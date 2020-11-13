 

voxeljet Receives Follow-Up Order for its New High-Speed 3D Printer VJET X for a Premium German Car Maker This Order Reaffirms the Company’s Message, That its New 3D Printers Are Making High-Volume Industrial Production Possible and Cost Efficient

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) (the “Company”, or “voxeljet”), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it received the follow-up order for three additional units of its new high-speed 3D printer VJET X over the last two months. VJET X 3D printers are made for industrial production: they are 10x faster than previous models and integrated into fully automated postprocessing solutions. The follow-up order comes as part of a frame contract concluded in 2018 between voxeljet, its partners and a leading German car maker.

VJET X 3D Printer (Photo: Business Wire)

This follow-up order is a significant milestone in VJETs mission to bring 3D printing into high-volume, industrial production and reaffirms the Company’s message that its new 3D printers are making high volume industial production possible and cost efficient.

Dr. Ingo Ederer, founder and CEO of voxeljet commented: “With this order we reached a significant milestone in our mission to bring 3D printing into high-volume industrial production. This is extremely exciting, as it not only highlights the significance of our technology, but also the confidence this leading German car maker has in the new solution and the players behind it. Together with our partners, we can today offer a solution for the mass production of complex sand cores for light metal parts at, what we believe to be, a fraction of the costs as compared to other players in the additive manufacturing industry. With the new environmental-friendly binder system, there are zero emissions during the casting of the sand cores. The casted, complex light-metal parts can have superior characteristics, such as less weight and new features, and can ultimately help to reduce CO2 emissions substantially.”

About voxeljet

voxeljet’ s (NASDAQ: VJET) roots reach back to the year 1995 with the first successful dosing of UV-resins. In the context of a "hidden" project, initial 3D-printing tests are performed at the Technical University Munich. Our company was founded on May 5, 1999 as a spin-off from TUM in Munich with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard by developing new generative processes for the series-production of complex components using 3D printing. In the beginning, operations are launched with four employees at the TUM. Today, we are a globally acting, leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand 3D printed parts to industrial and commercial customers. Components manufactured with the help of our technology are flying in space, make mobility more efficient and the production of new engineering solutions possible. For more information, visit www.voxeljet.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance. Any statements that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘aims,’’ or other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, business outlook, the potential application of new technology and new materials and their impact on future business, the industry in which we operate and the trends that may affect the industry or us. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control and that may cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including those risks identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other reports the Company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Diskussion: Voxeljet - ein interessantes Investment ?
