Teck Named One of Canada’s Top 100 Employers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck”) has been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for the fourth consecutive year by Mediacorp Canada’s Top Employers program which recognizes companies for exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.



“Teck is driven by exceptional employees committed to the health, safety and wellbeing of their co-workers while responsibly providing the metals and minerals necessary to build a better quality of life for communities around the world,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “There is no question this has been a challenging year and our people have worked tirelessly to safeguard the health of their co-workers, families and communities. Their dedication is helping to safely rebuild the global economy as we work through the challenge of COVID-19 together.”