Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Santa Rosa, CA Loan Production Office

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.740 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced the Bank’s expansion to San Francisco’s North Bay markets through the opening of a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Santa Rosa on December 1, 2020. The LPO will be led by Steve Tagnolli whose title will be Senior Vice President, North Bay Regional Manager. The Bank fully intends to transition the LPO into a full service deposit and loan operation.

“This expansion of our operations into the North Bay aligns with our strategic vision of pursuing opportunities in economically attractive markets near our existing footprint and led by talented bankers,” said Randy Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am pleased and excited to have Steve join our team. He is a highly skilled and experienced banker, and a lifelong resident of the North Bay who is well known in these attractive markets.”