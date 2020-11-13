 

Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Santa Rosa, CA Loan Production Office

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.740 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced the Bank’s expansion to San Francisco’s North Bay markets through the opening of a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Santa Rosa on December 1, 2020. The LPO will be led by Steve Tagnolli whose title will be Senior Vice President, North Bay Regional Manager. The Bank fully intends to transition the LPO into a full service deposit and loan operation.

“This expansion of our operations into the North Bay aligns with our strategic vision of pursuing opportunities in economically attractive markets near our existing footprint and led by talented bankers,” said Randy Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am pleased and excited to have Steve join our team. He is a highly skilled and experienced banker, and a lifelong resident of the North Bay who is well known in these attractive markets.”

 “I am thrilled to be a part of a company that can pivot during an unprecedented global pandemic and expand their services into the North Bay. As a 3rd generation Santa Rosan, I look forward to building a talented team to provide the exceptional service Merchants Bank of Commerce is known for,” said Steve Tagnolli, Regional Manager.

About Bank of Commerce Holdings

Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Merchants Bank of Commerce. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services in northern California’s wine country and the Sacramento Valley along the Interstate 5 corridor from Sacramento to Yreka. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol “BOCH”. 

CONTACT: Contact Information

Randall S. Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5800

James A. Sundquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5825

Andrea M. Newburn, Vice President and Senior Administrative Officer / Corporate Secretary
Telephone Direct (530) 722-3959

Bank Of Commerce Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Santa Rosa, CA Loan Production Office SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.740 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced the Bank’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2020