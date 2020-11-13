DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

LPKF: Chairman of the Supervisory Board steps down



13-Nov-2020 / 15:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Garbsen, 13 November 2020 - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, Dr. Markus Peters, has informed the company today that he is stepping down from his position as member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.



Dr. Peters was elected to the Supervisory Board by the annual general meeting in 2017 with the sup-port of the Bantleon Group. Following a transition phase after the placement of the Bantleon shares in May of this year, Peters has now decided to give the new shareholder groups the opportunity to be represented in the Supervisory Board.



The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of LPKF thank Dr. Peters for his commitment to the Company over the past four years.



The vacancy on the Supervisory Board will be filled shortly. An institutional investor has informed the Management Board that they intend to propose Mr. Jean-Michel Richard, former CFO of Dialog Semi-conductor, as a candidate for the Supervisory Board.



LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are traded as part of the SDAX and TecDAX segment of the German Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000).





