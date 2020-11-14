 

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Citigroup Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.11.2020, 02:30  |  85   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-citigroup-class-action-lawsuit.html) today announced that it filed a class action on behalf of an institutional investor seeking to represent purchasers of Citigroup (NYSE:C) common stock between January 15, 2016 and October 12, 2020 (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the Southern District of New York and is captioned City of Sterling Heights General Employees’ Retirement System v. Citigroup Inc., No. 20-cv-9573.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Citigroup common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Citigroup class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Citigroup class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Citigroup class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Citigroup class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Citigroup class action lawsuit, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from October 30, 2020. If you wish to discuss the Citigroup class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Brian E. Cochran of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at bcochran@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-citigroup-class-action-lawsuit.html.

The Citigroup class action lawsuit charges Citigroup and certain of its officers and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Citigroup is a global diversified financial services holding company whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services. Prior to the Class Period, Citigroup entered into a variety of consent orders with regulatory authorities that required Citigroup and its subsidiary bank to improve their compliance, risk management, internal controls and due diligence systems, policies and practices.

