

Portfolio Summary (as of 9/30/20)

Investment Fair Value1,   Fair Value
per Share1,2
Equity/Debt Investments $93.17 million   $13.52
Cash/Cash Equivalents $2.32 million   $0.34
Other Assets $4.97 million   $0.72
Total Assets $100.46 million   $14.57
Total Liabilities $5.25 million   $0.76
Net Assets $95.21 million   $13.81
1 Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
2 Total shares outstanding: 6,893,056.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Valuation Committee, which was composed of four independent directors, adjusted the fair values of the private companies in our portfolio. In arriving at these determinations and consistent with the Fund’s valuation procedures, and ASC 820, the Valuation Committee took into account many factors, including the performance of the portfolio companies, recent transactions in the companies’ securities, as well as the impact of changes in market multiples within certain sectors.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Fund reported investment income of approximately $1.1 million. The Fund reported net investment income, net of deferred taxes, of approximately $262 thousand. The Fund reported net realized and unrealized losses on investments, net of deferred taxes, of approximately $6.4 million for the quarter.

Seite 1 von 2
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Announces Third Quarter Financial Results, NAV of $13.81 per share SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the “Fund”), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies, announced today its financial results …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $13.81 Per Share as of September 30, 2020